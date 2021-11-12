  1. Home
  2. Karnataka likely to enact law on religious conversions soon as Hindutva outfits step up pressure

Karnataka likely to enact law on religious conversions soon as Hindutva outfits step up pressure

News Network
November 13, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Coming under pressure from Hindutva outfits and hardline pontiffs, the Karnataka government is all set to enact a law on religious conversions soon, according to sources. Sri Ram Sena has warned that it would launch a statewide agitation if the ruling BJP government in Karnataka doesn't enact a law to ban forceful conversions.

Sources in the BJP confirmed that the government is all set to make a law in this regard and the bill will be mooted in the coming winter session scheduled to be held in Suvarna Soudha at Belagavi next month.

Seers of various mutts have appealed to the state government for implementing the act.

Sri Ram Sena Chief Pramod Muthalik who met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, warned that if the state government fails to enact the law, all Hindu religious seers in Karnataka would launch the agitation.

According to Muthalik, "religious conversions are taking place from the period of the British".

Chief Minister Bommai responded positively to the demand, saying: "The Karnataka government is already studying the laws passed by some states in this regard. Karnataka would soon come out with its own act."

He added that Constitution is clear against conversions by means of force and inducements. "I have spoken against this in the past too," he maintained.

The issue of religious conversions was raised by Hosadurga BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar during the Monsoon session.

He had claimed that thousands have been converted in his constituency and missionaries' have foisted rape and atrocity cases on those who questioned conversion activities.

Later, he had organised a 'Ghar wapsi' programme in his constituency to bring back Hindus from Christianity.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 6,2021

Mumbai, Nov 6: In a new twist in the cruise raid case, wherein star kid Aryan Khan was arrested last month, BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya has alleged that Sunil Patil, whose named surfaced during an investigation on corruption allegations agaisnt NCB officials, is closely associated with NCP leaders. 

"Sunil Patil is the mastermind of whole conspiracy. Patil is associated with NCP since last 20 years. He is close to Anil Deshmukh and friend of his son Hrishikesh. He ran transfer-posting rackets," alleged Bharatiya during a press conference. 

He further claimed that Sunil Patil was in touch with Sam D'Souza and Kiran Gosavi.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
November 8,2021

hajabbaharekala.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 8: Harekala Hajabba, the real life hero of coastal Karnataka, today formally received the Padma Shri Award 2020.

President Ramanath Kovind conferred the prestigious honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

Hajabba, the orange seller who saved money to build a school in his village, was declared the recipient of one of the highest civilian honours of India on January 25, 2020. Hajabba received a letter intimating that the certificate signed by the President will be presented to him in March, but the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.

“I have been in touch with the office of the Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to make necessary arrangements for my travel to New Delhi for the ceremony. I will preserve this prestigious honour bestowed on me in my house along with other awards, mementos and certificates that I received from more than 500 organisations,” he said.

Hajabba, 65, an illiterate fruit vendor who is popularly known as ‘Akshara Santa’ (Saint of Letters), was successful in building a school to educate children of his village in New Padpu, Harekala, located about 35 km from Mangaluru city. Deeply pained that he could not study as his village did not have a school, he took it up as a challenge and his journey towards building a school in Harekala began in 1995. 

He left no stone unturned to get land for the school and for approval from the education department. His dream turned into reality when Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat sanctioned a school in 1999.

Initially, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Lower Primary School popular as ‘Hajabba avara Shale’ (Hajabba’s school) was functioning in a mosque. Later, Hajabba built classrooms for the school on 40 cents of land sanctioned by the district administration.

Comments

ummar
 - 
Monday, 8 Nov 2021

I really appreciate him. He is the real hero of the KARNATAKA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 13,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Coming under pressure from Hindutva outfits and hardline pontiffs, the Karnataka government is all set to enact a law on religious conversions soon, according to sources. Sri Ram Sena has warned that it would launch a statewide agitation if the ruling BJP government in Karnataka doesn't enact a law to ban forceful conversions.

Sources in the BJP confirmed that the government is all set to make a law in this regard and the bill will be mooted in the coming winter session scheduled to be held in Suvarna Soudha at Belagavi next month.

Seers of various mutts have appealed to the state government for implementing the act.

Sri Ram Sena Chief Pramod Muthalik who met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, warned that if the state government fails to enact the law, all Hindu religious seers in Karnataka would launch the agitation.

According to Muthalik, "religious conversions are taking place from the period of the British".

Chief Minister Bommai responded positively to the demand, saying: "The Karnataka government is already studying the laws passed by some states in this regard. Karnataka would soon come out with its own act."

He added that Constitution is clear against conversions by means of force and inducements. "I have spoken against this in the past too," he maintained.

The issue of religious conversions was raised by Hosadurga BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar during the Monsoon session.

He had claimed that thousands have been converted in his constituency and missionaries' have foisted rape and atrocity cases on those who questioned conversion activities.

Later, he had organised a 'Ghar wapsi' programme in his constituency to bring back Hindus from Christianity.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.