Karnataka Governor rejects Siddaramaiah govt's ordinance on microfinance regulation

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returned to the State Government the Karnataka Micro Loan and Small Loan (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance, 2025, suggesting that the ordinance will benefit borrowers while no provision has been made to provide protection to lenders.

Sources in the government said that the Governor felt the need for a detailed discussion on the ordinance in the legislature. Since the budget session will commence in March 2025, he advised the government to discuss the issue during the session, instead of bringing in the ordinance in a hurry.

The Governor advised the State Government to deliberate on the issue in detail and bring an effective enactment in the interest of the affected people and to protect their rights.

Following alleged harassment by microfinance companies seeking repayment of loans, more than a dozen borrowers had committed suicide in Karnataka. To check the harassment from MFIs, the government has proposed the ordinance.

The Raj Bhavan is of the opinion that it is the duty of the State to protect the vulnerable persons of the society. But, it is also necessary to protect the lawful and genuine rights of the persons who have lent to needy persons within the existing laws with proper checks and balance mechanism.

Mr Gehlot noted: “If all the pending loans with interest as on date is discharged, the lawful and genuine lenders may face trouble. Further, they have no remedy to recover their pending amounts, which may lead to legal battle.”