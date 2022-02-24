  1. Home
Karnataka govt working with MEA to bring back Kannadiga students from Ukraine

News Network
February 24, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 24: At least ten Karnataka-origin students are stranded in Ukraine and the state government is working with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring them back safely, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday. 

“Around 100 Indian students were on the way to the airport in two buses when the war broke out. More than ten of them are from Karnataka, as per the information we have,” Bommai said. “Students had started leaving Ukraine in batches. Perhaps, this was the last batch and they had almost reached the airport,” he said.

“The Indian Embassy is in touch with the students. Our chief secretary is in touch with the MEA. The Embassy is guiding students on where they should go. Once flights resume, all measures will be taken in coordination with the Centre to bring them back safely,” he said.

The Indian Embassy has advised Indians to stay away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and move to border countries.

News Network
February 21,2022

Moscow, Feb 21: The Russian military said Monday that it had killed five "saboteurs" who crossed into Russia from Ukraine, the latest claim fuelling tensions along Moscow's border with Ukraine.

The report comes as Kyiv and Washington have accused Russia of plotting "false flag" operations to fake Ukrainian attacks in order to serve as a pretext for an all-out assault.

The Kremlin has dispatched tens of thousands of troops around Ukraine's borders in advance of what Kyiv's Western allies fear could be a large-scale attack.

"As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed," the military said in a statement, adding the incident occurred near the village of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region at 06:00 am (0300 GMT).

The military said that there were no casualties among Russian troops or border guards.

It added that two Ukrainian military vehicles had crossed into Russia to evacuate the saboteurs.

The head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, issued an order for the incident to be investigated.

Earlier Monday Moscow said a shell fired from Ukraine had destroyed a border facility used by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

The southern Rostov region, where the FSB said the shelling took place, announced a state of emergency last week over an anticipated influx of civilians from the rebel-controlled territories whose leaders gave evacuation orders. 

News Network
February 19,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 19: Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has extended the prohibitory orders currently prevailing around the schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district till February 26.

This measure has been resorted to in view of the continuance of the hijab - saffron shawls controversy.

The order will be applicable from 6 pm on February 19 to 6 pm on February 26 for a radius of 200 metres around the schools and colleges in the coastal district.

When prohibitory orders were issued earlier, they were made applicable from the morning of February 14 to 6 pm on February 19.

However, as the dispute has not yet been addressed, the district superintendent of police had requested the deputy commissioner to extend the orders to a distance of 200 metre around schools and colleges, and the deputy commissioner has complied with this request. 

News Network
February 14,2022

Udupi, Feb 14: A meeting of various organisations was held at Udupi on Sunday to discuss ways to maintain peace in the district in the wake of the hijab-saffron shawl row.

Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, who chaired the meeting, told reporters that the organisations that took part in the meeting responded positively to the view that untoward incidents should be avoided over the issue and everyone should wait till the High Court gave a final verdict.

The meeting asked the student community not to wear hijab or saffron shawls over the uniform during the interim period, Bhat said. The higher secondary schools is reopening Monday after the holiday declared by the state government.

Though Bhat said all organisations were invited, the Campus Front of India (CFI), who are supporting the cause of Muslim girl students’ right to wear hijab, did not attend the meeting convened by the MLA. 

Nizam
 - 
Monday, 14 Feb 2022

Sang doesn't have a courage to confront these organisations. They take Shelter under constitutional rights. Which I BJP doesn't have digestion machine.

Ragupati bhat didn't invite Campus front India.

