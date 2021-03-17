Karnataka | Govt to regulate indoor events, no restrictions on outdoor events: CM

  1. Home
News Network
March 17, 2021

Bengauru, Mar 17: Ruling out a lockdown or curfew possibility in any part of the state to contain the spread of Covid-19, CM Yediyurappa said that the state government will regulate all types of indoor activities including marriages, birthdays, parties and other events. However, the CM clarified there will not be many restrictions on outdoor events.

Addressing media persons soon after participating in the video conference with the Prime Minister, CM Yediyurappa said, “The government will strictly regulate large gatherings that violate Covid-19 protocols.”

When asked about large gatherings in the wake of upcoming bypolls to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha, Yediyurappa clarified that there will not be many restrictions on outdoor activities.

“Our focus is on regulating large gatherings that take place within four walls in a closed environment. Any events violating the Covid rules including the permitted number of participants will be dealt with seriously. There will not be many restrictions on outdoor activities other than mandatory wearing of masks,” Yediyurappa briefed. 

News Network
March 16,2021

New Delhi, Mar 16: P K Sinha, the principal advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resigned, sources said on Tuesday.

Sinha, a retired IAS officer of 1977 batch, was appointed as Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister in September 2019, after a brief stint as an officer on special duty (OSD).

Sinha was made OSD to the Prime Minister in August 2019, after he had served four years as Cabinet Secretary.

According to the order of his appointment, his tenure as Principal Advisor was co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Modi or until further announcement, whichever earlier.

Sinha had also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

News Network
March 10,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 10: The government of Karnataka has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged ‘sex-for-job’ scandal in which Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned his cabinet post.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has written to city police commissioner Kamal Pant, directing him to appoint IPS officer, ADGP Soumendu Mukherjee, as the SIT in-charge.

Earlier, Ramesh Jarkiholi had spoken with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the Home Minister and had demanded an investigation into the matter. The CM had directed Bommai to take a call on the issue. Speaking to the media earlier on Wednesday, Yediyurappa had said the Home Minister would take a suitable decision.

The Home Minister’s letter to the city police commissioner states, “On 9.9.2010, Ramesh Jarkiholi, a former minister, had written a letter addressed to me and said that a petition against him (Ramesh) on 3-03-2013 was submitted at the Cubbon Park police station for the purpose of defaming him. In his letter, he spoke of a conspiracy against him.”

Bommai’s letter goes on to say, “In this context, I direct that a special investigation team headed by ADGP Soumendu Mukherjee be formed and the full report be submitted to the government for further action.”

News Network
March 15,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 15: The Karnataka Department of Collegiate Education has decided to file a complaint against a fake circular announcing that the state government has declared holidays circulated on social media.

The circular, which was the cause of much confusion among college managements, stated that the State government had decided to declare holidays from March 15, 2021 to March 30, 2021 to contain the spread of COVID-19. College principals were inundated with calls from parents and students seeking clarification.

In a series of tweets Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday that the cyber crime police has been instructed to detect the culprits immediately.

“This is fake news. I have directed officials to book criminal cases against such persons,” he said

“Some people have shared a fake circular on social media handles widely, creating an impression that the government has declared holidays due to the rising COVID-19 cases. That is false. The fake circular has created panic and confusion among parents and students. We will ask the cyber crime police to trace the origin of this fake circular and take action against those responsible. This will send out the message that no one should play with our children’s future,” he said.

P Pradeep, Commissioner of DCE, said that the fake circular was causing confusion among both students and teachers.

“We will lodge a police complaint today", he added.

Officials pointed out that an old circular declaring holiday for colleges had been tweaked with the dates.

