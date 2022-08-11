  1. Home
  2. Karnataka HC abolishes ACB; transfers pending cases to Lokayukta

Karnataka HC abolishes ACB; transfers pending cases to Lokayukta

News Network
August 11, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 11: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) constituted by the state government in 2016.

A division bench of Justices B Veerappa and KS Hemalekha pronounced the order while allowing the public interest litigations filed by advocate Chidananda Urs, Advocates' Association of Bangalore and Samaja Parivarthana Samudaya challenging the constitution of ACB.

The petitioners have challenged the notifications issued by the state government in March 2016 constituting ACB and withdrawing the powers of the Prevention of Corruption Act from Karnataka Lokayukta.

Quashing both the notifications, the division bench directed the ACB to transfer the cases and officers under its ambit to Karnataka Lokayukta which will have to take up those cases further and utilise those officers' services to strengthen Lokayukta institution to eradicate corruption.

Further, the high court directed the state government to maintain transparency and appoint a competent person as Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta in the interest of the public.

The court observed that the state government has failed to justify why the notification was issued to create Anti-Corruption Bureau and also why it has withdrawn powers from Lokayukta to investigate cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Siddaramaiah- led Congress government created ACB in 2016. Though the BJP promised to restore the powers of the Prevention of Corruption Act with Lokayukta in its manifesto, the BJP government failed to keep up its promise.

On the other hand, the JD (S), which had promised to restore the power to probe corruption cases with Lokayukta if it comes to power, did not do it since it formed a coalition government.

Agencies
August 4,2022

China's People's Liberation Army has begun biggest-ever military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan following US politician Nancy Pelosi's visit.

The live fire drills began at 12:00 local time (04:00 GMT) on July 4 and in several areas were due to take place within 12 miles of the island.

Taiwan said China was trying to change the status quo in the region.

Ms Pelosi made a brief but controversial visit to Taiwan, which China regards as a breakaway province.

The drills are Beijing's main response, although it has also blocked some trade with the island.

The exercises are due to take place in busy waterways and will include long-range live ammunition shooting, Beijing says.

Taiwan says it amounts to a sea and air blockade while the US said the drills were irresponsible and could spiral out of control.

Analyst Bonnie Lin told the BBC that the Taiwanese military would react cautiously but there was still a risk of confrontation.

"For example, if China decides to fly planes over Taiwan's airspace, there is a chance that Taiwan might try to intercept them. And we could see a mid air collision, we could see a lot of different scenarios playing out," she said.

Taiwan said it scrambled jets to warn off Chinese warplanes on Wednesday and its military fired flares to drive away unidentified aircraft over the Kinmen islands, located close to the mainland.

Several ministries have suffered cyber-attacks in recent days, the Taiwanese government said.

Taiwan has also asked ships to take different routes and is negotiating with Japan and the Philippines to find alternative aviation routes.

Japan has also expressed concern to China over the areas covered by the military drills, which it says overlaps with its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In response, Chinese government spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing did not accept the "so-called" Japan EEZ.

On Wednesday, China detained a suspected Taiwanese separatist in the coastal Zhejiang province on suspicion of endangering national security, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile China's Ambassador to France Lu Shaye told French TV that after "reunification" with Taiwan, Beijing would focus on "re-education".

China has previously used the term "re-education" to refer to its detention of mostly-Muslim minorities in its north-western Xinjiang region, where human rights groups say more than a million people have been incarcerated.

News Network
July 30,2022

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today released the result for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Karnataka’s Minister of Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan announced the results via press conference at 10 am. 

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

This year, the exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18 and the provisional answer key was released on June 22. A total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test. A total of 1,71,656 students are eligible for engineering, 1,74,568 students for B Pharma and 1,39,968 for BSC (Agriculture).

A total of 1,08,698 seats have been allotted for engineering out which 60,000 are government college seats, 28,000 are Comedk quota seats, 31,634 are management quota seats and 57,000 are supernumerary quota seats. 

KCET is an entrance exam conducted by the state of Karnataka for admission to various colleges in the state for several engineering, architecture and technology courses such as BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga.

Document verification 

The document verification process of KCET qualified candidates will begin on August 5. 

Students need these documents for counselling:
>> Final print out of the CET-2022 Online Application Form
>> ‘CET 2022’ Admission Ticket
>> SSLC / 10th Standard Marks Card
>> 2nd PUC / 12th Standard Marks Card
>> Seven Years Study Certificate counter signed by the concerned BEO / DDPI

What's next?

As the KCET result is declared, qualified candidates will now be called in for counselling rounds. Details for these counselling rounds will soon be notified to candidates on the portal or through the individual’s registered contact details. Candidates who pass the KCET 2022 exam and counselling rounds will qualify for getting admission in the state’s participating institutions for several engineering, architecture and technology courses

Top 10 Engineering colleges in Karnataka

These are the top engineering colleges in Karnataka as per NIRF rankings: 

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal (NIRF rank: 10)

Visvesvaraya Technological University (49)

Manipal Institute of Technology (55)

M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (67)

International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (81)

B.M.S. College of Engineering (83)

R.V. College of Engineering (89)

Siddaganga Institute of Technology (97)

PES University (100)

Jain University, Bangalore (115) 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 30,2022

Mangaluru, July 30: The police have so far taken 21 persons into custody for questioning as part of probe into the murder case of Muhhammad Fazil, who was hacked to death on July 28.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar confirmed that at least 21 people from Suratkal, Bajpe, Panambur and Mulki police station limits were taken into custody for inquiry. 

ADGP Alok Kumar is personally taken charge of the investigation and has expressed confidence of arresting the killers soon. 

The police also collecting the information about the mobile calls during the time of murder.

Police sources said that the investigation is being done in all possible angles. CCTV footages from available from nearby shops have also been collected.

23-year-old Fazil was chased and hacked to death by a gang of car-borne assailants when he was standing in front of a shop at Surathkal. 

