  2. Karnataka introduces quota for ‘male 3rd gender’ in police constable recruitment

News Network
September 13, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 13: In a first for the state, the Karnataka government has announced reservation for 'male third gender' in recruitment to the state armed forces.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said the process to recruit constables to fill 3,484 posts in the Karnataka Armed Forces has started.

"For the first time in the state, 79 posts have been reserved for the 'male third gender'," he said.

Transgender activists hailed the move. "I welcome the decision," Karnataka 'Rajyotsava' awardee Akkai Padmashali, a transgender and founder of 'Ondede' which works for transgenders' welfare, said.

The queer activist said the announcement is "a mainstreaming of the third gender" but added "there is no third gender called 'Male Third Gender'."

"What I understand from their (government) point of view is that probably, they are referring to the 'female to male transformed transgender man'," Padmashali said.

Minister Jnanendra said of the total vacancies, 420 posts have been reserved for candidates from 'Kalyana Karnataka' region or the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region, with 11 of them for the 'male third gender'.

For the rest of Karnataka, recruitment will be held to 3,064 posts, of which 68 are reserved for the 'male transgender', Jnanendra said.

He said the recruitment will take place in a "most transparent manner", and the last date for submitting the form online is October 31.

Regarding the plight of transgenders, Padmashali said: "Even if someone wants to go to the police department, then it requires certain qualifications. Here most of us transgenders are illiterate and school dropouts -- not even passed 10th standard, forget the (college) degree. There are so many nuances behind it."

There is also a need to understand various "cultural identities and diversity of existence" within the transgender community such as 'Jogappa', 'Marla', 'Jogta', 'Shakti', and 'Akka', Padmashali pointed out.

The activist also appealed to the government to undertake an 'immediate survey' to understand the community better and set up a 'Transgender Welfare Board' to promote their well-being. 

News Network
September 11,2022

bommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 11: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday challenged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for an open discussion on corruption at the time and venue of his choice.

Calling the present administration a "40 per cent sarakar" filled with "looters and scamsters", the former Chief Minister, in a series of tweets, pointing out that BJP leaders claiming that they will expose scandals of his government, challenged them to do so.

Siddaramaiah was reacting to the ruling BJP leaders on Saturday going after him at their party's massive 'Janaspandana' rally in Doddaballapur.

In a fierce speech, Bommai had even said that the “real face” of the Congress will be out in the days to come and all of Siddaramaiah’s scams will be exposed soon.

"Let Bommai first clean his own house. 40 per cent sarakar is filled with looters and scamsters. Bommai, I challenge you for an open discussion on corruption. We are always ready. You fix the time and venue, and we will come," Siddaramaiah said.

"BJP leaders are claiming that they will expose scandals of our times. I challenge them to do that. I am ready to face it. Blackmail techniques won't work on me. High Court notice was issued to B S Yediyurappa (senior BJP leader and former CM) and not me. I suspect that Bommai actually targeted Yediyurappa," he said.

Amid allegations of corruption and scams giving negative publicity to his government, Bommai had on Saturday targeted Siddaramaiah accusing him of presiding over scams when the Congress was in power from 2013-18.

Mocking Bommai's speech on Saturday as "heroic", Siddaramaiah said, " Sangh Parivar will not tolerate such display of heroism. Don't forget that Yediyurappa unfortunately went to jail for performing similar acts."

Claiming that empty chairs at the BJP's Saturday rally clearly indicate that people have rejected them, he said, "Bommai, even you are aware that you are incapable of challenging us. If you think you are courageous enough, first expand the Cabinet or even at least take action against Yatnal (BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal who has been openly criticising certain affairs in the party)."

News Network
August 30,2022

maidan.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet and ordered status quo on land by both parties.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee asked the parties to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute.

"The issues raised in the Special Leave Petition may be agitated by both parties before the High Court. In the meanwhile, the status quo as of today will be maintained by both sides. SLP is disposed of," the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the order of the High Court.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet. 

News Network
August 31,2022

victim.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 31: A Muslim student of a first grade college in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada was brutally beaten up by students belonging to hardline Hindutva outfits objecting to a Hindu girl’s friendship with him. 

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Sanif (19), a first year B Com student at the first grade college at Kodialbail of Kasaba village in Sullia taluk. 

He has filed a complaint against Deekshith (final BBA), Dhanush (final BBA), Prajwal (final BBA), Tanuj (final B Com), Akshay (2nd B Com), Mokshith (final B Com), Gautam (NMC college) and others. All of them are said to be activists of ABVP, the students’ wing of BJP. 

It is said that the accused did not like friendship between Sanif and Pallavi, a Hindu girl student from the same college.

In his complaint, Sanif said that at around 10 a.m. on August 30, Deekshith and Dhanush took him to the college playground saying they have to speak to him something “privately”.

At the playground Prajwal, Tanuj, Akshay and Mokshith of the same college and Gautam of NMC among others were waiting for him. They suddenly pounced on him and started beating him with a wooden log asking him why he spoke to Pallavi. 

The assailants also pushed him to the ground, kicked and threatened him with life if he continued to speak to Pallavi.

Sanif was later admitted to Sullia government hospital by his family members. He has suffered severe injuries all over his body. A case has been registered against seven accused at Sullia Kalalangady police station.

