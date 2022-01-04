Karnataka imposes weekend curfew, other curbs amid covid surge

  1. Home
News Network
January 5, 2022

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government on Tuesday released fresh guidelines to mitigate the spread of the infection.

As per the fresh order, weekend curfew will be imposed from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday in the entire state. Besides, theatres, malls, pubs and bars will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, Karnataka minister R Ashoka said, adding that no gatherings will be allowed at public places.

Further, schools in Bengaluru, apart from 10th and 12th standards, will be shut down for two weeks from January 6.

The order comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met with members of the COVID-19 task force and experts in Bengaluru earlier today.

State Health minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashok, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Chief Secretary, DGP Praveen Sood, BBMP officials, health senior officials and technical advisory committee members were also present in the meeting.

As the highest rise in COVID-19 cases is being seen in Bengaluru, Sudhakar insisted upon special measures for the state capital.

Stating that the third wave of COVID-19 has set in, Sudhakar predicted that Bengaluru will be the epicentre of the latest outbreak.

He said the infections went up to 1.6 per cent from a mere 0.4 per cent in the state, of which 90 per cent were reported in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,479 new COVID-19 cases, 288 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 13,532.

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 27,2021

tejasvisurya.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 27: The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya today unconditionally withdrew his call to convert Christians and Muslims to Hinduism. 

Surya tweeted: "At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of 'Hindu Revival in Bharat'. Certain statements from my speech have regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements."

Surya’s controversial remark had followed the introduction of the anti-conversion Bill by the BJP government in Karnataka, which was passed by the Assembly amidst protests by the Opposition.

Sources said Surya, who is considered close to the central BJP leadership, was told to issue the statement in light of the coming Goa elections, where Christians form a sizeable chunk of the population. It is the first time perhaps that the MP, often accused of incendiary statements, has issued such a clarification.

At the Mutt programme, Surya had said: “There are people who belonged to Hinduism but were converted to Islam or Christianity. It is our duty to bring these people back into the fold of Hinduism. Also, Hindus in Pakistan who were converted to Islam should be brought back into the fold.”

Calling Hindu religion “tolerant, scientific, progressive and forward-looking”, he added, “All the mutts and temples should have annual targets to bring back people to Hindu religion. For instance, there were people who had to undergo religious conversion because of Tipu Sultan… It is important to bring these people back to the fold of Hinduism. That is the only way a renaissance can happen.”

The BJP had finished behind the Congress in the last Assembly elections in Goa but managed to form the government. This time, apart from the Congress, the BJP is facing a resurgent AAP and the newbie Trinamool Congress.

Earlier this year, Surya had embarrassed the BJP by saying before the Tamil Nadu elections that the BJP wanted to end ‘Periyarism’ (all the main political parties in Tamil Nadu, including BJP ally AIADMK, swear by Periyar, who advocated atheism).

During the anti-CAA protests, Surya had courted controversy saying that only the “uneducated, illiterate, and puncture-wallahs (people who work in garage and tyre repair shops)” were protesting against the Act.

Karnataka has become the latest BJP-ruled state to bring in an anti-conversion Bill – officially called the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021. Prohibiting conversion from one religion to another by use of misrepresentation, force, fraud, allurement or marriage, it advocates one of the strictest punishments for anyone doing this.
 

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 28,2021

BSYBB.jpg

Change of guard that saw BJP’s seasoned oarsman in south of India, B S Yediyurappa, finally relenting and making way for Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister and scenes of ambulances with dead bodies of Covid-19 victims waiting in front of crematoriums during the second wave of the pandemic -- 2021 was truly an eventful year for Karnataka.

The ruling BJP managed to pass a contentious anti-conversion bill in the state Assembly in December amid stiff resistance from Opposition but is yet to have its way in the Legislative Council where it lacks majority.

The year saw the state being battered by torrential downpour, for the fourth year in a row, the covid surge in May, the emergence of India's first set of Omicron cases of coronavirus and inter-state disputes with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu over different issues. For Yeddiyurappa, the BJP’s "comeback man" in Karnataka, there however seems to be no "closure". He stepped down from the post on July 26, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

It is also too early to write a political obituary of the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman who has been the face of the party in the state for decades but could never complete a full term in office despite becoming the chief minister four times, as he continues to enjoy clout. That he ensured his loyalist Bommai succeeded him in the BJP's southern citadel on July 28 is a testimony that Yeddiyurappa continues to hold sway.

For the architect of the BJP's first-ever government to the south of Vindhyas, age was seen as a primary factor for his exit from the top job, with an unwritten rule in the saffron paty of keeping out those above 75 years from elective offices; also the high-command wanted to make way for new leadership, ahead of the assembly polls, likely by mid-2023, according to some analysts.

According to BJP sources, rumblings within the party with complaints about his "authoritative" style of functioning, his younger son and state vice president B Y Vijayendra’s alleged interference in the administration and allegations of corruption, may also have contributed to his exit.

Even as Bommai is trying to navigate the choppy waters of politics and making efforts to manage "natives" and "migrants" factions of the party, speculation surrounding his possible exit by early next year has rocked the ruling party, despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing that the CM would lead the BJP in the 2023 polls.

Though BJP leadership and Bommai himself have rejected such speculations, rumours regarding his possible exit refuse to die down, citing his knee ailment, and also certain allegations of irregularities like the bitcoin scam and 40 per cent commission charge by government contractors. BJP losing Hangal assembly segment, which is Bommai's neighbouring constituency and a not-so-great performance in the recent MLC polls under his leadership seem to have added to his worries.

Congress too was in the news as political one upmanship between its top two faces -- Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and state President D K Shivakumar -- overshadow developments in the party, with MLAs and supporters of both openly projecting their leaders as the party's CM face.

With the next assembly polls seen as crucial for the party's future, JD(S) started preparations this year by holding a series of training sessions for workers aimed at independently coming to power in the assembly polls, by winning a minimum of 123 seats, even as several of its leaders are looking at jumping the ship.

On the pandemic front, Covid-19 continued to haunt the state this year too, with daily infections and death peaking to over 50,000 cases and nearly 350 fatalities in May, which resulted in the government imposing strict curbs including lockdown in the state.

With infections peaking, the system's preparations to tackle the pandemic were put to test as shortage of beds in hospitals and ICUs affected the treatment of critically ill patients. In a shocking incident 24 Covid patients allegedly died due to oxygen shortage in May, in Chamarajanagara district.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed during the months of April-May, as ambulances carrying dead bodies of covid victims were seen waiting outside overburdened crematoriums in the city. This had forced the government to set up open crematoriums.

In the fag end of the year, the country's first two Omicron cases were detected in Karnataka on December 2, one of them being a local and the other an international traveller from South Africa. Recently there has been a steady increase in the number of covid-19 clusters in the state as well as Omicron infections, forcing the government to impose "night curfew" for 10 days from December 28 and to ban all New Year parties and gatherings in public places.

After the anti-cow slaughter legislation last year, the government passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, in the Assembly, prohibiting unlawful religious conversion by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means and has penal provisions.

While the government cleared the Assembly hurdle amid stiff resistance from the Congress and JD (S), the fate of the legislation now hangs in balance since it has to pass the Council test where the ruling dispensation does not enjoy majority.

For the fourth consecutive year since 2018, most parts of Karnataka were affected by flooding and landslides, due to torrential rains, causing damage to life and property. According to the government, at least 42 people died in floods and rain in October and November, and crop losses have been estimated at 9.90 lakh hectares.

The overall estimated damage is said to be at Rs 11,916.30 crore, while the state has sought Rs 1,281 crore as relief from the centre, as per norms, for the damage caused.

Certain incidents during the year such as e-commerce giant Amazon selling bikinis having colours of the Karnataka flag and emblem on its Canada site, tech giant Google's search result showing Kannada as India's "ugliest language", and alleged "imposition of Hindi" by the Centre, created a widespread social media outrage in the state and saw resurgence of regional pride in some way.

There were disputes with neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu regarding the implementation of Mekedatu project over Cauvery river, and with Maharashtra on the border issue following recent incidents of defacing of statues of national icons Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna in Bengaluru and Belagavi and burning of Kannada flag in Kolhapur. The gang-rape of a college girl by six men near Chamundi Hills in Mysuru sent shock waves across the state.

Kannada cinema's reigning star, Puneeth Rajkumar, died in October at the age of 46, leaving his fans shell-shocked and the state mourning. 
 

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 25,2021

melwyn.jpg

After more than a year's legal struggle in Riyadh court, an expatriate worker from coastal Karnataka won the labour case against his previous company, where he was working as an Accountant.  

Melwyn Menezes, hailing from Kalyanapura in Udupi district, was working as an accountant in a company based in Riyadh since for years. Melwyn, along with other employees of the company, was not being paid of his monthly salary and other perks for more than a year. Despite of his repeated requests, the company didn't heed his grievances nor there was any indication of the salary payment. 

Melwyn contacted Adv. P.A. Hameed Padubidri, a Riyadh-based Social worker & pro-bono lawyer & legal adviser for the help. Mr Padubidri provided him all-out supports & assistance including legal & moral supports. 

Mr Padubidri also advised him to approach the court by appointing a Saudi Advocate to claim the outstanding salaries and other perks. Finally an advocate, Dr. Breik Ayed Al-Qarni, was appointed to represent Melwyn's case in the labour court. 

After hearing of both parties (the court hearings were held to via online) for more than a year, the court ordered the company to pay   Melwyn an amount of Saudi Riyals 1,90, 000. Accordingly, the company deposited the cheque for the said amount & the court handed over it to Melwyn just a couple of weeks ago. 

Meanwhile, he got his sponsorship transferred from the company in question to a new company. 

"Really the court decree gave me an immense pleasure & I am fully content with this; if anyone  is denied of their legal rights by his sponsor or others, then I am very confident that courts in the KSA will definitely provide justice if approached....

"Melwyn thanked Mr Padubidri for his timely help, support & legal advices. Actually, I would have relinquished my claims for the amount by thinking about a lengthy legal procedure in the courts. But it became possible for me to approach the court only with the help & proper advice of Mr Padubidri, so I am very much thankful to him for his all-out supports. So also, to my lawyer Dr. Breik Al-Qarni, who represented my case effectively & efficiently in the court..." Melwyn said after receiving the court decree.

Zain
 - 
Saturday, 25 Dec 2021

I hope people like PA hameed are in Qatar also. Here lot of people are stuck in similar cases specially in construction field.

P A MOHIDDIN
 - 
Saturday, 25 Dec 2021

I m proud of my brother who is supporting the needy person with his legal and moral support to get over the odds in Saudi. He is an oasis in the desert. Hats off. Good work done.

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.