Karnataka Extends Dasara Holidays for Govt, Aided Schools Till Oct 18 over Socio Educational Survey

Bengaluru, Oct 7: The Karnataka government has extended the Dasara holidays till October 18 for all government and aided schools in view of the ongoing Statewide Social and Educational Survey.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement on Tuesday, stating, “The government has decided that schools will have holidays till October 18.”

Teachers assigned to midterm examination duties will not be required to participate in the survey, he clarified.

Explaining the decision, Siddaramaiah said the survey progress in Bengaluru was still low at just 36%. “These holidays will apply across the state. Around 6,700 teachers are engaged in survey work in Bengaluru alone. With 46 lakh households to be covered and a target of 10–15 homes per day, we hope to complete the survey before Deepavali,” he said.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes launched the survey on September 22, and it was originally scheduled to conclude on Tuesday. The government had earlier issued a memo adjusting school timings between October 8 and 24 to assist teachers with survey duties.

During a videoconference with officials, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the survey and noted that completion levels varied by district — 97% in Koppal and 67% in Dakshina Kannada.

He added that Legislative Council member Puttanna and teachers’ associations had sought an additional 10 days to complete the work. “We accepted their request and extended the holidays till October 18,” Siddaramaiah confirmed.

Teachers will hold special classes after the break to make up for the academic gap, he said.

A total of 1.6 lakh people, including 1.2 lakh teachers, are engaged in the survey. Since second pre-university (PU) exams begin on October 12, PU lecturers have been exempted from survey duties.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 20 lakh compensation each for the families of three teachers who lost their lives during the survey. He cautioned that disciplinary action would be taken against government employees who refuse or delay participation.