  2. Karnataka lockdown: Cops’ action against violators evokes criticism

Karnataka lockdown: Cops’ action against violators evokes criticism

News Network
May 10, 2021

Bengaluru, May 10: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to the people to abide by the strict lockdown- like restrictions in Karnataka from Monday for the next fortnight to contain the spread of coronavirus, which is spreading in the state at an alarming proportion.

"As we begin the 14-day strict restriction to break the chain of infection, I request all citizens to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit. Your cooperation is crucial to contain the spread of the virus. Together we can defeat the pandemic," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Policemen wielding lathis were seen at places in an effort to implement the stringent restrictions.

The roads were barricaded and motorists were warned and allegedly got the stick for venturing out without valid reasons.

Those who went out to purchase medicines and essential goods were also allegedly roughed up.

At Uttarahalli circle in Bengaluru, people who had gone to collect water from the government established water purifier unit were also allegedly beaten.

"The policemen saw me with a can of water, yet they beat me up. They were saying why I used the two-wheeler but what should I do if there is no water dispensing unit near my house, which is two kilometres away," a youth with tears in his eyes told PTI.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy came down heavily on the government for the police excesses saying that the government thought stopping people's movement was the only way to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) second-in-command expressed his anger over the way lockdown has been implemented.

"Strict lockdown and not just lockdown, where people will be beaten up like cattle has been implemented from today. It is a tragedy that the government thought lockdown means stopping vehicular movement. It forgot the woes of citizens in distress," the JD(S) leader tweeted.

He said these were not the restrictions the opposition had suggested.

The government on Friday announced the restrictions on the advice of the ministers, opposition leaders, members of the government-formed Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and other medical experts in view of the rising Covid cases.

Karnataka has been reporting about 50,000 cases daily while the active cases are close to six lakh.

The fatalities in the state is close to 19,000.

Bengaluru is reporting half of the infections, fatalities and active cases in Karnataka.

News Network
May 3,2021

Bengaluru, May 3: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan has been named as chairperson of the Covid-19 Task Force, which has been reconstituted amid the raging pandemic.

The state-level Covid-19 Task Force will have Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Information & Public Relations Minister CC Patil and Health & Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar as members, according to a government order.

The task force is authorized to review Covid-19 containment and management measures, besides creating awareness among citizens.

The ministerial task force was first constituted in March 2020 when the pandemic was in its initial stages in Karnataka. The task force was headed by the then Health Minister B Sriramulu, Sudhakar, Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the then Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar.

Apparently, the task force became inactive after Sriramulu was divested of the health portfolio that was given to Sudhakar in October 2020. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was authorized to reconstitute the task force. Deputy Chief Minister and Public Works Minister Govind Karjol was appointed as head of the task force. Now, Narayan will replace him.

The chief secretary, additional chief secretary (health) and principal secretary (medical education) will assist the task force, the government order said.

News Network
May 2,2021

May 2: The ruling Communist Party of India (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala is set to break the four-decade-old jinx as it inched towards victory by securing a lead in 99 of the 140 assembly seats. 

The ongoing counting which began at around 8am is expected to give final results by 5pm.

For over four decades in the southern state, the LDF and Congress-led United Democratic Front are leading the government alternatively. This year as well, the Congress was hoping that the state will stick to its tradition of booting out incumbents. However, as per the early trends, it is trailing with 41 seats. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party has scored a duck in Kerala. 'Metroman' E Sreedharan in Palakkad, BJP state president K Surendran in Manjeshwar and Konni, actor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi Thrissur have tasted defeat. 

As per the latest trends, the left front is far ahead of its rivals in 10 of the 14 districts including Dharmadam, where state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting. He is ahead with 33104 votes, while Vijayan's opponent C Raghunathan of Congress is following with 19659 votes.

At least four of his cabinet colleagues, including T P Ramakrishnan (Perambra), M M Mani (Udumbanchola), K Krishnankutty (Chittur) and Kadannappally Ramachandran (Kannur) have already ensured their victory. However, the Election Commission is yet to call the victory.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 7,2021

Bengaluru, May 7: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced a complete lockdown from 6 am on Monday, May 10, to 6 am on May 24.

The chief minister said that the earlier Janata Curfew has not been successful as coronavirus cases are surging in the state. “All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed,” he said. “Eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6-10 am.”

The state government had imposed a two-week lockdown from April 27 but used the term “close down” for the restrictions.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 49,058 new coronavirus infections, taking the active caseload to 5,17,095 since the pandemic broke out in January last year, reported the Hindustan Times. With 328 deaths, the toll climbed to 17,212.

More details are awaited.

