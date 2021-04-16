  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt holds striking RTC employees responsible for driver Rabeed Rasool’s murder

Karnataka govt holds striking RTC employees responsible for driver Rabeed Rasool’s murder

coastaldigest.com news network
April 17, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Even as the tussle between the Karnataka government and striking workers of the state road transport corporations (RTC) led to the death of a driver who had reported to work, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi held the agitators responsible for the unfortunate incident. 

Rabeed Rasool Avati, a driver working with the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) succumbed to his injuries after stones were pelted at the bus he was driving on Friday. 

Mr. Avati, 56, was taking the bus on the Vijayapura-Jamkhandi route when unidentified persons pelted stones at the windshield. The broken pieces of glass caused a gash on the driver’s neck. Mr. Avati, who was bleeding heavily, was immediately rushed to Jamkhandi Taluk Hospital, but could not be saved.

"The striking workers said it will be a peaceful protest but have claimed the life of their colleague now. The government will not forgive this. Those on strike are not allowing workers to return to duty and think they can deter the loyal workers through criminal acts," Mr Savadi said in a statement.

The DyCM announced a compensation of R 30 lakh and a job on compassionate grounds to a family member of the deceased. Soon after the announcement, NWKRTC managing director Krishna Bajpai visited the family of the deceased and handed over a cheque for Rs 30 lakh.

The KSRTC State Road Transport Corporation Employee League, the organisation observing the indefinite strike, also condemned the incident. “Our organisation is in no way linked to the incident. We have been asking employees not to resort to any kind of violence,” said R. Chandrashekar, president of the league.

Though the office-bearers of the league have been reiterating that the indefinite strike will continue till the State government meets their demands, the number of employees reporting back to duty has also been gradually increasing by the day.

On Friday, which was the tenth day of the strike, RTCs managed to run more than 5,500 buses, of which Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation operated more than 2,500. On Thursday, the corporations operated over 4,000 buses.

On the other hand, the number of incidents of stone pelting on moving buses also increased. Till Friday, 80 buses had been damaged by miscreants. Officials claimed that because of the ongoing strike, RTCs had suffered a revenue loss of Rs 187 crore so far.

On RTCs operating more buses daily, Mr. Chandrashekar said, “The corporations are giving distorted figures. Officials are resorting to various tactics and pressuring the bus crew to report to work. No one is voluntarily reporting back to duty.”

Sacking spree

The four RTCs on Friday sacked 254 employees, taking the total number of such workers to 1,054. In addition, 489 employees remain suspended from service.

The murder of employee is expected to bring more edge to the government's stern action starting Saturday, when the polling in the byelections are set to be completed.

Meanwhile, more employees reported to duty on Friday, helping the four RTCs to run more buses instead of depending on private players. By 9 pm, 5,639 buses were operated from the four corporations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 8: An 85-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant while working in his agriculture field at Kalmakaru village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

Police said that the deceased was identified as Shivaram Gowda of Mentakaje in Kalmakaru. 

When Gowda, who had gone to repair the water pipe did not return for a long time, his family members went in search of him and found him seriously wounded.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Sullia where he breathed last.
Locals said they saw an elephant herd near Kedila on Wednesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 7,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 7: Hardline BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal today said that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would be replaced by someone from northern region of the state in a month. 

“After May 2, the change will happen for sure. It’ll be someone from North Karnataka who will become the CM,” Yatnal told reporters at Vidhana Soudha. May 2 is when the result of the five states’ elections will be out. 

“Does Yediyurappa enjoy a special status that Kashmir used to have,” Yatnal asked. “In the backdrop of the party’s policy (of not giving tickets to those above 75 years), it’s a bonus that Yediyurappa got two years extra,” he said, urging Yediyurappa to “voluntarily retire” after April 17, the day when Belgaum Lok Sabha, Maski and Basavakalyan assembly seats have bypolls.

Yatnal, a former union minister, said more legislators and ministers will “rise up” after April 17. “Right now, they’re being forced to go before the media and issue statements in support of Yediyurappa,” he said. 

The BJP central leadership was taking note of all developments, he said. “They’re noticing scams, transfer mafia and how the High Court is blasting the government,” he said. 

The former union minister claimed that BJP vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra was summoned to Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate for an inquiry. “Let Vijayendra deny this. Let him say he did not transfer thousands of crores from Federal Bank to a foreign bank. Let the father-son duo make a statement against me instead of speaking through unimportant people,” Yatnal said, adding that “their true colours and the loot will be out soon”. 

This is not the first time Yatnal cat-called Yediyurappa. In February, the BJP issued a show-cause notice to Yatnal. However, the notice did little to keep Yatnal from attacking the Yediyurappa administration.  
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
April 13,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that there is no question of imposing lockdown right now while urging the people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The chief minister also called an all-party meeting on April 18 to discuss the COVID situation in the state.

"I have called an all-party meeting on April 18 regarding the COVID situation here. There is no question of lockdown right now. The technical advisory committee has suggested that positive cases will increase here till May 2. Hence, people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has imposed 'corona curfew' (night curfew) between 10 pm to 5 am in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal till April 20 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday said if the number of positive cases does not come down soon, a night curfew will be imposed in other districts in the state where it has not yet been imposed.

Karnataka reported 9,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 discharges, and 52 deaths on Monday. With this, the coronavirus tally reached 10,74,869 in the state. Currently, there are 75,985 active cases in the state.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.