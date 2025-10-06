  1. Home
  2. Karnataka Extends Dasara Holidays for Govt, Aided Schools Till Oct 18 over Socio Educational Survey

News Network
October 7, 2025

Bengaluru, Oct 7: The Karnataka government has extended the Dasara holidays till October 18 for all government and aided schools in view of the ongoing Statewide Social and Educational Survey.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement on Tuesday, stating, “The government has decided that schools will have holidays till October 18.”

Teachers assigned to midterm examination duties will not be required to participate in the survey, he clarified.

Explaining the decision, Siddaramaiah said the survey progress in Bengaluru was still low at just 36%. “These holidays will apply across the state. Around 6,700 teachers are engaged in survey work in Bengaluru alone. With 46 lakh households to be covered and a target of 10–15 homes per day, we hope to complete the survey before Deepavali,” he said.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes launched the survey on September 22, and it was originally scheduled to conclude on Tuesday. The government had earlier issued a memo adjusting school timings between October 8 and 24 to assist teachers with survey duties.

During a videoconference with officials, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the survey and noted that completion levels varied by district — 97% in Koppal and 67% in Dakshina Kannada.

He added that Legislative Council member Puttanna and teachers’ associations had sought an additional 10 days to complete the work. “We accepted their request and extended the holidays till October 18,” Siddaramaiah confirmed.

Teachers will hold special classes after the break to make up for the academic gap, he said.

A total of 1.6 lakh people, including 1.2 lakh teachers, are engaged in the survey. Since second pre-university (PU) exams begin on October 12, PU lecturers have been exempted from survey duties.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 20 lakh compensation each for the families of three teachers who lost their lives during the survey. He cautioned that disciplinary action would be taken against government employees who refuse or delay participation.

News Network
October 2,2025

gandhiRSS.jpg

New Delhi: With the RSS completing 100 years, the Congress on Thursday cited excerpts from a book to claim that Mahatma Gandhi described the Sangh as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Pyarelal was one of Gandhi's closest aides, being part of his personal staff for almost three decades, and became his secretary after the death of Mahadev Desai in 1942.

"Pyarelal's books on Mahatma Gandhi have become standard reference works. In 1956, he published the first volume of his book "Mahatma Gandhi: The Last Phase" that was brought out by Navajivan Publishing House, Ahmedabad. It carried a long introduction by the President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad, as well as an endorsement by the Vice President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan," Ramesh said.

The second volume appeared two years later, he said.

"On page 440 of the second volume, Pyarelal writes of a conversation between Mahatma Gandhi and one of his colleagues in which the Father of the Nation describes the RSS as a 'communal body with a totalitarian outlook'," the Congress leader said, adding that this conversation took place on September 12, 1947.

Five months later, then Union home minister Sardar Patel banned the RSS, he said.

Ramesh also shared a screenshot of the passage from the book which states that Gandhi characterised the RSS as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook".

In a post on X on Wednesday, Ramesh said, "The PM has spoken much of the RSS this morning. Is he even aware of what Sardar Patel wrote to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on July 18, 1948?" The Congress leader shared extracts from a letter Patel wrote to Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

In the letter, Patel said, "As regards the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha, the case relating to Gandhi ji's murder is sub-judice and I should not like to say anything about the participation of the two organisations, but our reports do confirm that, as a result of the activities of these two bodies, particularly the former, an atmosphere was created in the country in which such a ghastly tragedy became possible."

"The activities of the RSS constituted a clear threat to the existence of the government and the State. Our reports show that those activities, despite the ban, have not died down. Indeed, as time has marched on, the RSS circles are becoming more defiant and are indulging in their subversive activities in an increasing measure."

In another post, Ramesh said, "Sardar Patel addressed a massive public gathering in Jaipur on December 19, 1948, and spoke forcefully on the RSS." Participating in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here on Wednesday, PM Modi said the organisation never displayed any bitterness despite several attacks on it as it continued to work on the principle of nation first.

News Network
October 7,2025

gaza.jpg

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza, Israel and the wider region, as he urged leaders to stop taking action that causes civilians to “pay with their lives and their futures.”

Marking the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups against Israel, he also reiterated his demand for the unconditional release of all hostages still held in the territory.

“End the suffering for all,” Guterres said of the situation in Gaza. “This is a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale that defies comprehension.”

Hamas’s “large-scale terror attack” two years ago left more than 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals dead. More than 250 people, including women, children and the elderly, were abducted and taken to Gaza.

The ensuing assault on the territory by the Israeli military has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and hundreds of thousands have been injured. The UN believes these figures to be underestimates, given the possibility that thousands of bodies remain buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

“The horror of that dark day will be forever seared in the memories of us all,” Guterres said of the events of Oct. 7.

“Two years later, hostages remain captive in deplorable conditions. I have met with hostages’ families and survivors who shared their unbearable pain.”

He urged all those involved to “release the hostages, unconditionally and immediately,” and to make moves toward achieving a permanent ceasefire agreement and a credible political process that prevents further bloodshed.

US President Donald Trump’s recent peace proposal represented “an opportunity that must be seized to bring this tragic conflict to an end,” Guterres said.

He also stressed that the rule of international law must always be respected, and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to support for peace efforts.

“After two years of trauma, we must choose hope. Now,” he added.

The memory of victims of the conflict must be honored not only with remembrances, Guterres said, but through actions that lead to a “just and lasting peace in which Israelis, Palestinians and all the peoples of the region live side by side in security, dignity and mutual respect.” 

News Network
October 1,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 1: Two separate cases of online fraud have been reported in the city, with victims together losing more than ₹32 lakh to cybercriminals posing as investment advisers.

In the first case, a 68-year-old senior citizen lost ₹23.3 lakh in an online investment scam. According to his complaint, he received a WhatsApp message on August 16 from an unknown number promoting stock market investments. The message contained a registration link for an app and another contact number for details.

After registering, the fraudsters convinced him to invest increasing amounts to gain higher profits. Between August 22 and September 15, he transferred ₹23.3 lakh in phases from his SBI account through UPI, IMPS, and RTGS. On September 20, when he sought to withdraw his funds, the accused demanded an additional ₹11.5 lakh as “tax.” Refusing to pay further, he realised he had been cheated and filed a complaint. A case has been registered at the CEN Crime police station.

In the second case, a woman from Urva lost ₹9.1 lakh after falling for a fraudulent promotional video on Facebook that falsely featured Sudha Murthy and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The video encouraged viewers to invest through a link. After registering on the link on September 26, she was contacted by unknown individuals who asked her to make an initial payment of ₹20,664.2 to start investing.

Later, through WhatsApp, she was persuaded to transfer more money with promises of high returns. In total, she allegedly transferred ₹9.1 lakh. When the promised returns never came, she realised she had been duped. A case has been filed at Urva police station.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against online fraudsters using fake investment schemes on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other platforms.

