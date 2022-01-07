  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt to forcefully stop people from taking part in Mekedatu padayatra

Karnataka govt to forcefully stop people from taking part in Mekedatu padayatra

News Network
January 8, 2022

Bengaluru, Jan 8: The Karnataka government is planning to stop Congress workers from participating in the Mekedatu padayatra at Kanakapura border before reaching Mekedatu.

The police department has erected barricades all over the Ramnagar district and deputed 2,000 police personnel to manage the situation as the face-off continues between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress on the issue.

Ramnagar district authorities have clamped prohibitory orders in the entire district. As per Congress leaders, thousands of workers are expected to participate in the padayatra from surrounding districts.

The police department sources said that reserved forces and extra staff have been kept ready. They are also ready to initiate action against participants of padayatra and are waiting for the government's instruction in this regard.

On the other hand, Congress sources said that if government resorts to punitive action, it will be good for the Opposition as it will dent the image of the ruling BJP in the state.

Police officers who are in a fix over the issue have decided to take action as per the situation until direct orders come from the government.

The Congress has started preparing for Mekedatu padayatra and made arrangements for cooking and shelter for the workers at choultries and school grounds along the route.

Padaytra on Mekedatu will begin on January 9 and conclude on January 19.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 30,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 30: Pro-Kannada organisations have withdrawn the 'Karnataka Bandh' scheduled to be held on 31 December following the state government's assurance to the leaders of Kannada organisations on Thursday.

Holding a meeting with the leaders of Kannada organisations in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was successful in convincing the Kannada organisations to withdraw their bandh call.

Addressing the media after the meeting with the leaders, Bommai said, "We had a long meeting with the leaders of Kannada organisations and discussed various issues. We have reiterated that the state government will always support the Kannada activists to safeguard the interests of the state and requested them to withdraw the bandh as it would severely impact the traders and other industries. Responding to our request, they have withdrawn the Karnataka Bandh. All trade and transport activities will remain as usual on Friday.

Asked whether the government has given any word on the major demand of banning Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activities in Karnataka, Bommai replied, "I have already made our (state government) stand clear. We also explained to them the legal options that we are exploring currently and they were convinced by it."

Vatal Nagaraj, President of the Kannada Organizations Federations said, "The Chief Minister has appealed to withdraw the bandh and he has assured us of all the help in the interest of the state and language in the coming days. Hence we have withdrawn the Karnataka Bandh scheduled to be held on 31 December."

Meanwhile, the Pro-Kannada activists led by Praveen Kumar Shetty of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike had a tough time in convincing Vatal Nagaraj to withdraw the bandh initially. Nagaraj was reportedly hellbent on continuing with the Bandh regardless of the support. However, with CM Bommai holding talks with the Kannada leaders, the confusion over the bandh was cleared.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
January 6,2022

JF3.jpg

“I was meticulously supported by the dedicated team of Dammam Unit, which allowed me to make a beautiful transit to the activities of JF smoothly and efficiently maintaining the protocol of COVID-19 restrictions. The destination of success in the Term 2020-2021 was admirably strengthened by all the JF well-wishers, donors and sponsors” said in his presidential speech by Rafiq Nariyar of JF Dammam Unit on its Annual General Body Meeting held on Friday 3rd December 2021 at SEREN Restaurant in Dammam.

Jam’iyyatul Falah, winner of Karnataka State Award as the best NGO for its children welfare programs and social service activities having its unit in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Dammam Unit conducts its 33rd Annual General Body Meeting (AGBM) in Dammam, Eastern province of Saudi Arabia. The master of the ceremony Mohammed Siraj opened the meeting with Islamic Greetings and invited the Chief Guests Masood Al-Masood (General Manager of East Asia Group), Ismail (CEO of Al-Jazeera Steel), Abdul Waris (Ex-Chairman of IISD) and Office Bearers of Dammam Unit on the dais. 

The meeting commenced with the recitation of few verses from the Holy Quran by Sharief Karkala which enlightened the importance of community services in Islam and draw attention to the audience to come forward and join JF and extend support to help the needy in the community for its betterment. Naushad M. Saad had welcomed all the members and guests in his welcome speech.

The annual report for the term 2020-2021 was read by the General Secretary Sajid Hussain. First he briefed about Jam’iyyatul Falah to the audience, which literally represents an association meant for the welfare of less privileged brothers & sisters of the society, which came into existence in 1988. The first and foremost priority of Jam’iyyatul Falah is given to EDUCATION, spreading literacy and all round development of the less privileged families in the community. JF also provides scholarships under different schemes to the needy students in the coastal belt of twin-districts. JF frequently organize the Medical camps, awareness of healthcare, health camps, eye camps and special medical check-up (including ladies by lady doctors) in Mangalore & Udupi Districts. JF also provides Dialysis medical treatment for poor Kidney patients. 

Treasurer Nazim Ahmed presented the annual financial reports of Dammam Unit for the Year 2020-2021. This mainly highlighted the financial support given to various programs such as distribution of Ramadan Kit, Zakat, Fitra and Education for needy students, scholarship for students who are studying in higher schools and colleges.

The honor of excellence was awarded to the members as a token of appreciation for their enormous support rendered to JF Dammam Unit during the Term 2020-2021. The excellence award was given to following members.

(1) 100% Attendance was awarded to Sharief Sultan, Nizamuddin Shaikh and Mohammad Afaq.
(2) Committed Members of the Year was awarded to Sajid Hussain and Nazim Ahmed.
(3) Very Special Honor was awarded to Ishtiaq Mohammad.
(4) Promising Member of the Year was awarded to Ahmed Kabeer.
(5) President Choice of the Year was awarded to Imtiyaz Hassan.
(6) Committee Member of the Year was awarded to Sharief Karkala.

The Chief Guest Masood Al-Masood interpreted one of the verses of Holy Quran by mentioning “Allah is helping the servant as long as the servant is helping his brother.” He appreciated Jam’iyyatul Falah and said Allah will reward all the members of JF in a manner similar to the deeds that they perform. If all are helping our brothers and sisters, Allah will help us in return. – In-Sha-Allah.

“It gives immense pleasure to link with Jam’iyyatul Falah, who not only do community service activities but also inspires other organizations to widely spread the services to humanity” complimented by another Guest of Honor Abdul Waris, Ex-Chairman of IISD.

Mohammad Irshad dissolved the present committee and the Election Officers Ismail Ibrahim and Mohammad Siraj took the dais to conduct the Election. The New Committee of 50 members was formed for the Term 2022. The Office Bearers were unanimously elected by the managing committee.

The Office Bearers for the Term-2022.
1) Mohammad Sharief Karkala    :  President
2) Mohammed Shareef Hassan    :  Vice President
3) Sajid Hussain Kasargod        :  Vice President
4) Sheikh Mohammad Iqbal         :  General Secretary
5) Naushad M. Saad            :  Joint Secretary
6) Nazim Ahmed            :  Treasurer
7) Mohammad Irshad        :  Joint Treasurer
8) Ishtiaq Mohammed        :  Auditor
9) Ameen Shaikh             :  Event Coordinator-1
10) Zaheer Ahmed             :  Event Coordinator-2
11) Mohammad Siraj         :  Sports Coordinator-1
12) Mohammed Azeem Alam    :  Sports Coordinator-2
13) Mohammad Afaq            :  Organizing Secretary
14) Shahul Hameed            :  NRCC Representative-1
15) Mohammad Waheed        :  NRCC Representative-2
16) Mansour Ali Ahmed        :  NRCC Representative-3

The senior-most member of Jam’iyyatul Falah Shahul Hameed took the opportunity to encourage the New Committee to work with commitment, devotion, hard-work and determination. Jam’iyyatul Falah is growing day by day and new members should join hands to build a better community back home, he said. 

The newly elected President, Sharief Karkala addressed the new committee and thanked all the members for showing confidence in him to lead the prestigious Dammam Unit. Taking into consideration the support from the new and the outgoing committee, he assured to exhibit his role as President with better productivity with the ‘Vision of Success and Achievement’ under the crucial economic challenges. 

Vote of thanks was proposed by Suneer Ahmed and on behalf of JF Dammam Unit had expressed the gratitude to all the members and guests for their kind presence and congratulated the New Committee for their success in accomplishing all the future assignments of Jam’iyyatul Falah. 

The Annual General Body Meeting was dispersed with the Dua and the photo session of New Committee Members was conducted.

JF1.jpg

JF4.jpg

JF5.jpg

JF6.jpg

JF7.jpg

JF8.jpg

JF9.jpg

JF10.jpg

JF11.jpg

JF12.jpg

JF13.jpg

JF14.jpg

JF15.jpg

JF16.jpg

JF17.jpg

JF2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 27,2021

BJPtrio.jpg

Raichur, Dec 27: A complaint has been lodged against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri and all BJP legislators in connection with presenting of the controversial Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 popularly known as the anti-conversion bill.

The complaint has been lodged by a social activist R. Manaiah with Lingasugur police station in Raichur district, police said on Monday. The complainant has sought legal action against all state BJP honchos in his complaint.

The complainant has stated that the ruling BJP while tabling the Anti-conversion Bill has shown the people of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in poor light.

"The Anti-conversion Bill has shown the people of these communities as vagabonds, beggars and portrayed them to be the ones who get converted to other religions with the lure of money, cloth, enticements and acts of donations," the complainant stated.

The complaint has sought action in this backdrop for portraying particular communities in bad light in the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill recently presented in the Assembly session.

When the Bill was presented by the state Home Minister Araga Jnaendra, all BJP MLA's banged on their desks in the Assembly welcoming the Bill in the House. The complainant has sought in the complaint that action should be initiated against the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others.

The complainant has asked for registration of the case against all of them under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The controversial Anti-conversion Bill was passed by voice vote in the Assembly on December 23 in the recently concluded Belagavi winter session. The Bill is yet to be presented in the council. Law Minister Madhu Swamy has stated that the government has an option to get the Bill passed in the council during the next legislature session to be held in January or February of 2022. In case of delay of session, the option of promulgating the ordinance will be taken.

The government can promulgate an ordinance of the pending Bill if it is not rejected in any of one of the two Houses. But, it must get the approval of the legislature for the Bill in the immediate next session after promulgating the ordinance.

Meanwhile, the Congress has announced that it would do whatever it takes to defeat the Bill even after promulgation of the ordinance. The party has also stated that it would repeal the Bill as soon as it comes to power.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.