  Karnataka govt asked Kumbh Mela returnees to isolate themselves, undergo covid test

News Network
April 15, 2021

Bangaluru, Apr 15: The Karnataka government has asked those returning from Kumbh Mela from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to get themselves isolated and get tested for coronavirus infection.

"Pilgrims returning to the state after taking part in the holy Kumbh Mela at Haridwar must isolate themselves at home and undergo tests for coronavirus. I urge pilgrims to continue with their regular activities only after their Covid negative test report," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted

The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services K V Thrilok Chandra too issued a circular in this regard on Thursday.

Citing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Centre for the pilgrims visiting Kumbh, Chandra said: "The pilgrims or visitors attending Kumbh Mela should be advised to strictly comply with the SOP.

On their return, they should be informed to isolate themselves at home and immediately undergo compulsory RT-PCR testing and following the negative report, should resume normal activities.

The circular has been marked to the municipal commissioners, deputy commissioners of the districts, chief executive officers of the Zilla Parishad, district surgeons, district health officers and district surveillance officers.

April 3,2021

Udupi, Apr 3: An Indian expatriate worker from Karnataka’s Udupi district died in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after he suffered a heart attack while driving.

The deceased has been identified as Nagaraj Saranga (57), son of late Panduranga Saranga, from of Kharvikeri, Melkeri in Kundapur taluk. He was employed in Lijaman company.

The incident occurred on March 29 when Nagaraj was driving his company vehicle. It is learnt that his vehicle collided with another vehicle after he suffered a cardiac arrest. 

Nagaraj’s mortal remains is being taken to Kundapur via Mangaluru airport today.

News Network
April 3,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 3: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar on Saturday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to drop Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj of Karnataka K S Eshwarappa from the cabinet for writing a letter to the Governor against his administration.

Speaking to newsmen at the airport here on Saturday, he said that "if Yediyurappa feels that there were no lapses in his administration then he should dismiss K S Eshwarappa immediately."

“A senior Minister of the cabinet rank has stated that he has no confidence in the Chief Minister and has written a letter to the Governor, who is the Constitutional head. The administrative mechanism has totally collapsed in the State. Officials are unable to discharge their duties effectively and were frequently transferred,” he added.

“In my political career, I have not seen any Minister questioning the Chief Minister and complaining to the Governor. Mr Eshwrappa has exposed lapses in the government. If Mr Yediyurappa feels that he has been giving clean administration, then he should either dismiss Eshwarappa or Eshwarappa should tender resignation," he added.

News Network
April 4,2021

Mumbai, Apr 4: As Maharashtra grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday announced a week-end lockdown across the state even as it came out with a slew of measures to combat the sweeping pandemic.

The decision was taken at a hurriedly-convened Cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The public transport in Mumbai including local trains would continue to run as usual.

The new set of guidelines will come into force at 8 pm on Monday night.

There would be a 8 pm to 7 am night curfew in the state, while throughout the day prohibitory orders would be in place.

The weekend curfew would commence at 8 pm on Fridays and end at 7 am on Mondays.

Detailed guidelines will be issued shortly.

The situation would be reviewed again on 15 April after which the future course would be taken. 

Over the last two days, Thackeray held wide ranging consultations with a cross section of society and also spoke to leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and his estranged cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray. 

