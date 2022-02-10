Karnataka hijab row: Schools to reopen on Feb 14, colleges later

Bengaluru, Feb 10: Karnataka CM on Thursday announced that classes for students upto 10th standard will resume from Monday, February 14, while the classes for PU and degree colleges will begin at a later date.

The decision was taken following a meeting of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Higher Education minister C N Ashwath Narayan, and Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh.

Bommai said that the reopening of high schools will be based on directions issued by the three-judge bench of the High Court, which issued oral instructions against wearing any religious attire in schools and colleges.

After the hijab row in the state turned violent, the government had declared three-day leave till Friday, February 11 to all classes beyond ninth standard and for PU and degree classes.

The CM will also convene a meeting with officials from all districts on Friday to assess the ground situation in colleges of the state.

The petition on uniforms which was being heard by a single judge bench is now in front of a three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice of Karnataka Ritu Raj Awasthi. "He has decided to hear the petition on a day-to-day basis and has directed students not to wear any religious attire in school and colleges. The bench has also issued directions to restart classes," the CM said.

A video conference scheduled Friday by Bommai will include all ministers, DCs, SPs, zilla panchayat CEOs and officials of higher and primary education departments. "In the coming days, till there is a High Court order, we will take all required measures to continue classes for students and to maintain law and order," he said.

Senior government officials will be regularly in touch with school development and monitoring committees, parents, students and teachers to take the necessary measures to prevent untoward incidents, he said.

The CM noted that there has not been any untoward incident since schools and colleges were shut two days ago. "(Earlier) we had noticed some provocation by external elements and I have urged them to maintain calm," Bommai said.