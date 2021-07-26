  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt appoints president and members for Media Academy

Karnataka govt appoints president and members for Media Academy

News Network
July 26, 2021

MediaAcademy.jpg

Bengaluru, Jul 26: The government of Karnataka on Monday appointed Sadashiva Shenoy as the President of Karnataka Media Academy.

The appointed members are Gopal Singappaiah Yedager, Chief Reporter, Kannadaprabha, K.K.Murthy, Shivakumar Bellithatte, Shivananda Tagaduru, President, Karnataka Working Journalists Association President, senior reporters from Mysuru C.K. Mahendra, Koodli Gururaj, Jagannath Baala, Senior Reporter, Jayakirana Dainika, Mangaluru, Devedrappa Kapanuru, Editor, Buddhaloka, Kalaburagi and K.V. Shivakumar, Editor, Nammanadu, Shivamogga.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 17,2021

BSY.jpg

Bengaluru, July 17: Amid reports claiming that Karnataka CM has submitted his resigned to PM Modi, B S Yediyurappa dismissed such claims saying "there is no value of such news".

On being asked if he has resigned, Yediyurappa said, "Not at all... Yesterday I met the PM, we discussed the development of the state and I will come back again in August. There is no value of such news."

The Karnataka CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss development projects, an official statement said, but this was widely seen as a precursor to a change in the state’s leadership.

Yesterday, when he was asked about his visit fuelling speculation that he will be replaced, Yediyurappa had laughed it off, saying, “I don’t know anything about that. You (media) tell me.”  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 12,2021

Bengaluru, Jul 12: Karnataka has reported as many as 1,386 cases of coronavirus, the lowest in two months, which has pushed the total number of infections to 2,872,684 in the state on Monday.

According to official sources, as many as 61 people have succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of fatalities due to the Covid-19 to 35,896.

The sources said that while as many as 3,204 Covid-19 patients got discharged from the hospitals, after being completely cured of the disease, there are 34,858 active cases in the state.

The sources said that in the last 24-hours, as many as 1,09,399 people had undergone the covid-19 tests. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.26 per cent and the fatality rate at 4.40 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada reported 126 cases and 10 deaths while Udupi reported 66 cases and 1 death.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 14,2021

Bahrain has added more countries to its Red List, and passengers arriving from these countries are prohibited from entry unless they are citizens or residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This includes passengers who have transited through any of those countries at any point in the preceding 14 days.

Passengers eligible for entry must present a negative PCR certificate, with a QR code, administered within 48 hours of their departure, undergo further testing upon arrival, and on their 10th day of mandatory quarantine. Payment for testing may be made on arrival or through the 'Be Aware Bahrain' application.

For travellers' convenience, designated quarantine centres licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) are available. Passengers with an address in Bahrain, registered in their name or the name of an immediate family member, may complete their 10-day mandatory quarantine at that residence. Passengers aged six and below are exempt from these requirements.

All other travel procedures for arrivals from non-Red List countries remain in place.

Red List countries:
Newly added:
>Republic of Mozambique
>Republic of the Union of Myanmar
>Republic of Zimbabwe
>People's Republic of Mongolia
>Republic of Namibia
>The United States of Mexico
>The Republic of Tunisia
>The Islamic Republic of Iran
>The Republic of South Africa
>The Republic of Indonesia
>The Republic of Iraq
>The Republic of the Philippines
>The Republic of Panama
>The Kingdom of Malaysia
>The Republic of Uganda
>The Dominican Republic

Existing countries
>The Republic of India
>The Republic of Islamic Pakistan
>Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka
>People's Republic of Bangladesh
>Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal
>Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.