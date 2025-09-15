Karnataka HC dismisses petitions, allows Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara festival

  1. Home
News Network
September 15, 2025

banumushtaq.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 15: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed petitions challenging the state government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq as the chief guest for the Dasara festival inauguration.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bhakru and Justice CM Joshi refused to entertain four public interest litigations (PILs), including one filed by former MP Pratap Simha.

“We are not persuaded that a person from a different faith inaugurating a state function violates any legal or constitutional right,” the bench stated, dismissing the petitions.

Petitioners claimed that Mushtaq had previously made ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Kannada’ remarks, and noted that the inauguration involves floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari and Vedic recitals.

The state government, represented by Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty, argued that the selection committee for the inauguration included all stakeholders, including MPs and MLAs from all political parties. He emphasized that Dasara is a state festival and urged the court to dismiss the petitions with costs.

News Network
September 1,2025

SCO.jpg

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the stage of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council Summit on Monday to deliver a blunt message against terrorism, with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seated in the hall. Modi stressed that terrorism is not the problem of a single nation but a challenge to humanity, warning that “double standards” on the issue will not be tolerated.

In a significant diplomatic outcome, SCO member states, including China, strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The joint declaration extended support to India’s fight against cross-border terrorism. Pakistan, long accused of harbouring terror groups, too endorsed the statement.

The summit also offered striking geopolitical optics. Modi was seen warmly greeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the three leaders sharing smiles and animated exchanges. Their camaraderie underscored India’s ability to maintain strategic balance with Moscow and Beijing, despite mounting pressure from Washington. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, was left exchanging awkward glances.

Addressing the plenary, Modi called the Pahalgam attack “an open challenge to every country believing in humanity” and reminded members that peace, security and stability are essential for progress. Without naming Pakistan, he asked: “Can the open support of terrorism by some countries be acceptable to us? So many mothers have lost their children, and so many children became orphans. Recently, we saw a very disgusting form of terrorism in Pahalgam.”

He reiterated that India has long opposed terror outfits such as Al-Qaeda and its affiliates, and continues to resist terror-financing. “In the fight against terrorism, India stands firm on unity, and the SCO has an important role. Any kind of double standard is not acceptable,” he said, thanking nations that supported India after the Pahalgam attack.

The SCO declaration mirrored India’s stance, condemning terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations” and demanding that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of the Pahalgam massacre be brought to justice. It also stressed that using terrorist, separatist or extremist groups for mercenary purposes is unacceptable, and warned against “double standards” in counter-terrorism.

Diplomatically, the declaration is seen as a major win for India and a setback for Pakistan, which had to endorse the condemnation while its prime minister sat at the table.

By making terrorism the central theme of his address and ensuring that SCO adopted India’s language in the joint statement, Modi reinforced New Delhi’s global standing and turned the Tianjin summit into a stage where India’s voice on security and stability resonated loud and clear.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan respected the sovereignty and integrity of all members of the bloc and its neighbours. 

Addressing the SCO summit today, the premier said: “Pakistan has always believed in the power of multilateralism, dialogue and diplomacy, and shunning unilateralism. And yet, to our shock and deep disappointment, the region witnessed extremely disturbing developments during the last few months. “Pakistan supports and respects the sovereignty and integrity of all SCO members and its neighbours,” he added.

News Network
September 8,2025

Mangaluru may be a booming hub for education and healthcare, but when it comes to air connectivity, the city is left wanting.

A petition by Sidharth Agrawal has thrown light on the ordeal of thousands of students who flock to the region’s prestigious institutions. Between Mangaluru and neighbouring Udupi, there are nearly 300 engineering, medical, and management colleges. From Uttar Pradesh alone, around 40,000 students make their way here every year. Yet, there is no direct Lucknow–Mangaluru flight.

The result? Endless layovers. Students currently depend on connecting flights via Bengaluru — seven a day from Lucknow to Bengaluru and another seven from Bengaluru to Mangaluru — turning what should be a simple trip into a long, exhausting journey.

The connectivity crunch doesn’t end there. Just days ago, a parent from West Bengal, Ananda Roy, took to X demanding more flights on the Mangaluru–Kolkata route. “Most of the travellers are students and patients going to Manipal,” she wrote, calling for a survey to assess the growing demand.

Frequent flyers have also been pressing for direct links to Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata — destinations that send a steady stream of students, patients, tourists, and business travellers to the coastal belt.

For a city that prides itself on being a national destination for learning and healthcare, the lack of direct flights is more than an inconvenience. It is a bottleneck that urgently needs fixing.

News Network
September 12,2025

westbank.jpg

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signed an agreement to push ahead with the controversial E1 plan settlement expansion plan that would split the occupied West Bank into two parts, and cut across land that the Palestinians seek for a future sovereign state.

Addressing a press conference in the illegal Ma’ale Adumim settlement east of al-Quds on Thursday, Netanyahu said he had taken the measure with the heads of several settlement councils near the city to expand them under the scheme.

“There will never be a Palestinian state. This place belongs to us. We will safeguard our heritage, our land and our security,” Netanyahu asserted.

He added, “Israel’s eastern front is not the Ma’ale Adumim settlement, but the Jordan Valley (in the West Bank).”

On August 20, Israel approved the E1 project, which envisions the construction of thousands of settler units in Ma'ale Adumim and surrounding areas, would bisect the occupied West Bank and sever connections between its northern and southern flanks and isolate East al-Quds.

At the time, the US ambassador to the Israeli-occupied territories, Mike Huckabee, claimed on Israeli Army Radio that the extensive development of settlements in the occupied West Bank does not constitute a breach of international law, and that Washington would not stand against it.

Although Huckabee’s remarks pertained to the entirety of the occupied Palestinian territory, he also specifically mentioned the proposed settlement in the E1 region of occupied al-Quds.

Palestinians warn that the so-called E1 plan is part of Netanyahu’s vision for a “Greater Israel,” warning that it would entrench the occupation and eliminate the viability of a Palestinian state.

The term "Greater Israel" has been used since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War to describe the territories occupied by Israel, including East al-Quds, the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and Syria’s strategic Golan Heights.

Early Zionist thinkers, such as Ze’ev Jabotinsky—widely regarded as the ideological forerunner of Netanyahu’s Likud party—expanded this vision to include present-day Jordan. The idea of "Greater Israel" is a core tenet of Likud’s political legacy, rooted in Revisionist Zionism.

The separation of East al-Quds from certain areas of the West Bank, often compared to the apartheid system in South Africa, will compel Palestinians to undertake long detours when traveling between various cities and towns.

On August 14, far-right Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich announced his intention to move forward with the highly contentious project that “buries the concept of a Palestinian state”.

Over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers since October 2023.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds. All mere words. 

