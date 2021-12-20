Karnataka imposes curbs on New Year bash; no restrictions on Christmas, prayer meetings

Bengaluru, Dec 21: Amid Omicron threat, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced restrictions on the celebration of New Year 2022. However, there will not be any restrictions on Christmas celebrations and prayer meetings at Churches.

Soon after holding a high-level meeting with his cabinet colleagues, senior officials of the Health department and Covid experts at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons that the restrictions will be in place from December 30 to January 2.

"All public gatherings like revellers on MG Road, Brigade Road to welcome the New Year will be banned across Karnataka. There will not be any public celebration and special events in any part of the state," Bommai said.

"It will be a regular business in all the clubs and restaurants with 50 per cent occupancy. However, there will not be any permission to host DJ events, New Year parties. All staffers at these places must be fully vaccinated with two doses of Covid vaccine, besides the mandatory RT-PCR tests for the staff," the CM added.

The Chief Minister also said that directions have been issued to gated communities and large housing complexes to not have or host any special events on the New Year's occasion. "Respective RWAs or Apartment Associations have been told to comply with the decision," Bommai added.

Stating that all the churches are currently holding prayers and meetings as per the Covid rules, CM Bommai clarified that there will not be any restrictions on gatherings. "Regular mass and prayers shall be held inside the Churches as they have been doing all these days by adhering to Covid protocols," Bommai said.