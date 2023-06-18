  1. Home
  Karnataka: Kin of victims of communal killings receive Rs 25 lakh; CM announces jobs for them

Karnataka: Kin of victims of communal killings receive Rs 25 lakh; CM announces jobs for them

News Network
June 19, 2023

Bengaluru, June 19: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday gave a "compensation" cheque of Rs 25 lakh and announced jobs to the families of the six people who were killed in communal incidents since 2018.

The Chief Minister said he will make sure that no such ‘unnatural deaths’ take place in the state.

According to Siddaramaiah, Deepak Rao (Dakshina Kannada district) was killed on January 3, 2018; Masood (Dakshina Kannada district) on July 19, 2022; Mohammed Fazil (Dakshina Kannada) on July 28, 2022; Abdul Jalil (Dakshina Kannada) on December 24, 2022; Idrish Pasha (Mandya) on March 31, 2023; and Shamir (Gadag) on January 17, 2022 were killed in different incidents.

While Deepak Rao was hacked to death when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister five and half years ago, the other five lost their lives during BJP rule.

The Chief Minister said the previous BJP government discriminated against people while giving relief and gave compensation only to the family members of Praveen Nettar, a BJP leader from Dakshina Kannada, and Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, from Shivamogga who were killed last year.

When Praveen Nettar was killed, the then Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) had gone to his house, which was right but he should have also gone to Masood and Fazil’s houses, Siddaramaiah said. "As Chief Minister, Bommai had given jobs to the family members of Harsha and Praveen Nettar. That is okay but shouldn't others be given (jobs and compensation)?" he wondered.

The then government did not give any compensation to next of kin of the six victims, the Chief Minister said. "Today we are doing justice to their families. Along with that we will investigate the case and ensure punishment to the guilty involved in the crime".

He said that as the then leader of the opposition, he had proposed in the Karnataka Assembly jobs and compensation to the family members of Muslims who were killed, but the BJP government did not agree for it.

"After our government came to power, we are giving compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families and 'successors' of those six people who were killed. We will give jobs to them because everyone should be looked at equally. The Government should not discriminate against people. The BJP people have discriminated. To rectify things, we are doing this work," Siddaramaiah explained.

He also said the government will get the cases investigated to ensure punishment to the guilty involved in the crime.

The Chief Minister also cautioned against communal clashes and moral policing in the state. "We will not give room for such unnatural deaths. We will make every effort to see that there are no communal clashes in the state. Whoever they are, be it Hindus or Muslims, no one should die in communal clashes and no one should take law into their hands," he said.

Siddaramaiah said he has given directions to police to check moral policing, adding that the government will not allow anyone to take law into their hands. "We would like to give this clear message to the people of the state. We will protect everyone, be it Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikh. It is the responsibility of the government to protect everyone, their properties and life. No discrimination so far as the law enforcement is concerned," the Chief Minister said.

News Network
June 14,2023

Bengaluru, June 14: The BJP has filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court here.

The special court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected former and sitting MPs/MLAs has taken cognisance of the offences under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and posted the case for recording the sworn statement on July 27.

Summons were ordered to be issued on Tuesday to all the respondents in this regard.

The private complaint alleging false claims in advertisements tarnishing the image of the BJP was filed by the party's state secretary S Keshavaprasad on May 9.

According to the complaint, the advertisement released by the KPCC in major newspapers on May 5, 2023, in the run-up to the Assembly election claiming that the then incumbent BJP government indulged in "40 per cent corruption" and had looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the previous four years was "baseless, prejudiced and defamatory".

News Network
June 13,2023

Bengaluru, June 12: Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said no discussions have taken place at the state level regarding poll understanding with the JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and maintained that it is difficult to predict the future in politics. Bommai said his party is keeping watch on the discussions in the media about uniting other parties against the ruling Congress in Karnataka.

"No discussions have happened at the state level, let's see in the days to come, it is difficult to predict the future in politics," Bommai told reporters here in response to a question on an understanding with JD(S).

To a question about uniting other parties to "tie up" Congress, he said, "Such talks are taking place strongly in the press, and discussions are taking place in all channels in this regard, we are keeping a watch."

Following the Assembly poll results, there were reports in a section of the media that JD(S) would enter into an alliance with the BJP to fight the Lok Sabha polls. It was also said that JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy during his recent visit to New Delhi had met some senior BJP leaders.

Interestingly, Kumaraswamy on Monday said a decision on an electoral understanding for the Lok Sabha polls will be taken when the situation arises, and there is no proposal before him as of now to contest the Parliamentary elections.

Kumaraswamy was responding to a question regarding speculation of a possible alliance between the BJP and JD(S) for the Lok Sabha polls and about him contesting that election.

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 of the total 28 seats in the State, while an independent backed by it won one seat. The Congress and JD(S) secured one seat each.

News Network
June 9,2023

Riyadh, June 9: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that Saudi Arabia is always open to have a dialogue with its friends but doesn’t respond to pressure. “When we do anything we do it on our own interest and I don’t think anybody believes that pressure is helpful,” he said in response to a question on how Saudi Arabia deals with human right talks with international partners.

Prince Faisal made these remarks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh on Thursday. “We have gone through a significant reforms progress in the Kingdom. What we do in the Kingdom is based on the assessment of what’s best for the country and driven by the needs of the society,” he clarified.

Prince Faisal reaffirmed that the Kingdom’s priority is achieving its goals as the country is very focused on developing a pathway towards sustainable prosperity for the Saudi people. On Syria, Prince Faisal said: “We believe that dialogue with Damascus is the only way to resolve the crises in Syria and address the humanitarian crises. The past situation was neither working nor delivering.”

With regard to the growing relations with China, the Saudi minister said: “China is our largest trading partner so naturally there’s a lot of interaction with them as it is an important partner for the Kingdom.” “We still have a robust security relationship with the US and it is refreshed on a daily basis as we see our joint efforts in Sudan and Yemen. Our relations with the US remain robust and strong.”

Prince Faisal said he did not ascribe to any “zero-sum game.” “We’re all capable of having multiple partnerships and multiple engagements. The US does the same. I don’t want to get caught up in this negative view of this.”

On his part, Blinken said: “We’re not asking anyone to choose between US and China. We're simply trying to demonstrate the benefits of our partnership and the affirmative agenda that we bring,” he said, adding “our work in the region is not about any other country. It’s about the partnerships and benefits for our people and other countries.”

