  2. Karnataka govt announces Rs 25L to history-sheeter saffron activist Harsha’s family after demand mounts for MLA ticket for his kin

News Network
March 3, 2022

harshahistory.jpg

Shivamogga, Mar 3: The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of history-sheeter and saffron activist Harsha, who was killed on February 20 over old rivalry.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa said on Thursday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai communicated to him about his decision over the phone.

Eshwarappa said that he along with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will pay a visit to the house of Harsha on March 6 and hand over the compensation amount to his family.

Through the online campaign, more than Rs 60 lakh has been collected in the account of Harsha’s mother.

Harsha, was murdered in Shivamogga leading to widespread violence in the district. The government has said that it was more than a murder and the miscreants wanted to give a ‘message with the murder’. CM Bommai said that the probe agencies will go to the roots and find out the ‘invisible’ hands behind murder.

The police have arrested 10 persons so far. The Shivamogga city was placed under curfew for seven days and returned to normalcy from Monday (February 28).

The Hindutva activists in Karnataka have launched a movement on social media demanding ticket for one of the family members of Harsha from the ruling BJP to contest the Assembly elections. Sri Rama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik has issued a strong statement that the BJP party should not corner Hindutva activists with whose backing they come to power.

The campaign is growing stronger day by day and the ruling BJP is miffed about the turn of events. The Hindutva activists have slammed the ruling BJP government for reaping political gains and doing little for the grassroots workers who pay with their lives fighting for Hindutva principles. The seat is presently represented by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

According to police sources Harsha was involved in as many as five cases of assault and attempts to murder in incidents with communal overtones.

Superintendent of Police Laxmi Prasad said there were two cases against the deceased, including that of rioting. “There were two cases against the victim – a rioting case and a matter of hurting religious sentiments in 2016-17,” he was quoted as saying.

News Network
February 21,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Indian vaccine maker Biological E Ltd said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine received an emergency use approval in the country for use in children aged 12 to 18.

The company's shot, called Corbevax, is the third vaccine approved for use in children aged 12 and above in India, joining Zydus Cadila's DNA shot ZyCoV-D and homegrown player Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

India has so far only started vaccinating children aged 15 and above. According to government figures, more than 76 million children between 15 and 17 years have been inoculated mainly using Covaxin.

The emergency use approval for restricted use in the 12-18 age group for Corbevax is based on interim results of an ongoing mid to late stage clinical study, Biological E said in an emailed statement.

Corbevax in late last December was given emergency use approval for use in adults, but it has yet to be included in the national immunisation programme.

Nearly 1.76 billion vaccine doses have been used in India's vaccination programme so far, of which about 84 per cent has been a domestic version of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot produced by the Serum Institute of India.

India's third wave of Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron coronavirus variant has largely receded, with the country reporting 16,051 infections on Monday compared to more than 300,000 in late January. 

News Network
February 24,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 24: At least ten Karnataka-origin students are stranded in Ukraine and the state government is working with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring them back safely, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday. 

“Around 100 Indian students were on the way to the airport in two buses when the war broke out. More than ten of them are from Karnataka, as per the information we have,” Bommai said. “Students had started leaving Ukraine in batches. Perhaps, this was the last batch and they had almost reached the airport,” he said.

“The Indian Embassy is in touch with the students. Our chief secretary is in touch with the MEA. The Embassy is guiding students on where they should go. Once flights resume, all measures will be taken in coordination with the Centre to bring them back safely,” he said.

The Indian Embassy has advised Indians to stay away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and move to border countries.

News Network
February 27,2022

ukraine.jpg

Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Sunday.

The talks, the first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasion of Ukraine last week, would be held without preconditions and are the result of a phone call between Zelenskyy and the Belarusian president, Zelenskyy said.

"We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River," he said in a statement. 

Meanwhile, Western world announced sweeping new sanctions against Moscow, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv.

Russian forces blew up a natural gas pipeline in Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, while Russian-backed separatists said Ukraine had blown up an oil terminal in the breakaway Luhansk province. Russia continues to supply Europe with gas via Ukraine.

