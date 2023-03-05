  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt calls high-level meeting over H3N2 and covid spike

News Network
March 5, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 5: The Karnataka government is on alert and has called a high-level meeting of experts against the backdrop of a persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months.

The Karnataka government on Sunday said a meeting has been called with the health department officials and experts on March 6, to deliberate on the preventive measures to be taken regarding the spread of Influenza A subtype 'H3N2'. Health Minister K Sudhakar said the Centre's guidelines in this regard will be adhered to. "On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry has communicated to us (state) to pay attention to it (H3N2). Our Health Commissioner and Principal Secretary have held discussions regarding this. A meeting has been called tomorrow regarding the precautionary measures to be taken," Sudhakar said.

He told reporters as of now there are no such cases reported in Karnataka, but according to initial reports, one of the symptoms is a persistent cough. What measures to be taken when such cases come in, and treatment methods to be adopted will be discussed in tomorrow's meeting along with experts, and the Centre's guidelines will be followed."

A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts have said. The H3N2, which has been in wide circulation for the past two-three months, causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes, said ICMR scientists who keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.

They have also suggested a list of Dos and Don’ts for people to follow and protect themselves from contracting the virus. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold and nausea across the country. Seasonal fever will last five to seven days, it noted. The fever goes away at the end of three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks, the IMA’s Standing Committee for Anti-Microbial Resistance said.

Sudhakar also noted "Since last one week the cases of corona infections are on the rise," adding "The meeting will discuss the steps to be taken to prevent the Covid virus from spreading." 

Karnataka has reported 95 fresh Covid cases and 79 new cases were detected in Bengaluru city in the last 24 hours. The trend of rise in the corona cases has been found after 100 days in the state and in Bengaluru.

The state has a total of 391 active Covid cases and the positivity rate has gone up to 2.44 per cent, according to the statistics released by the Department of Health in the state. The doctors have suggested that people keep away from those with symptoms of cough, cold and fever. It has also been advised people wear masks in public places.

News Network
February 24,2023

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24: A full emergency was declared at the International Airport here on Friday after a flight from Calicut heading to Saudi Arabia’s Dammam was diverted to Kerala’s capital due to suspected hydraulic failure.

The fight landed at the airport at 12.15 PM, according to airport sources. The sources said the tail part of the Air-India Express IX 385, carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport in the morning.

The flight landed at the airport after dumping fuel over the Arabian Sea to facilitate safe landing, the sources told PTI.

The airport management declared a full emergency.

News Network
March 2,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 2: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada has seen a spike in domestic violence cases registered under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act for past couple of years, according to Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) chairperson Pramila Naidu. 

"This may be attributed to increased awareness as many women are coming forward to register cases with the authorities concerned," she told mediapersons at the DK Zilla Panchayat (DKZP) building on Wednesday. 

A total of 722 cases were registered at CDPO (Child Development Project Officer) who is protection officer under the Act. A total of 520 cases among them had been resolved through mediation and 170 cases had been filed in court as domestic incident report. 

Majority of the cases were related to harassment, misunderstanding, illicit relationship and dowry harassment, she said. 

In the state, the commission has received 6,728 complaints, between 2020 to 2023, of which 4,120 are resolved, and 2,608 are yet to be resolved. Of the total complaints received, 1,494 cases pertain to domestic violence, 1,905 cases are related to seeking protection, 347 are dowry harassment cases, 26 are dowry death or murder cases, 37 are sexual assaults, and 208 are police atrocity cases.

She said, "The focus is to reunite the family through counselling. We are trying to create awareness in schools and colleges on issues such as love affairs, live-in relationships and cyber crimes, among adolescents. The commission has taken up 1,053 suo motu cases between 2020 and 2023."

News Network
March 1,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 1: Desperate to have public services resumed, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced an interim salary hike of 17 per cent to placate the agitating Government Employees Association.  

Bommai’s announcement came even as government services were disrupted across Karnataka due to the Association’s decision to skip work demanding revision in salaries based on the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations and withdrawal of the National Pension System (NPS). 

 “We’ve already appointed a 7th Pay Commission. After talks with the Association, we’ve arrived at an agreement. As an interim relief, we will provide a 17 per cent hike to government employees. Orders are being issued,” Bommai said. 

On New Pension Scheme (NPS), Bommai said a committee would be constituted under the additional chief secretary to study the reintroduction of the old pension scheme. It will be asked to submit its report in two months.   

However, the Association is unlikely to withdraw its protest unless a written order is issued. 

"We’ve heard these assurances earlier. We’ve said clearly that we won’t accept assurances. We’re expecting orders. Once orders are issued, we will react," Association president CS Shadakshari said.

Shadakshari added that things are moving in some direction. 

