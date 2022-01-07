Karnataka govt to forcefully stop people from taking part in Mekedatu padayatra

“I was meticulously supported by the dedicated team of Dammam Unit, which allowed me to make a beautiful transit to the activities of JF smoothly and efficiently maintaining the protocol of COVID-19 restrictions. The destination of success in the Term 2020-2021 was admirably strengthened by all the JF well-wishers, donors and sponsors” said in his presidential speech by Rafiq Nariyar of JF Dammam Unit on its Annual General Body Meeting held on Friday 3rd December 2021 at SEREN Restaurant in Dammam.

Jam’iyyatul Falah, winner of Karnataka State Award as the best NGO for its children welfare programs and social service activities having its unit in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Dammam Unit conducts its 33rd Annual General Body Meeting (AGBM) in Dammam, Eastern province of Saudi Arabia. The master of the ceremony Mohammed Siraj opened the meeting with Islamic Greetings and invited the Chief Guests Masood Al-Masood (General Manager of East Asia Group), Ismail (CEO of Al-Jazeera Steel), Abdul Waris (Ex-Chairman of IISD) and Office Bearers of Dammam Unit on the dais.

The meeting commenced with the recitation of few verses from the Holy Quran by Sharief Karkala which enlightened the importance of community services in Islam and draw attention to the audience to come forward and join JF and extend support to help the needy in the community for its betterment. Naushad M. Saad had welcomed all the members and guests in his welcome speech.

The annual report for the term 2020-2021 was read by the General Secretary Sajid Hussain. First he briefed about Jam’iyyatul Falah to the audience, which literally represents an association meant for the welfare of less privileged brothers & sisters of the society, which came into existence in 1988. The first and foremost priority of Jam’iyyatul Falah is given to EDUCATION, spreading literacy and all round development of the less privileged families in the community. JF also provides scholarships under different schemes to the needy students in the coastal belt of twin-districts. JF frequently organize the Medical camps, awareness of healthcare, health camps, eye camps and special medical check-up (including ladies by lady doctors) in Mangalore & Udupi Districts. JF also provides Dialysis medical treatment for poor Kidney patients.

Treasurer Nazim Ahmed presented the annual financial reports of Dammam Unit for the Year 2020-2021. This mainly highlighted the financial support given to various programs such as distribution of Ramadan Kit, Zakat, Fitra and Education for needy students, scholarship for students who are studying in higher schools and colleges.

The honor of excellence was awarded to the members as a token of appreciation for their enormous support rendered to JF Dammam Unit during the Term 2020-2021. The excellence award was given to following members.

(1) 100% Attendance was awarded to Sharief Sultan, Nizamuddin Shaikh and Mohammad Afaq.

(2) Committed Members of the Year was awarded to Sajid Hussain and Nazim Ahmed.

(3) Very Special Honor was awarded to Ishtiaq Mohammad.

(4) Promising Member of the Year was awarded to Ahmed Kabeer.

(5) President Choice of the Year was awarded to Imtiyaz Hassan.

(6) Committee Member of the Year was awarded to Sharief Karkala.

The Chief Guest Masood Al-Masood interpreted one of the verses of Holy Quran by mentioning “Allah is helping the servant as long as the servant is helping his brother.” He appreciated Jam’iyyatul Falah and said Allah will reward all the members of JF in a manner similar to the deeds that they perform. If all are helping our brothers and sisters, Allah will help us in return. – In-Sha-Allah.

“It gives immense pleasure to link with Jam’iyyatul Falah, who not only do community service activities but also inspires other organizations to widely spread the services to humanity” complimented by another Guest of Honor Abdul Waris, Ex-Chairman of IISD.

Mohammad Irshad dissolved the present committee and the Election Officers Ismail Ibrahim and Mohammad Siraj took the dais to conduct the Election. The New Committee of 50 members was formed for the Term 2022. The Office Bearers were unanimously elected by the managing committee.

The Office Bearers for the Term-2022.

1) Mohammad Sharief Karkala : President

2) Mohammed Shareef Hassan : Vice President

3) Sajid Hussain Kasargod : Vice President

4) Sheikh Mohammad Iqbal : General Secretary

5) Naushad M. Saad : Joint Secretary

6) Nazim Ahmed : Treasurer

7) Mohammad Irshad : Joint Treasurer

8) Ishtiaq Mohammed : Auditor

9) Ameen Shaikh : Event Coordinator-1

10) Zaheer Ahmed : Event Coordinator-2

11) Mohammad Siraj : Sports Coordinator-1

12) Mohammed Azeem Alam : Sports Coordinator-2

13) Mohammad Afaq : Organizing Secretary

14) Shahul Hameed : NRCC Representative-1

15) Mohammad Waheed : NRCC Representative-2

16) Mansour Ali Ahmed : NRCC Representative-3

The senior-most member of Jam’iyyatul Falah Shahul Hameed took the opportunity to encourage the New Committee to work with commitment, devotion, hard-work and determination. Jam’iyyatul Falah is growing day by day and new members should join hands to build a better community back home, he said.

The newly elected President, Sharief Karkala addressed the new committee and thanked all the members for showing confidence in him to lead the prestigious Dammam Unit. Taking into consideration the support from the new and the outgoing committee, he assured to exhibit his role as President with better productivity with the ‘Vision of Success and Achievement’ under the crucial economic challenges.

Vote of thanks was proposed by Suneer Ahmed and on behalf of JF Dammam Unit had expressed the gratitude to all the members and guests for their kind presence and congratulated the New Committee for their success in accomplishing all the future assignments of Jam’iyyatul Falah.

The Annual General Body Meeting was dispersed with the Dua and the photo session of New Committee Members was conducted.