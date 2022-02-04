  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt plans dress code for PU colleges amid hijab row

Karnataka govt plans dress code for PU colleges amid hijab row

News Network
February 4, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Amid two colleges in Udupi district facing criticism for barring hijab clad girls from entering classes, the government of Karnataka has decided to issue a strict dress code for government pre-university colleges.

The Department of Pre University Education is waiting for the court direction on forming a committee. However, highly placed sources said that it has been decided to make uniforms mandatory from the coming year.

“Even now, 75% of PU colleges have uniforms with the School Development and Management Committees (SDMC) deciding on them. From the next academic year, it will be compulsory,” said an official of the department.

Officials said girls could wear chudidar with dupatta while boys have to wear formal trousers and shirts. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said: “We are considering making uniforms compulsory for PUC as we cannot allow academics and equality to be affected. We will decide after the panel is formed and its decisions are submitted.” 

News Network
January 28,2022

sistersidhu.jpg

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's elder sister Suman Tur has accused him of “deserting” her mother for the "sake of money" in her old age. Suman Tur, who lives in the United States, described Navjot Sidhu as “a cruel person”.

Suman Tur is currently in Chandigarh, where she addressed a press conference on Friday, alleging that Navjot Sidhu had thrown her out along with her mother in 1986 after their father died. Her mother died in 1989 at a railway station, Tur claimed.

"We have seen very tough times. My mother was in the hospital for four months. I have documentary evidences of whatever I am claiming," Suman Tur said.

Suman Tur alleged that Sidhu cut ties with them for property. "My father had left assets including a house [and] land besides pension," she said.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu deserted my mother for the sake of money. We do not want any money from Sidhu," she added.

Calling Navjot Singh Sidhu a "cruel person", Suman Tur claimed that he lied about the separation of her parents in an interview in 1987.

"Whatever Navjot Singh Sidhu is claiming about my parents is false," Tur said.

Suman Tur demanded evidence from her brother for claiming that her mother had separated from their father. "My mother had approached the court after Navjot Sidhu had claimed that there was a judicial separation between her and our father," Tur said.

Suman Tur claimed that she went to meet Navjot Sidhu on January 20 but he refused to meet her and didn't open the door.

"I was compelled to address a press conference after attempts to contact Navjot Singh Sidhu failed. He has blocked me on his phone. His servants also do not open doors. I want justice for my mother," Suman Tur said.

"I am a 70-year-old and revealing these things about our family is really tough," she said.

Suman Tur's allegations against 58-year-old Navjot Sidhu have come at a time when the Congress leader is campaigning for the Punjab Assembly election as a chief ministerial hopeful. Punjab goes to the polls on February 20 for all 117 assembly seats.

News Network
February 4,2022

coastaldigest.com news network
February 3,2022

kundapur.jpg

Kundapura, Feb 3: In the wake of protest from students belonging to hardline saffron outfits, Muslim girl students with headscarves were today barred from entering government Pre-University College at Kundapura. 

The principal took this sudden step after more than 100 Hindutva-backed students attended classes wearing saffron shawls in as a counter to Muslim girls wearing headscarves.

In a video, which is going viral on social media, students of a pre-university college in Karnataka's Kundapur coastal town of Udupi district can be seen pleading before the principal. The students request the college principal to allow them to attend classes wearing the hijab.

They also tell him that their exams are just two months away, and why is the college creating an issue on wearing the hijab now.

Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty, who is also the president of college development committee, had visited the college yesterday and urged the students and principal to arrive at an amicable solution. 

The Muslim girls and their parents remained firm on their decision to wear headscarves.

Parents said their daughters were wearing hijab inside classrooms since the beginning of the academic year. Forcing them not to wear headscarves suddenly was not acceptable. 

The hijab-hater boys said they will continue to wear saffron shawls until headscarves were banned inside the classrooms.

Sources in the college said, with the minister instructing the college to adhere to the college’s uniform code, the development committee has decided not to allow students wearing shawls or headscarves inside the classrooms.

