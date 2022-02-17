  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt order says no to hijab in minority institutions too

News Network
February 17, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 17: In further hardening of the stand, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued a circular which says that wearing of hijab is not permitted in minority institutions run under the state government.

Secretary for Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf Department Major P Manivannan stated that, the interim order of the full bench of the High Court also applies to residential schools run under the Minority Welfare Department and Moulana Azad Model Schools (English medium).

All educational institutions run by the Minority Welfare Department have been ordered not to allow hijab, scarves, saffron shawls and other religious symbols in the classrooms.

The circular quoted the order, "we request the state government and all their stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders."

"We make it very clear that this order is confined to such institutions wherein the college Development Committees have prescribed the student dress/uniform." The circular mentions that it is issued after it has come to the notice that women students are attending classes in hijab.

Students wearing hijab have already started questioning the authorities and staging protests as well as submitting memorandums to the concerned Deputy Commissioners across the state.

News Network
February 8,2022

Bhopal, Feb 8: After the Hindutva agitation against Muslim girls wearing  headscarves or hijab in colleges escalated in Karnataka, a statement in this regard by a Minister has sparked controversy in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday said that hijab will not be allowed in schools in the state. “Students will be allowed only to wear dress code and hijab is not a part of dress code,” Parmar said on Tuesday in Bhopal.

Parmar, while talking to media persons also said that he has directed the school education department to ensure that only dress code is allowed in schools in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said that the Madhya Pradesh Government is planning to ban hijab in schools. Also, in a video which went viral on social media, Parmar is being heard saying the department is working (school education department) on a dress code for Chief Minister Rise Schools in order to bring uniformity and equality among students.

The minister also claimed that “school uniform isn’t connected to any community, it is for all and it was unfortunate that people are connecting it with a community.”

Speaking on this issue, Arif Masood, Congress MLA from Bhopal said that it is an unfortunate statement from the School Education Minister. “It is unfortunate that MP school education minister is making such statement. Daughters look good when covered. Hijab has damaged nothing but has always protected girls,” Masood added.

This came after a stand-off between hijab wearing girls and saffron shawl wearing students took place in various districts of Karnataka.

News Network
February 15,2022

Referring to a plea in the Karnataka High Court to defer hearing on the 'hijab' row till the Assembly polls were over, the BJP has raised questions over the timing of the row and said the row was not a controversy, but a conspiracy against India.

BJP national General Secretary CT Ravi said, "In the ongoing hijab row, petitioner students have filed an application before the High Court to postpone their case until the completion of elections in five States. What do students have to do with Assembly elections? Does anyone still believe that the hijab issue was not pre-planned?"

"The hijab row is not a controversy, it is a conspiracy against India," he said.

News Network
February 17,2022

Belagavi, Feb 17: Social activist Seema Inamdar, who had come to the premises of the Government Sardars High School in Belagavi demanding that Muslim girls be allowed to wear hijabs, was allegedly threatened over phone call of dire consequences by an unknown caller.

Inamdar had come to the premises of Government Sardars High School on Tuesday morning and taken exception to Muslim girl students being asked to remove the hijab. She had also entered into altercations with teachers and police officials.

Inamdar received a phone call late on Tuesday and was threatened with dire consequences by the caller for getting involved in the hijab issue.

Inamdar said that she has filed a complaint with CEN Police Station regarding the threat call and had also sought protection from Market police.

She said she also brought the threat call issue to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner.

