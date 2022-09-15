  1. Home
  2. Karnataka Legislative Council passes anti-conversion Bill;  ‘We are protecting our religion,’ says Law Minister

News Network
September 15, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 15: The Karnataka legislative council on Thursday passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, or anti-conversion bill, by a voice vote after the Congress staged a walkout. The bill was tabled in the legislative council earlier in the day.

The bill was earlier passed in the Assembly amid similar opposition from the Congress.

Leaders of both the ruling party and opposition camp have been debating this matter in the House.

Karnataka law minister JC Madhu Swamy said the Act only restricts forceful conversions.

"We haven't made any amendments which can prevent volunteer conversion. We have made amendments to restrict forceful conversions. We are protecting our religion, we have brought this bill to stop forceful conversion. Nowhere we have restricted anybody's desire," said Swamy in the council.

Congress MLC Nagaraj termed religious conversion a "private matter" and a person's right of choice.

In December, last year, the bill was passed in the assembly, but was not presented in the council due to the lack of majority, the Prohibition of Conversion Bill was not presented in the Council.

News Network
September 14,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 14: A woman dentist from Mangaluru has lost her life in a road accident at Pimpri in Maharashtra’s Pune.

The deceased, identified as Jisha John (27), originally a resident of Valencia, in Manglauru, was serving as a dentist in Pimpri, Pune. 

According to sources, she died as a result of injuries sustained when a truck hit the scooter she was riding on September 12. 

Jisha had relocated to Pune after her wedding, where her husband runs a business.  

She is survived by her father, mother, brother, and husband. The moral remains were brought to Mangaluru for the final rites.

News Network
September 13,2022

Shivamogga, Sept 13: A youth and his father lost their lives after the former slipped while boarding a moving train and the latter tried to rescue him in Karnataka’s Shivamogga. 

The deceased have been identified as Mohan Prasad (70), a resident of Bengaluru, and his son Amarnath (30), who was staying in Bhadravati due to work.

It is learnt that Mohan Prasad had visited his son’s place and the duo had planned to return to Bengaluru together. On Sunday night, when they arrived at the railway station, here, the Talguppa-Bengaluru-Mysuru train was in motion. The duo hurried to board the train. 

However, Amarnath slipped and fell while trying to board the moving train. His father rushed to his son’s rescue but fell down in the process. Amarnath sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

Mohan Prasad was rushed to the Bhadrawati government hospital where doctors provided preliminary treatment and recommended he be shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment. Prasad however died en route to the hospital.

A case has been registered at Shivamogga Railway Police Station.

News Network
September 11,2022

Mangaluru, Sep 11: A schoolgirl lost her life when a motorbike knocked her down while she was crossing the road at Paladka of Aletti village near Aranthodu in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The tragedy occurred when Ayeshath Rifa (7), was returning from Madrasa at around 8.45 a.m. on Saturday, September 10.

It is learnt that the motorbike which was moving from the direction of Aranthodu to Sullia hit her from behind killing her on the spot. 

Rifa is daughter of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Paladka. A case has been registered at Sullia police station and investigations are on.

