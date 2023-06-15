  1. Home
  2. Karnataka HC junks sedition case against Shaheen School over CAA, NRC play

News Network
June 15, 2023

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday quashed the sedition FIR filed against the management of a school in Bidar for staging a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, at the Dharwad bench of the High Court, passed the order quashing the FIR registered by the police against four people of the management of the Shaheen school in Bidar in 2020.

The four were charged under Sections 504 (insulting someone intentionally), 505(2), 124A (sedition), 153A (causing disharmony between religious groups) read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nilesh Rakshala, an Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist had complained against the school on January 26, 2020, after a play was staged by the students of class 4, 5 and 6, alleging that it insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The play was staged in the school on January 21 that year and resulted in a controversy after a video of it was uploaded online by a parent.

While the order of quashing was dictated by the HC on Wednesday, the copy of the judgement is awaited.

News Network
June 7,2023

sadanandagowda.jpg

Bengaluru, June 7: Following its humiliating defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP is all set to revamp its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but the prospect of dropping several sitting MPs has created heartburn.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress, buoyed by the success, is looking to wrest more than 20 seats out of 28 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Sources in the BJP says that the party is looking forward to credible fresh faces from the party cadres and from government services. Amid strong rumours that most of the sitting MPs may not even be considered for tickets, Bengaluru North MP and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda has urged the party high command to issue clarification in this regard.

A total of 13 MPs have approached Sadananda Gowda and he has raised his voice for them, pulling up the party and leaders for remaining tight-lipped and warning that the development will send the wrong signal to the people of the state.

Sadananda Gowda stated on Tuesday that there is an attempt to malign 13 MPs among the total 25 as useless.

"A systematic attempt has been made to bring down the morale and fortitude of senior parliamentarians. The state as well as national leaders must intervene and clear the confusion at this stage," he added.

"There is still a year's time for Lok Sabha elections. At this juncture, MPs are targeted and maligned. I don't know who is behind this. The rumors are spread that 13 MPs have not carried out any development in their constituencies and some have fallen sick and won't be given tickets," he maintained.

Sadananda Gowda maintained that introspection should take place regarding the defeat but there are no souls who would make an attempt to introspect.

Sources in BJP maintained that including Sadananda Gowda, Mangala Angadi, MP from Belagavi, who gave a statement that Jagadish Shettar would win in elections against the BJP candidate would not be considered. G.M. Siddeshwara, MP from Davanagere is also likely to miss a Lok Sabha ticket.

The party had given tickets to 72 new faces in the Assembly elections. However, former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that the experiment of giving tickets to new faces has backfired for the party. The party think tank is disturbed with the state Assembly results and till date not able to make a decision on the Leader of the Opposition.

News Network
June 11,2023

shaktiLaxmi.jpg

Udupi, June 11: Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the famous Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Sunday.

Hebbalkar, who has been appointed as the Udupi district-in-charge minister, offered prayers at the temple during special rituals.

The minister was in Udupi to inaugurate the district-level programme in connection with the launch of Shakti scheme providing free bus travel for women.

News Network
June 11,2023

shaheenshepherd.jpg

Mangalore, June 11: Collaborating together, the reputed SHAHEEN Group of Institutions, Bidar and The SHEPHERDS International Academy, Mangaluru have signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) on 10th June, 2023 and agreed to start The SHEPHERDS – SHAHEEN PU College / NEET Academy in Mangaluru starting from the academic year 2024-25 to offer quality education.

The PU College will offer Class IX – XII education integrated with NEET Coaching for the students in Mangaluru.

The vision of the SHEPHERDS – SHAHEEN PU College is to engage, educate and empower students enabling them to seize the world of opportunities through education and competitive examinations.

More than 32000 students study in SHAHEEN Group of Institutions all over India, and every year more than 500 students get their medical seats through SHAHEEN group of Institutions all over India.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer, chairman, SHAHEEN Education Foundation, and Mohammed Nissar, chairman, the SHEPHERDS International Academy, signed the subject memorandum of understanding on behalf of their institutions.

Trustees of the Shepherds Intl Academy S.M. Farooq, Naushad A.K, Mohammed Rizwan, Shajid A.K., Nazim A.K. and Thouseef CEO of Shaheen Group of Institutions, Haneef Puttur of Community Centre, and Abdul Rauf Shaikh CSO of AK Group of Companies were present.
 

