  2. Karnataka govt puts gomala land grant to RSS-linked Trust on hold

July 14, 2023

Bengaluru, July 14: The grant of 35.33 acres of gomala land to the RSS-linked Janaseva Trust in Bengaluru has been put on hold by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress administration, along with other such allotments made by the previous BJP government.

In September last year, the BJP government gave 35.33 acres of gomala  — government land reserved for animal grazing — at Kurubarahalli, Tavarekere in Bengaluru South taluk to the Janaseva Trust. 

Five days after taking office, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a note on May 25, directing authorities to maintain the status quo on lands granted by the previous BJP government.  

In a written reply to BJP lawmaker ST Somashekar’s question on government lands given to various organisations in the Bengaluru South taluk, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda cited the CM’s note to say that the allotment of 35.33 acres to the Janaseva Trust is on hold. 

Gowda said the CM’s note is applicable not just to the Janaseva Trust, but to all allotments made in the months leading up to the Assembly election. 

The Janaseva Trust runs educational institutions at Channenahalli on Magadi Road. When contacted, Janaseva Trust secretary Nirmal Kumar said: “There is no communication regarding this to the Trust from any source of the government.”

Between 2019 and 2022, when the BJP was in power, 252.36 acres of gomala land in nine districts was granted to various organisations, including the Adichunchunagiri Mutt, Siddaganga Mutt, ISKCON, Rashtrotthana Parishat, Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association, Vokkaligara Sangha and others. 

“We’re reviewing cases of hurried allotments, which includes undeserving grants,” Gowda said. The minister pointed out that one nonprofit was granted 35 acres of land for the purpose of a goshala. “We will review grants on the basis of eligibility and objective. We'll look at whether or not public interest was involved,” he added. 

In 2018, the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) had flagged the grant of gomala lands. 

The Karnataka Land Revenue Rules require 30 acres to be earmarked for every 100 cattle as gomala. A deputy commissioner can reduce gomala land only with prior approval. The CAG had pointed out that various High Court judgements asked the government not to grant gomala land. But in January 2008, rules were amended to allow grant of gomala land situated in and around city limits.

July 3,2023

sumantamin.jpg

Mangaluru, July 3: A 22-year-old youth from Mangaluru was found dead in Talakona waterfall near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. 

Sumant Amin, a resident of Kulai Honnakatte in Mangaluru, was pursuing his master degree in science at a prestigious college in Tamil Nadu. 

Sumant was at Talakona Waterfall for a picnic with his friends on Friday. 

He reportedly asked his friends to film a video of him diving into the Talakona Waterfall. But, he did not surface after a long time. Worried about him, his friends informed a nearby police station and the forest staff.

A rescue team reached the spot and found out that Sumanth's head was caught between two rocks underwater. His body was recovered from the pond on Saturday.

Mortal remains of Sumant were brough to his residence at Kulai on Sunday. 

Sumant was an intelligent student and of helping nature. Documentary, photography and travel were his hobbies. 

Sumant is survived by his father Suresh Amin, who works as manager at Payyanur branch of Canara Bank and mother Umakshi, who is serving as head teacher at Kenjaru government school.

July 7,2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, Jul 7: Seeking to highlight the Congress party's poll promises, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said approximately ₹ 52,000 crore would be spent annually for the five key poll 'guarantees' and it is expected to benefit 1.3 crore families.

Presenting the 2023-24 budget, with an outlay of over ₹ 3.27 lakh crore, in the Legislative Assembly, he said through the five 'guarantees' (poll promises), the government will be providing an average additional financial assistance of ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 5,000 a month to each household.

The five 'guarantees' related to free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity, 10 kilograms of free foodgrains to the poor, ₹ 2,000 for the woman head of the house and unemployment benefit of up to ₹ 3,000.

According to some political analysts, these pre-poll promises found resonance with the electorate leading to the Congress' resounding victory in the Assembly elections.

In the polls to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

Siddaramaiah created a record of sorts by presenting his 14th budget in the Assembly as Finance Minister, surpassing the mark of late Ramakrishna Hegde, a former CM, who had presented 13 budgets. 

July 13,2023

munirathna.jpg

Bengaluru, July 13: Former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA Munirathna has been booked under the Explosives Act and Karnataka Land Revenue Act along with three others for carrying out blasts to mine stones in a quarry at Hunasamaranahalli.

Based on a complaint by the Yelahanka Tehsildar Anil Arolikar, the Chikkajala police registered a case against Munirathna, Anandan, Ganesh V and Radhamma.

The FIR said the Jai Bhim Sene had requested the Tehsildar to stop the 'illegal' mining activities. The villagers too had staged a demonstration against the usage of explosives for quarrying.

Following the complaint, a field survey was carried out, where it was found that explosives were used for quarrying. These activities were damaging earth in that region, according to the FIR.

The sale of stones was also resulting in loss to the state government. The investigation also revealed that those mining the quarry did not have any permission from the competent authority, the FIR said.

