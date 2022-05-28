Karnataka expects FDI worth Rs 75,000 cr in in sectors like biotech, start-ups

  1. Home
May 28, 2022

Bengaluru, May 28: Karnataka is expecting a Foreign Direct Investment worth Rs 75,000 crores in sectors like biotech and start-ups, the state's Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayana has said.

The minister, who accompanied Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum at Davos, said that the Davos meeting was very successful.

He said the government was keen on developing other cities like Mysore, Mangalore, Belgaum, Hubli-Dharwad and Shimoga as well.

"The state is also developing seven to eight more airports," the minister told PTI after addressing members of the KannadigaruUK at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on Friday.

Karnataka in Davos signed two major MOUs worth Rs 52,000 crores, with two major companies -- ReNew Power for Rs 50,000 crores and the Lulu Group International for Rs 2,000 crores.

Siemens is taking up two projects in Bengaluru focusing on Magnetic Imaging and Diagnostics and a health-related R&D project.

The Karnataka Government has assured special incentives for the company to set up its production unit for medical equipment.

Earlier, addressing the members of the KannadigaruUK, Dr Ashwath Narayana said Karnataka is developing fast and that Bengaluru is emerging as a city of opportunity and a city of future in sectors like space, defence, and IT.

"We welcome all as we want to be competitive," he said.

Dr Nanda Kumara, Executive Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here, was also present on the occasion. 

May 18,2022

Ahmedabad, May 18: With Hardik Patel quitting the Congress, the party leaders in Gujarat on Wednesday launched an attack on him, labelling him as "dishonest" and an "opportunist". They also accused him of being in touch with the ruling BJP for the last six years to ensure withdrawal of cases registered against him during the Patidar quota stir.

Patel, who had joined the Congress three years ago, on Wednesday resigned from the party, accusing its top leadership of behaving as if they hated Gujarat and Gujaratis. In his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, which comes ahead of this year’s state Assembly polls, Patel (28) said he was quitting as the Gujarat Congress working president and from the party's primary membership.

Targeting him over the move, senior Congress leader from Gujarat and party's national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil accused Patel of betraying his Patidar community for personal gains, while state Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma accused him of indulging in "back door dealings" with other parties and also claimed that he lacked discipline.

Talking to reporters, Sharma said, "Hardik indulged in politics of dishonesty and cheating. Congress made him a star campaigner during the Assembly polls to five states. He used to criticise BJP in his speeches. What has changed suddenly? He was in touch with BJP for the last six years to withdraw the cases against him." Although Patel was made the working president of Gujarat Congress, he wanted total control of the entire state party unit, Sharma alleged.

"Hardik was upset because there were reports that Patidar leader Naresh Patel is joining Congress. Hardik thought that Naresh Patel would take his space. I have observed that Hardik lacks the discipline to be in any political system. If you have your own personal agendas, you can't survive in any system," Sharma said.

"For some time, he was trying to put pressure on the party. He wanted us not to take Naresh Patel into the party and listen to him only. He used to try to remain close to Rahul Gandhi once to gain political ground. Now, he is criticising the leadership. It shows that he is an opportunist," he added. Talking to reporters in Delhi, Gohil said, "When a lower court rejected the Gujarat government's plea for the withdrawal of a rioting case against Hardik, the state government approached the higher court. This proved that Hardik was in touch with the BJP to withdraw cases against him."

Hardik indulged in some backdoor dealings with the BJP, Gohil said and predicted that Hardik would join the BJP in near future. "When you started the Patidar quota agitation, you had put forward several demands for the community. How many demands were fulfilled by the government? So for what sort of personal gains you are betraying your community and going there (BJP)," asked the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

Gohil also said that what Patel has written in his letter to Sonia Gandhi was dictated to him by the BJP. In his letter to the Congress president, Patel alleged that the Congress and its leadership, both at the central and state levels, have been merely reduced to opposing everything. "Be it the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the implementation of GST, India wanted a solution to these issues for a long time and the Congress only played the role of a roadblock," he said.

Patel had gained prominence in 2015 after he led the agitation seeking reservation for the Patidar community in the state. After joining the party thee years ago, Patel was made the Gujarat Congress working president in July 2020.

May 25,2022

Bengaluru, May 25: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka has challenged the BJP government to initiate action against corrupt ministers on line with what Bhagwant Mann did in Punjab.

AAP State Convener, Prithvi Reddy on Wednesday said, "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismissed Health Minister Vijay Sangla and ordered an investigation after he came to know that he is taking bribe through commissions. Mann sacked the Minister before the opposition and the media asked for it."

He charged that most of the ministers in Karnataka have been accused of corruption but no action has been taken despite the people asking for it.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is constantly fighting corruption. The AAP has filed several complaints against 40 per cent commission charge against the ruling BJP," he said.

"We are constantly staging protests, uncovering corruption. But this deaf BJP government does not have the courage to take action against the Ministers," he charged.

"There are serious allegations against Health Minister K. Sudhakar, Munirathna and others. The contractors have accused these ministers of demanding 40 per cent commission on every project. The religious seers have also alleged that 30 per cent commission has to be given to get the grant for religious mutts. All the tainted ministers should be sacked soon," he said.

"Health Minister Sudhakar was accused of irregularities in the purchase of Covid equipment," retired IPS officer and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao said.

He also said that the AAP has repeatedly demanded for the resignation of Minister Munirathna over alleged irregularities regarding Rs 118.26 crore scam as proved by Lokayukta investigation.

"Minister of Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan's name is repeatedly heard in PSI and Assistant Professor's recruitment scam. Minister Byrathi Basavaraju is accused of grabbing land."

The questions have also been raised against Minister V. Somanna's disproportionate income. Minister R. Ashok is also allegedly involved in illegalities.

There is video evidence for Minister Shashikala Jolle allegedly raising Rs 27 crore illegally, in egg purchases.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani is accused of obtaining crop loans in the name of thousands of farmers, the AAP leader said.

"Agricultural Minister B.C. Patil is allegedly involved in trafficking of fertilizer in other states. It is unfortunate that the government is not taking any action despite serious allegations against many ministers." he said.

Former KAS officer and AAP leader K. Mathai said, "the whole system of the state is corrupt and our honourable Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is busy in protecting the same." 

May 23,2022

A trial court in Kerala on Monday, May 23, held S Kiran Kumar guilty in the dowry death case of his wife Vismaya.

Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student was found dead in her husband’s house under mysterious circumstances after she had complained of dowry harassment.

Kumar was charged under Sections 304B, 498A, 306, 323 and 506, for the offences of dowry death, dowry harassment, abetment to suicide, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation, respectively, under the IPC.

Vismaya, 22, was found dead in the house of her husband at Sasthamkotta in Kollam district on June 21, 2021. Kumar, who was an assistant motor vehicle inspector, was arrested and the state government later dismissed him from service. 

A day before the incident, Vismaya had sent WhatsApp messages to her relatives over the alleged harassment by Kumar over dowry, as well as photos of wounds and marks of beatings on her body.

Her father had told a TV channel that 100 sovereigns of gold (one sovereign is equal to 8 grams gold) and over one acre land, besides a car worth Rs 10 lakh was given as dowry to Kumar during the wedding in 2020. 

But Kumar did not like the car and wanted Rs 10 lakh in cash. As he was told it was not possible, he used to torture her, the father had said. 

Also Read: Tortured by husband over dowry, 22-yr-old medical student dies after sharing pics of injuries

