  2. Karnataka Education Minister dubs saffronisation of education as attempt to teach kids ‘real’ history

May 24, 2022

Bengaluru, May 24: Strongly defending the controversial revision of school textbooks, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has dubbed the saffronisation of education as  the state government’s attempt to teach students the “real” history. 

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, he suggested that “some so-called intellectuals and politicians are trying to play caste politics without seeing the revised textbooks.” 

He said the textbooks revised by the previous committee headed by Prof Baragur Ramachandrappa were “filled with lies and misinformation”. “We are trying to teach the truth. We don’t believe in teaching half-truths, so we have revised the textbooks,” he claimed. 

Justifying the removal of some content on Tipu Sultan, Nagesh said: “Why wasn’t there enough information about the Wadiyar dynasty? And what was the need to tell more about Tipu Sultan? Yes we cut down the content and retained what was necessary.” 

Nagesh confirmed that a speech by RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar has been included in the textbook but claimed that the lesson has “nothing about the writer, the RSS or any political party”. 

“We have included only the speech which talks about role models,” he added. 

On the removal of Bhagat Singh and Narayana Guru from textbooks, Nagesh said a lesson on Bhagat Singh written by G Ramakrishna was replaced with the one written by Chakravarty Sulibele. “Those creating a fuss about the writer should know that Ramakrishna was identified with the communist ideology. When you can include a chapter written by him, why not one by Sulibele?” 

On Narayana Guru, he said that the chapter on him was moved from history to Kannada because the history textbook was “overburdened”. “People making a controversy must wait for a hard copy of the textbook. If any correction is needed, we will definitely do it,” he added. 

Nagesh questioned the inclusion of Jawaharlal Nehru’s letters to Indira Gandhi in a textbook by the Baragur committee. “Why should our children study letters written by a father to his daughter? What were they trying to teach,” he said. 

On the removal of the word ‘Hindu’ from Hindu Maha Sagara, Nagesh said: “Even in Kannada, they tried to write it as ‘Indian Ocean’. Wherever there is Matrubhoomi (motherland), they removed the word Matru. They even removed a poem by Kayyar Kinhanna Rai which talks about the Indian flag.” 

May 19,2022

Mathura, May 19: A court here on Thursday allowed a petition seeking to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque that it claims is built on the land belonging to the Keshav Dev temple, the alleged birthplace of Krishna, a lawyer for the idol worshippers side said.

Hari Shankar Jain said the court has accepted one of the multiple pleas on the matter.

The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex spans 13.37 acres.

According to the petition, the mosque is built on the land that belongs to the temple.

May 14,2022

Mangaluru, May 14: The Congress is likely to bring in a measure to ensure 50 per cent representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities at all levels of the party organisation.

A decision on this has been taken by the panel on social justice and empowerment formed by party chief Sonia Gandhi to lead discussions on this issue at the Congress' three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' here, party leader K Raju said.

He added that it is likely to be recommended for approval of the Congress Working Committee.

Raju said the panel is also likely to propose establishing a social justice advisory council to the Congress president.

This advisory council will look at issues and give recommendation to the president, he said.

May 14,2022

In response to the cold-blooded killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli regime forces, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for a unified command against the occupying regime.

In his remarks late on Friday, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Gaza-based resistance movement's political bureau, urged the “speedy formation” of the command to lead the struggle against Israel.

The call came two days after 51-year-old Abu Akleh was brutally murdered while covering an Israeli military raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The long-time Al Jazeera Arabic journalist, who shot to fame while covering the second Palestinian Intifada between 2000 and 2005, was accompanying a group of local journalists when she was targeted.

Haniyeh said the Palestinian liberation struggle is going through a "new stage," which demands the adoption of "incisive and strategic decisions".

He said the unified command will be tasked with directing the resistance against the apartheid regime.

Formation of the unified front is indispensable in the light of the regime's "bestiality," which manifested itself in the "assassination of the daughter of Palestine," Haniyeh said, referring to Abu Akleh.

The Hamas leader said Palestinians need to get their act together in the face of Tel Aviv's unbridled aggression, advocating unity between different Palestinian political groups.

He cited examples of Israeli aggression such as the increase in settlement construction activities across the occupied territories, assaulting Palestinian worshippers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds, the longstanding and crippling siege of Gaza, detention of thousands of Palestinians, and denying them the right to return to their homeland.

Haniyeh called on the West Bank-headquartered Palestinian Authority (PA) to end its cooperation with the regime in Tel Aviv and scrap the so-called Oslo Accords, which were signed in 1993 and marked the first time the Israeli regime and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) recognized each other.

The Oslo Accords were signed in the White House but named after Norway’s capital city, where the secret back-channel dialogue took place.

The Hamas leader urged the PA to withdraw its "recognition of Israel," stop its "security cooperation" with Tel Aviv, "and concentrate on the resistance's comprehensive plan for confronting the occupier."

Pertinently, it came on the eve of Nakba Day, (the Day of Catastrophe), when in 1948 hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly evicted from their homeland and Israel came into existence as an illegal and illegitimate entity.

