Karnataka govt plans dress code for PU colleges amid hijab row

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's elder sister Suman Tur has accused him of “deserting” her mother for the "sake of money" in her old age. Suman Tur, who lives in the United States, described Navjot Sidhu as “a cruel person”.

Suman Tur is currently in Chandigarh, where she addressed a press conference on Friday, alleging that Navjot Sidhu had thrown her out along with her mother in 1986 after their father died. Her mother died in 1989 at a railway station, Tur claimed.

"We have seen very tough times. My mother was in the hospital for four months. I have documentary evidences of whatever I am claiming," Suman Tur said.

Suman Tur alleged that Sidhu cut ties with them for property. "My father had left assets including a house [and] land besides pension," she said.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu deserted my mother for the sake of money. We do not want any money from Sidhu," she added.

Calling Navjot Singh Sidhu a "cruel person", Suman Tur claimed that he lied about the separation of her parents in an interview in 1987.

"Whatever Navjot Singh Sidhu is claiming about my parents is false," Tur said.

Suman Tur demanded evidence from her brother for claiming that her mother had separated from their father. "My mother had approached the court after Navjot Sidhu had claimed that there was a judicial separation between her and our father," Tur said.

Suman Tur claimed that she went to meet Navjot Sidhu on January 20 but he refused to meet her and didn't open the door.

"I was compelled to address a press conference after attempts to contact Navjot Singh Sidhu failed. He has blocked me on his phone. His servants also do not open doors. I want justice for my mother," Suman Tur said.

"I am a 70-year-old and revealing these things about our family is really tough," she said.

Suman Tur's allegations against 58-year-old Navjot Sidhu have come at a time when the Congress leader is campaigning for the Punjab Assembly election as a chief ministerial hopeful. Punjab goes to the polls on February 20 for all 117 assembly seats.