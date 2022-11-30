  1. Home
Karnataka High Court upholds Modi govt’s ban on PFI

News Network
November 30, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 30: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition challenging the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs declaring the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates as ‘unlawful associations’.

Justice M Nagaprasanna pronounced the order on the petition filed by one PFT activist Nasir Pasha, through his wife. Nasir is at present in judicial custody.

The notification was issued under section 3 (1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and banned the organisation for five years.

The petitioner had contended that in terms of proviso to sub-section 3 of section (3) of UAPA, it is obligatory on the part of the competent authority to record separate and distinct reasons for bringing into force the ban with immediate effect. It was argued that the order impugned is a composite order and no separate reason or an order is passed in tune with sub-section 3 of Section 3.

The Centre took this action after raids on the offices of PFI and the residences of its members across the country. It came in the wake of allegations that the banned Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) besides PFI have close links with many terrorist organisations.

The government order had said that some of PFI's founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations.

Senior advocate Jayakumar Patil, who argued for PFI, had submitted that declaring it as illegal was an anti-constitutional move. He said that the order did not specify reasons for declaring it as an illegal organisation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the Central government, said that the PFI was carrying out anti-national acts and it had joined hands with terrorist organisations carrying out violent activities in the country and abetting such acts. The court was told that members of the organisation were creating an atmosphere of fear in the nation. 

News Network
November 19,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 19: Three engineering students of a private college  in Bengaluru have been booked for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans on the college premises on Thursday during a cultural festival.

The trio have been identified as Aryan, Dinakar and Riya Ravichandra, all three students of the private college in Marathahalli.

A senior officer said that during the cultural fest, Riya started shouting the slogans. Her friend also shouted the same slogans repeatedly. One person video-recorded the duo shouting the slogans on his mobile phone and circulated it.

The video went viral on Friday. The Marathahalli police have registered a suo motu case under the IPC Section 153. Since it is a station bail offence, the trio will be given bail at the station and will be released, a senior officer.

During interrogation, the trio told the police that they had called out the slogans "for fun" and they didn’t have any other intentions.

The police said that after the trio shouted the slogans, the other students caught them and made them shout ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Karnataka Mate’, and they were let off only after apologising.

News Network
November 24,2022

hindu.jpg

Davanagere, Nov 24: A man in Karnataka's Davanagere district was arrested today for allegedly killing his 6-month pregnant wife and burying her body in the jungle - in a pit he had prepared much earlier, police said.

The accused is identified as Mohan Kumar, 25, a resident of Gangondanahalli near Channagiri town near Davanagere. Police have launched a hunt for parents of Mohan, who are on the run.

The deceased woman was identified as Chandrakala aka Rashmi, 21.

According to police, the marriage of Chandrakala and Mohan Kumar was held last year. However, a dispute surfaced between the couple in the initial days. Mohan Kumar suspected Chandrakala's character and pressured her to bring dowry. He also hated her speaking to anyone.

Whenever she spoke to others, the accused questioned her and accused her of having affairs. Police said that not being able to take the torture, Chandrakala was forced to make calls to her parents stealthily.

Though she came back to her parents' house, they had sent her back. One and half months ago, Mohan Kumar had strangulated his wife during a quarrel. Later, he took the body to Hunaghatta forest area near Ajjampura in Chikkamagalur district and buried it.

He then informed her parents that Chandrakala had gone missing and lodged a missing complaint with police on October 10, saying that she had eloped with someone.

Chandrakala's parents had complained to the police and suspected that she could have been harmed by their son-in-law. The police investigations revealed that on the day of missing, the accused had taken his car and went outside at 2 a.m.

When the police took him into custody and grilled him, he confessed to the crime. The dead body was exhumed by authorities and sent for a post-mortem examination.

The probe revealed that the accused had planned to kill his wife one month ago. He also thought about disposal of the body and destruction of all evidence, and even prepared the pit in the forest much earlier, police said.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 16,2022

muddatthir.jpg

Kalaburagi, Nov 16: A teenage college student was brutally beaten to death on Tuesday, November 15, by a group of miscreants in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Muddassir, 19, a resident of Kalaburagi city. He was a student of the Sharnbasva University. 

It is learnt that the group attacked Muddassir with lethal weapons near the Aamir Gulshan Function Hall in Bauli Gully of Chota Roza Layout.

Muddassir was rushed to the Manur Hospital where he breathed his last around 10 p.m. without responding to any treatment. 

A case has been registered at the jurisdictional police station and investigations are on. 

