Karnataka | Govt to regulate indoor events, no restrictions on outdoor events: CM

Bengauru, Mar 17: Ruling out a lockdown or curfew possibility in any part of the state to contain the spread of Covid-19, CM Yediyurappa said that the state government will regulate all types of indoor activities including marriages, birthdays, parties and other events. However, the CM clarified there will not be many restrictions on outdoor events.

Addressing media persons soon after participating in the video conference with the Prime Minister, CM Yediyurappa said, “The government will strictly regulate large gatherings that violate Covid-19 protocols.”

When asked about large gatherings in the wake of upcoming bypolls to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha, Yediyurappa clarified that there will not be many restrictions on outdoor activities.

“Our focus is on regulating large gatherings that take place within four walls in a closed environment. Any events violating the Covid rules including the permitted number of participants will be dealt with seriously. There will not be many restrictions on outdoor activities other than mandatory wearing of masks,” Yediyurappa briefed.