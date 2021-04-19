  1. Home
  Karnataka govt indicates strict covid control measures as daily cases near 20K

News Network
April 19, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 19: As the government holds crucial meetings, amid a spike in Covid cases in the state, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday, indicating tough control measures said, lockdown is not the only solution, as he also conceded that Bengaluru city is witnessing a shortage of ICU beds.

The Minister said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who will on Monday be attending the meeting with MLAs and Ministers from Bengaluru, virtually from the hospital where he is undergoing treatment for Covid, will also be holding a meeting with leaders of opposition parties Tuesday to gather their opinion on the measures to be taken in the state.

"In Bengaluru, there is an increase in infections, when infections increase there will be a shortage of beds at hospitals. More than hospital beds, we are seeing a shortage of ICU beds," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of the crucial meeting with legislators and Ministers from the city, he said, we will discuss how to bring it under control and measures to be taken in this regard.

"Giving treatment is one part of it, we will also have to control the spike in infections and bring it down, for that we will have to certainly impose restrictions on some activities. We will have to think in that direction and take advice from everyone," he added.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa who is currently undergoing treatment for Covid at a private hospital, will be attending the meeting virtually, his office said in a statement.

Noting that the suggestions given by the state's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid with scientific inputs will be crucial, Sudhakar said, keeping all these aspects in mind the government will take a decision.

Responding to a question on lockdown, he said, "The term lockdown is getting publicity, the question before us is what kind of strict measures should be taken to bring things under control...we should have clarity on it. Lockdown is not the only solution."

People are thinking about normal life being affected, but many lives are getting lost and saving lives is the priority of the government, he said, adding, "So we will discuss about the measure to be taken at the meeting today, and tomorrow Chief Minister will be talking to leaders of opposition parties via video conference, following which we will come to a final decision."

Not giving clarity on whether tough measures will be announced Monday, the Minister said, "It can't be said now itself, may be measures for Bengaluru will be announced today or as there is meeting with leaders of opposition parties tomorrow, after getting inputs from there and discussing with Ministers, officials and TAC, a decision may be announced."

The meeting with leaders of opposition parties that was scheduled for Sunday was cancelled after Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid.

The state had on Sunday reported the biggest ever spike of 19,067 new Covid cases and 81 deaths taking the total number of infections to 11,61,065 and the toll to 13,351. The total number of active cases stood at 1,33,543. Out of the 19,067 new cases on Sunday, 12,793 were from Bengaluru alone.

News Network
April 15,2021

kohli.jpg

The Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the SunRisers Hyderabad by six runs on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The win consolidated RCB's position at the top of the IPL points table with two wins from two matches.

Virat Kohli, tactically astute leading RCB during SRH's chase, however, endured a difficult time with the bat in hand.

Opening the innings, Kohli managed to score only 33 runs from 29 balls at a low strike rate of 113.79. Just when he was looking to free his arms and accelerate the innings, he top-edged a good length ball off Jason Holder in the 13th over and Vijay Shankar took a sharp catch to send the RCB captain back to the dugout.

On his way back to the dugout, a visibly disappointed and fuming Kohli smashed the boundary rope with his bat, thereby breaking the IPL's Code of Conduct. He also hit an empty chair near the dugout and has been reprimanded for these actions by match referee Narayanan Kutty.

An IPL statement said, "Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been reprimanded for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League’s Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding."

Even though RCB managed to score only 149 on a turning Chennai pitch, it eventually proved to be enough as SRH, who needed 35 to win from four overs with eight wickets left, imploded dramatically to finish at 143.

"To be very honest, we are not overexcited with wins this season. We have plans. We traded Harshal (Patel) from Delhi, gave him a specific role and he's doing a great job," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"I told the guys: 'Don't think that we struggled to get to 149. If it was tough for us, it will be tough for them as well.' Our execution under pressure was spot on. It kept getting tougher and tougher with the old ball. I think Maxi's innings was the difference for us," he added.

News Network
April 19,2021

subbaiya.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Centenarian, Kannada writer, grammarian, editor, lexicographer and critic Ganjam Venkatasubbiah passed away during the early hours of Monday due to old age complications. He was 107.

He breathed his last at 1:15 am. Dignitaries from various fields have condoled his death.

He is primarily known for his contribution to the world of Kannada lexicography and is renowned as a walking encyclopaedia of the Kannada language and culture.

He compiled 12 dictionaries, authored four seminal works on dictionary science in Kannada, edited over sixty books and published several papers. 

He also translated into Kannada eight important works from other languages.

Recipient of the Kannada Sahitya Akademi Award and the Pampa Award, Venkatasubbiah was born on August 23, 1913.

His ancestors hailed from Mudagandur village in the Mandya district. Some of his ancestors were linguistic scholars. His grandfather Narasimha Jois was a Sanskrit scholar, while his father Ganjam Thimmannaiah was a scholar of both Kannada and Sanskrit.

He secured his postgraduate degree in Kannada from Maharaja’s College, Mysore in 1937. 

He started his career as a teacher at a municipal school in Mandya. He taught at the high school in Davanagere and at Maharaja’s College and at Vijaya College in Bengaluru.

After his retirement in 1973, he began the work to publish a Kannada-to-Kannada dictionary as its chief editor.

He was vice president of the Lexicographical Association of India for 17 years. He served as an adviser to the multilingual dictionary project of the Institute of Asian Studies, Chennai. He was also a consultative committee member in the Telugu lexicon project initiated by the Telugu Academy of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

His Klishta Pada, a dictionary of complex words, was released when Karnataka celebrated 50 years of State formation.

He presided over the 77th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Bengaluru in 2001.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 17,2021

sinan.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 17: A 19-year-old Islamic seminary (dars) student, who had stayed in a mosque on the outskirts of the city after delivering a Ramadan related lecture there, passed away early today after ‘suhoor’, the predawn meal consumed before fasting. 

The deceased has been identified as Sinaan, son of Hasainar and Zuhra couple from Ajjavara near Sullia. He was a student of Karnataka Islamic Academy, Kumbra in Dakshina Kannada district. He was also perusing B.Com. 

The tragedy occurred at Marakada Juma Masjid near Kavoor, Mangaluru.

During the month of Ramadan some Islamic seminary students in coastal Karnataka and Kerala visit various mosques and deliver lectures as part of their training process. 

Sinaan had been to Marakada Juma Masjid last evening and delivered a lecture after night prayers. He had spent night in the same mosque. He collapsed after consuming suhoor. 

The people in the mosque immediately contacted his family members who informed them that he had epilepsy and other problems. As per family members suggestion, he was made to sleep there. Hover, when failed to wake up even after couple of hours, the cleric of the mosque tried to wake him up and realized that he had breathed his last. 

