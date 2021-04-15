Karnataka govt asked Kumbh Mela returnees to isolate themselves, undergo covid test

Bangaluru, Apr 15: The Karnataka government has asked those returning from Kumbh Mela from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to get themselves isolated and get tested for coronavirus infection.

"Pilgrims returning to the state after taking part in the holy Kumbh Mela at Haridwar must isolate themselves at home and undergo tests for coronavirus. I urge pilgrims to continue with their regular activities only after their Covid negative test report," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted

The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services K V Thrilok Chandra too issued a circular in this regard on Thursday.

Citing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Centre for the pilgrims visiting Kumbh, Chandra said: "The pilgrims or visitors attending Kumbh Mela should be advised to strictly comply with the SOP.

On their return, they should be informed to isolate themselves at home and immediately undergo compulsory RT-PCR testing and following the negative report, should resume normal activities.

The circular has been marked to the municipal commissioners, deputy commissioners of the districts, chief executive officers of the Zilla Parishad, district surgeons, district health officers and district surveillance officers.