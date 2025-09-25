  1. Home
  2. Karnataka HC Refuses to Halt Socio-Economic Survey - Makes Data Secret, Participation Voluntary

News Network
September 25, 2025

HC.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 25: The Karnataka High Court today refused to halt the state government's controversial socio-economic survey, but imposed stringent conditions on its execution, focusing heavily on privacy and consent.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi permitted the ongoing data collection exercise to continue but issued a clear directive: the state must ensure the confidentiality of all collected data and publicly clarify that participation is entirely voluntary.

The Court's Directives

The court's decision, which came after hearing a batch of petitions challenging the survey, mandates two critical safeguards:

Data Confidentiality: The data collected by the Karnataka State Backwards Classes Commission "shall not be disclosed to any person." The Commission has been directed to ensure the data is "fully protected and kept confidential." The Commission is also required to file an affidavit within one working day outlining the steps taken for the confidentiality of the data.

Voluntary Participation: The Commission must issue a public notification clarifying that the survey is voluntary, and "no person is obligated to disclose any information." Enumerators must inform participants of this voluntary nature right "at the threshold stage." Furthermore, if a participant declines, enumerators are strictly forbidden from taking any "further steps to persuade or cajol" them to divulge information.

Arguments in Court

The petitions challenged the state government's order approving the survey, which aims to collect data on the social and educational status of citizens.

Privacy Concerns: Senior Advocate Vivek Subba Reddy argued that the collection of personal information, especially after the landmark KS Puttaswamy case on the Right to Privacy, was problematic. He submitted that this exercise risked leaving personal data in an "uncontrolled field" and amounted to an invasion of privacy that must be tested against the principle of proportionality.

Survey or Census? A key point of contention raised by Senior Advocate S. Sriranga was that while the state labels the exercise a "survey," its official handbook refers to it as a "census." The petitioners contended that a full-scale census is in the exclusive domain of the Union Government.

Government's Defence: Senior Advocate Ravivarma Kumar, representing the Backwards Classes Commission, countered that the process had been re-examined, and enumerators were already instructed that there was no compulsion to participate. The survey, he submitted, is crucial for capturing data on whether a particular class or caste is adequately represented.

Regarding concerns over data security, particularly the potential linkage with Aadhaar, the Court clarified that the information collected is not linked to Aadhaar, but merely the fact that a participant has an Aadhaar number would be stored.

Ultimately, the division bench declined to "interdict" the ongoing survey, allowing the collection of data to proceed but firmly establishing the mandatory nature of data protection and voluntary consent for all citizens.

News Network
September 17,2025

SBI.jpg

Three masked men armed with country-made pistols and knives allegedly robbed a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Chadchan town of Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the robbers looted cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 21 crore after tying up the staff, PTI reports.

Three masked men dressed in military uniforms came to the bank around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, September 16, on the pretext of opening a current account and threatened the manager, cashier and other employees with pistols and knives.

The gang tied up the hands and legs of the staff before escaping with cash worth more than a crore and gold ornaments weighing approximately 20 kg, worth approximately Rs 20 crore, the FIR stated.

Citing preliminary investigation, Vijaypura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi told PTI that the suspects used a "Suzuki EVA" vehicle with a fake number plate.

Based on the complaint of the bank manager, a case was registered in this regard, the police said, adding that teams have been formed to arrest the suspects.

Earlier heists

This is the second such incident being reported in the Vijayapura district this year. In May, around 59 kg of jewellery and Rs 5.2 lakh in cash

were stolen from the Canara Bank branch in Managuli town of Vijayapura district. Thieves broke the lock and window grills to enter the bank building. Once inside, they opened the safe locker, cut the iron rods and made away with the jewellery, according to Nimbargi.

On June 27, the police said three people, including a bank manager, had been arrested in connection with the robbery.

In January, a group of four men armed with weapons, including pistols and machetes, barged into Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha Niyamitha's branch on KC Road in Mangaluru and made away with valuables worth Rs 4 crore. Days later, the police recovered 18.314 kg of stolen gold ornaments and Rs 3,80,500 in cash after arresting four persons.

News Network
September 25,2025

techpark.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 25: In news that will significantly energise the local economy, the proposal for the largest tech park in Mangaluru is poised to go before the State Cabinet as soon as tomorrow, or early next week, for final approval.

This was the core announcement made by IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge while speaking at the fifth edition of Mangaluru Technovanza 2025, an initiative driving the state’s Beyond Bengaluru programme.

The New Technology Hub

The planned tech park is a substantial project, earmarked for 3.25 acres of land. It boasts a massive built-up area of 3.5 lakh square feet and is projected to create working capacity for 3,500 professionals. This move is seen as a crucial step in transforming Mangaluru into a leading Tier 2 technology destination.

The AI Innovation Push: Elevate AI 100

The Minister also addressed the critical need to position Karnataka, and by extension its secondary cities like Mangaluru, as a global hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Responding to a suggestion by former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai for an ‘Elevate AI 100’ programme—modelled on the successful initiative that nurtured Karnataka's early startup ecosystem—Kharge committed to discussing the idea at the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 (November 18–20).

Kharge stated his readiness to pledge Rs 5 crore from the government’s side for the fund. He issued a challenge to Mohandas Pai and industry leaders: “Mohandas Pai has to ensure that the top 25 venture capital firms across the country come to the summit and pledge another Rs 5 crore, so that it becomes a substantial fund. The funding should be exclusively for Karnataka.”

State-wide Ambition and New Policies

The Minister highlighted the state’s ambitious Global Capability Centres (GCC) policy, which aims to nearly double the current number of GCCs in Karnataka by attracting 500 new centres by 2029. This drive has the goal of generating 3.5 lakh jobs across the state.

Additionally, in a move towards environmental sustainability, Kharge announced that the government will roll out a Circular Economy Policy within the next month.

Data Centre & 'GIFT City' Dreams

On the prospect of establishing a Data Centre Hub in Mangaluru, Kharge was optimistic. He acknowledged the region's strong potential, stating, “Mangaluru can be a strong contender for a data centre.”

To address the high resource demands of data centres, the government has already submitted a proposal to the Department of Energy to prepare an industry-specific energy plan. "We need to ensure energy and water security. We are working towards it and will come up with a blueprint by the next budget session,” he confirmed.

Regarding the aspiration for a GIFT City-like hub in Karnataka, B V Naidu, Chairman of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, stressed its potential. While the Union Government had previously declined the proposal, maintaining that the country could have only one such hub, Minister Kharge urged a united push: “If all MPs from Karnataka speak to the Finance Minister as well as the Prime Minister and exert pressure, it can be reconsidered. I believe it will work phenomenally well if it is set up here, considering the volume of remittances and the complete ecosystem present in this region.”

coastaldigest.com news network
September 23,2025

kaupaccident.jpg

Udupi, Sep 23: A 21-year-old youth lost his life in a gruesome hit-and-run accident at Kaup, Udupi district, on Monday, September 22, while returning home from Mangaluru.

The victim has been identified as Anush Bhandary, a resident of Santhekatte-Kallianpur. He was reportedly on his scooter when an unidentified vehicle struck him. Sources suggest that after the initial collision, other vehicles may have run over his body, causing severe mutilation.

Anush had previously worked in Bengaluru but had returned to Udupi just six months ago and was employed in Mangaluru at the time of the incident.

The body was shifted to the Ajjarkad Government Hospital in Udupi, where post-mortem formalities were carried out.

Kaup police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

