Karnataka Legislative Council passes anti-conversion Bill;  ‘We are protecting our religion,’ says Law Minister

Bengaluru, Sept 15: The Karnataka legislative council on Thursday passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, or anti-conversion bill, by a voice vote after the Congress staged a walkout. The bill was tabled in the legislative council earlier in the day.

The bill was earlier passed in the Assembly amid similar opposition from the Congress.

Leaders of both the ruling party and opposition camp have been debating this matter in the House.

Karnataka law minister JC Madhu Swamy said the Act only restricts forceful conversions.

"We haven't made any amendments which can prevent volunteer conversion. We have made amendments to restrict forceful conversions. We are protecting our religion, we have brought this bill to stop forceful conversion. Nowhere we have restricted anybody's desire," said Swamy in the council.

Congress MLC Nagaraj termed religious conversion a "private matter" and a person's right of choice.

In December, last year, the bill was passed in the assembly, but was not presented in the council due to the lack of majority, the Prohibition of Conversion Bill was not presented in the Council.