  2. Karnataka: IT raids at colleges for overcharging, blocking seats and tax evasion

News Network
June 23, 2022

Bengaluru, June 23: The Income Tax department was conducting raids at the offices and buildings of some reputed private educational institutes in Bengaluru on Thursday.

According to sources, the I-T sleuths were conducting raids since early morning on Sri Krishnadevaraya Education Institution, Reva University and Divyashree Institute and others in Bengaluru.

The raids were taking place in multiple locations simultaneously. Both corporate offices and education institute buildings were raided at more than 10 places.

Sources said that an I-T officers' team from the Karnataka and Goa Zone were conducting the raids. A team of 250 officers from the Income Tax Department were involved in the action.

The raids were being conducted following complaints that the institutes were charging heavy amounts of fees from foreign students, were blocking seats and indulged in tax evasion.

News Network
June 11,2022

Mangaluru, June 11: Five persons including three police personnel sustained injuries after two arrested accused in a murder case attempted to flee and the cops opened fire at Mulki on the outskirts of the city today. 

According to Manglauru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the incident occurred after a team of police from Panambur police station managed to arrest two persons in the case. 

Arjun Moodushedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj were arrested for murder case reported from Panambur police station limits. 

The two accused were being taken to arrest a few more persons in the Mulki police station limits. 

When they reached Global Heritage layout, the two miscreants assaulted the police personnel and attempted to flee. CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad issued a warning and fired once in the air before firing on the legs of the two accused.

The injured cops are PSI Nagendra, head constable Santhosh Poojary and ASI David. 

All the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Mukka for treatment. The commissioner visited the spot of firing as well as the hospital. 

News Network
June 15,2022

Bengaluru, June 15: Karnataka Higher Education minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said examination centres will be videographed during the Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses in the state this year, aimed at curbing exam malpractices.

These exams are for admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, and other courses from June 16-18. A total of 2,16,525 candidates have registered for CET-2022, and the examination will be conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, out of which 87 are located in Bengaluru and 399 are in the rest of the state, the minister's office said in a release.

On June 16, exams for biology (morning) and mathematics (afternoon) are scheduled, while physics (morning) and chemistry (afternoon) will be held on June 17.

Kannada language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selective centres on June 18.

As many as 486 observers (assistant commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approximately 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officers/officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties, Narayan stated.

The questions and answers in each subject paper will be printed both in English and Kannada languages. In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada versions, the English version will be taken as final, he said.

A total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada language test on June 18 which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.

The candidates will not be allowed to wear or carry any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room. They should not carry any tablet or mobile or calculator to the examination hall.

News Network
June 15,2022

pic.jpg

Following the timely intervention of NRI social worker P A Hameed Padubidri based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a woman from Karnataka who was confined by an Indian agent in Kuwait, has reached her home safe. She landed at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru via Dubai from Kuwait on June 13. She hails from Kogilu layout in Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

Bi Bi Ameena, a housemaid, touched down Kuwait around seven months ago to work for a Kuwaiti family. She was hired as a housemaid by an agent in Bengaluru for his main Keralite agent in Kuwait. She was tempted with the attractive salary with good working atmosphere by the agents. The agent in Kuwait is running his business of manpower mainly supplying housemaids to Kuwaiti families.  

Ameena was supplied to a Kuwaiti house as a housemaid. She worked in the house for around five months, but due to the mental and physical torture by the lady owner of the house, Ameena was compelled to leave the house and was unable to work. She requested the agent to send her back to India as she couldn't continue working anywhere in Kuwait as she felt traumatic in the house. But, the agent refused to do so. He insisted her to work for other family or she should give him a huge amount to let her go back to India. She was also illegally confined in a room with other domestic lady workers without outer world contact for more than a month. 

Upon her son’s request, Adv P A Hameed contacted the Indian Embassy in Kuwait requesting them to look into her case immediately. The Embassy responded at once and instructed the agent to send her back as early as possible. The agent agreed to do so forthwith. But, he was still insisting for at least ticket money from her, which was refused by her.

With the continuous follow-ups, the agent sent her back to her hometown. She was received by her family in the airport in Bengaluru. 

Bi Bi Ameena along with her family extended her immense thanks to Adv P A Hameed for his humanitarian works. “If he was not there to reach out to me, then my situation would have been worse like other housemaids, mostly Keralites, who are still confined in the room; his timely approach and Embassy's prompt action got me landed in India safely,” she said. She also expressed their immense gratitude to the officials of Indian Embassy in Kuwait for their timely help.

