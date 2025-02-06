  1. Home
Karnataka Governor rejects Siddaramaiah govt's ordinance on microfinance regulation

News Network
February 7, 2025

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returned to the State Government the Karnataka Micro Loan and Small Loan (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance, 2025, suggesting that the ordinance will benefit borrowers while no provision has been made to provide protection to lenders.

Sources in the government said that the Governor felt the need for a detailed discussion on the ordinance in the legislature. Since the budget session will commence in March 2025, he advised the government to discuss the issue during the session, instead of bringing in the ordinance in a hurry.

The Governor advised the State Government to deliberate on the issue in detail and bring an effective enactment in the interest of the affected people and to protect their rights.

Following alleged harassment by microfinance companies seeking repayment of loans, more than a dozen borrowers had committed suicide in Karnataka. To check the harassment from MFIs, the government has proposed the ordinance.

The Raj Bhavan is of the opinion that it is the duty of the State to protect the vulnerable persons of the society. But, it is also necessary to protect the lawful and genuine rights of the persons who have lent to needy persons within the existing laws with proper checks and balance mechanism.

Mr Gehlot noted: “If all the pending loans with interest as on date is discharged, the lawful and genuine lenders may face trouble. Further, they have no remedy to recover their pending amounts, which may lead to legal battle.”

News Network
February 3,2025

Mandya: An eight-year-old girl has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by two boys inside the washroom of her school in Mandya district of Karnataka, police said on Monday.

The incident was alleged to have occurred on January 31. However, the complaint came to light on Sunday when the girl's mother approached the police, they said.

Citing her statement, a senior police officer said that the class two student of a government school has alleged that two boys allegedly took her to the washroom where they threatened her to remove clothes and thereafter thrashed her with a stick. They also beat her on her private parts.

One of the boys she identified is her classmate while another is from a higher class, he said.

The girl alleged that the accused students threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone but later she confided in her mother, he added.

Based on the statement of the girl, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the two boys and an investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and verify facts, said Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi.

As part of the investigation, police are also reviewing the CCTV footage from the school premises.
However, the medical examination report of the girl did not reveal any such injury on private parts, police said, adding that statements of the boys will be recorded and further action will be taken accordingly.

"We are currently investigating the case and are verifying details given by the girl in her statement. There are some inconsistencies in her account," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra condemned the incident on social media platform X alleging that law and order in the state had completely deteriorated with cases of rape of minors, assault on women and daylight robberies being reported in the state.

He demanded that strict action be taken against the perpetrators.

News Network
January 24,2025

Mangaluru, Jan 24: A high-level meeting to foster trade ties and attract Japanese companies to Mangaluru was held on Wednesday, focusing on leveraging the region’s robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and strategic connectivity.

Hosted by Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Anand G. Pai, the session welcomed a Japanese delegation led by Prof. Gopal Mugeraya, Vice-President of Technical Education at NITTE, and included prominent figures such as Komatsu Shinya, Prefectural Assembly Member and Former Vice Chairman of Japan; Katsutoshi Seiwa, Director of Industrial Technology Innovation Division; and Kotaro Kurosaka, CEO of Sanyo Machinery Company, among others.

Anand G. Pai highlighted KCCI’s pivotal role in promoting trade and commerce, particularly the opportunities offered by the Mangalore Special Economic Zone Limited (MSEZL), which has already garnered interest from a multinational corporation. Pai assured the delegation of KCCI’s unwavering support to facilitate smooth business operations in the region. He also invoked Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta’s "Back to Ooru" vision, urging Indians in Japan to invest in Mangaluru to spur local employment and boost MSMEs.

Capt. Chowta, who felicitated the Japanese delegates, pledged full support, including land allocation, streamlined compliance processes, and potential government grants. He emphasized plans to collaborate with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to secure additional funding for these initiatives.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath lauded Japan’s technological leadership and appreciated its interest in the region. He also commended MP Chowta’s advocacy for infrastructure development as a foundation for such collaborations.

KCCI Vice-President Ahmed Mudassar, Secretary Aditya Padmanabha Pai, and other key officials were also present at the meeting, which is expected to pave the way for enhanced trade relations and local economic growth.

News Network
February 6,2025

A U.S. military aircraft carrying 104 Indian migrants deported from the United States landed in Amritsar, Punjab, on Wednesday. This marks the first such deportation flight under President Donald Trump's intensified crackdown on illegal immigration. 

Harrowing Journeys in Pursuit of the American Dream

Many of the deported individuals undertook perilous journeys orchestrated by unscrupulous agents who promised legal entry into the U.S. Harvinder Singh, from Tahli village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, recounted his ordeal:

False Promises and Dangerous Routes: After paying an agent ₹4.2 million for a U.S. work visa, Singh was rerouted through multiple countries, including Brazil and Colombia. He endured a treacherous two-day trek through mountainous terrain, often referred to as the "donkey route," and a perilous sea journey toward the Mexico-U.S. border. During this voyage, the boat capsized, resulting in the death of a fellow traveler. 

Survival Amidst Tragedy: Sukhpal Singh from Darapur village described a similar experience, involving a 15-hour sea journey and a 45-kilometer hike through hazardous hills. He witnessed numerous fatalities along the way and was eventually apprehended in Mexico before reaching the U.S. Detained in a dark cell for 14 days, he emphasized the dire conditions faced by many Punjabi migrants. 

Financial Ruin and Broken Dreams

Families of the deported migrants are now grappling with substantial debts incurred to fund these ill-fated journeys.

Crippling Debts: Kuljinder Kaur, wife of Harvinder Singh, lamented, "We sold whatever little we had and borrowed money at high interest to pay the agent, hoping for a better future. But he deceived us. Now, not only has my husband been deported, we are also left with a huge debt." 

Mortgaged Futures: In Kapurthala's Behbal Bahadue, Gurpreet Singh's family mortgaged their home and took loans to send him abroad. Similarly, Jaswinder Singh's family in Fatehgarh Sahib spent ₹5 million, only to face the burden of high-interest loans after his deportation. 

Government Response and Future Implications

This deportation operation precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Washington for discussions with President Trump. The Indian government has expressed its willingness to accept deported nationals after proper verification. Between November 2023 and October 2024, the U.S. deported 519 Indian citizens, with estimates suggesting around 725,000 unauthorized Indian immigrants currently reside in the U.S. 

The deported individuals' experiences underscore the perils of illegal migration and the exploitation by fraudulent agents. Authorities urge citizens to pursue legitimate avenues for international travel and employment to avoid such tragedies.

