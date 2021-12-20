Karnataka imposes curbs on New Year bash; no restrictions on Christmas, prayer meetings

  1. Home
News Network
December 21, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 21: Amid Omicron threat, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced restrictions on the celebration of New Year 2022. However, there will not be any restrictions on Christmas celebrations and prayer meetings at Churches. 

Soon after holding a high-level meeting with his cabinet colleagues, senior officials of the Health department and Covid experts at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons that the restrictions will be in place from December 30 to January 2.

"All public gatherings like revellers on MG Road, Brigade Road to welcome the New Year will be banned across Karnataka. There will not be any public celebration and special events in any part of the state," Bommai said.

"It will be a regular business in all the clubs and restaurants with 50 per cent occupancy. However, there will not be any permission to host DJ events, New Year parties. All staffers at these places must be fully vaccinated with two doses of Covid vaccine, besides the mandatory RT-PCR tests for the staff," the CM added.

The Chief Minister also said that directions have been issued to gated communities and large housing complexes to not have or host any special events on the New Year's occasion. "Respective RWAs or Apartment Associations have been told to comply with the decision," Bommai added. 

Stating that all the churches are currently holding prayers and meetings as per the Covid rules, CM Bommai clarified that there will not be any restrictions on gatherings. "Regular mass and prayers shall be held inside the Churches as they have been doing all these days by adhering to Covid protocols," Bommai said. 

News Network
December 20,2021

New Delhi, Dec 20: Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar eco system amid protest by opposition members over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence issue.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, piloted by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion during which some opposition members demanded that it be referred to a parliamentary panel.

Rejecting the demand, Mr. Rijiju said various proposals which are part of the bill have already been suggested and recommended by the Standing Committee of Law and Personnel.

The Minister further said that the bill will cleanse the election system.

Lok Sabha was later adjourned for the day amid continuous protest by opposition members.

Earlier in the day, the House passed the Supplementary Demands for Grants.

News Network
December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: Mangaluru International Airport, which has four common-use self-service kiosks, plans to increase the number in a phased manner.

A media statement said that MIA has four common-use self-service kiosks enabling flyers to print the boarding passes. Of them, three are enabled to print both the boarding pass and baggage tag.

The airport has definite plans to set up additional common-use self-service kiosks with the above feature, and they will be installed in a phased manner to decongest space opposite the check-in area, it said.

The presence of these kiosks helps the passengers to go contactless during the global pandemic. While these kiosks have been there before, they have gained wider acceptance among flyers in the Covid era, it said.

At present, Air India, Air India Express, GoFirst, and IndiGo have facilitated the use of these kiosks for their respective customers, the statement added.

News Network
December 13,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the ruling BJP would bring in laws that are good for the people and in the larger interest of society.

While interacting with media, Bommai said that a decision on anti-conversion bill, which is before the scrutiny committee of the law department, will be taken today (Monday). Once it gets clearance from the committee, it will come to the cabinet. After discussion, the new legislation would be tabled before the state Assembly.

Every law will have pros and cons and there will be discussions. "But, what is good for the people would be made as a law. We are ready to discuss the new law in the session," he said.

Asked about the ruling BJP's take on so called 'Love jihad', Bommai said, "let the scrutiny committee take a call first and then we will see what can be done."

"We are ready to face the opposition parties on all issues including new legislation. We want to discuss and take decisions on pro-people issues. Especially north Karnataka region development issues would be focused. We are ready and prepared. The answers in session would be given on realistic grounds, he stated. 

