Karnataka govt asks private hospitals to earmark 80 per cent beds for covid patients

April 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 22: All hospitals that have bed capacity of more than 30, will now have to earmark 80 percent of these and ICU facilities to the state government.

Speaking to newsmen here on Thursday, Minister for health and Medical Education Dr Sudhakar said that beds that are dedicated to dialysis, mother and child care and all life threatening diseases will not be disturbed, but that apart all other beds in Bangalore will be dedicated to Covid patients, which means that over 7000 beds will be immediately available for treatment.

All the Nursing Homes and hospitals with up to and less than 30 beds should mandatorily treat non-Covid patients.

"There is a medical emergency and private hospitals need to recognise this and work with the government and handover 80 percent of the beds and the State government will bear the cost of treatment and refund the money to these hospitals which treat Covid patients,"he added.

The Minister said that there was no shortage of oxygen in the state and already 5500 metric ton oxygen has been made available.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said that the government provided cylinder oxygen and in this connection he had already discussed this issue with industry minister Jagadeesh Shatter.

"The government was also in touch with manufacturing units and supplied 40,000 tonnes of oxygen" he said.

Karnataka has asked the Centre to supply 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen and one lakh vials of Remdesivir in view of the growing COVID cases in the state.

"We have estimated that in the next one month, we may require 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen. In this regard, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has written to Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal," he added.

He said he too has written to the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan for supply of oxygen.

Sudhakar said the state government had a meeting with the major oxygen generators in the state.

Out of the oxygen suppliers JSW Steel is the largest one.

"We had a meeting with Sajjan Jindal and he has assured us to supply as much oxygen required in the state," Sudhakar said.

The Minister said after the meeting that JSW steel supplied 40 metric tonnes of oxygen in the last two days, required for Bengaluru.

Besides this, the State has demanded additional supply of Remdesivir injections, which is crucial for COVID treatment.

According to him, the state has ordered 70,000 vials of Remdesivir injection, of which 20,000 had arrived while the remaining would be supplied in the coming days.

"We have already ordered 70,000 vials of Remdesivir.

This besides we have put forth the demand for one lakh Remdesivir vials for which we have written to the Centre," he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 12,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 12: The blessed month of Ramadan has begun in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, as the crescent moon was spotted on the outskirts of the twin districts this evening.

Like previous year, the holy month has begun in many Middles East countries and coastal belt of Karnataka and Kerala on the same day.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 15,2021

Bengaluru/Mangaluru, Apr 15: Several parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru, the coastal belt and malnad region received moderate to heavy rainfall yesterday providing much-needed respite from the summer heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) have issued a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall, coupled with thunder activity, in parts of coastal districts, north and south interiors of Karnataka over the next four days along with gusty winds at 30 to 40 kmph.

G S Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru, said that a cyclonic upper air circulation system over north interior Karnataka extending up to 1.5 km above the sea level is one of the causes for the showers across the state. Evidently, a few places in Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Haveri received heavy rainfall of over 60 mm until Wednesday evening.

The showers across Karnataka was seen as a relief to people who were reeling under scorching heat in the last few months. Bengaluru also witnessed light to moderate rainfall in the afternoon. Manorayana Palya in eastern Bengaluru received 13.5 mm rainfall while HSR Layout, Ramamurthy Nagar, Horamavu and a few parts in Central Bengaluru witnessed light showers. Weatherman has revealed that parts of Bengaluru are likely to see rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next three to four-days.

Sunil Gavaskar, scientist at KSNDMC, said, “Alongside the circulation system there is also a trough in the west coast and two more circulation systems are being formed in southern part of the Arabian Sea leading to rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu this week.”

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued ‘yellow alert’ for Thursday in Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts with a forecast of heavy rainfall in these districts. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 13,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: An Air India flight from Dubai to Mangaluru was diverted and landed at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather conditions in the coastal Karnataka, Director of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), ACK Nair confirmed on Tuesday. 

The flight with 118 passengers was expected to touch down at Mangaluru International Airport, at 12.30 am on Tuesday April 13. As the climate at Mangaluru was not conducive for its landing, the flight changed its path and landed at Kochi.

The incident follows a day after Kozhikode-bound Air India Express (AIE) flight from Riyadh was diverted and landed at the International Airport here in the wee hours of Sunday after the pilot detected a fault in one of its tyres mid-air, sources said here. Incidentally, the faulty tyre of the AIE IX1322, carrying 180 passengers, burst after its safe landing at the Kochi airport, they said.

The pilot decided to divert the aircraft to Kochi airport, after a tyre issue was noticed, sources said. The decision to land at Kochi airport was taken considering the safety aspect, they said.

While the Kochi international airport is the biggest one in the state, the international airport at Kozhikode is a tabletop one, which has limited space at the ends of the runway. The decision of the pilot to divert the flight to Kochi proved right as its faulty tyre burst immediately after the passengers were safely deboarded following its landing at the airport at 3.16 AM, sources said.

The Air India Express arranged another aircraft in the morning for facilitating the journey of the deboarded passengers to Kozhikode, they said. A Kuwait-bound Air India Express flight had made an emergency landing at the Kozhikode airport last Friday after a fire warning in the cargo compartment.

