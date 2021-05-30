  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Lockdown extension or relaxation? Decision by June 6

Karnataka: Lockdown extension or relaxation? Decision by June 6

News Network
May 30, 2021

Bengaluru, May 30: The Karnataka government will take a call on relaxing lockdown norms based on the Covid-19 situation in the state during the coming week. A meeting will be chaired with experts and state ministers to decide whether to extend the lockdown beyond June 7 or not, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

"There are ongoing discussions on whether to extend the lockdown or not. The government will take a call based on what the situation in the state is on June 6," he said. Yediyurappa expressed concerns over Covid case numbers in some districts as cases reported there were more than expected.

"We will discuss all this on June 5 or 6 in the presence of experts and ministers, and take a call (on lockdown regulations)," he said. He was speaking at the sidelines of an event held to mark seven years of NDA rule in the Centre.

On directions by the Centre to extend lockdown till June 30, Yediyurappa said that Ministry of Home Affairs has left it to the discretion of the state governments to take a call based on the situation in the state.

To a question, he said that the government would announce the second stage of the relief package to those affected by the lockdown. "We are doing preparations for it," he said. The announcement came amidst complaints from various groups of having being left out from the Rs 1,250 cr relief announced by the state on May 22.

News Network
May 21,2021

aqsa.jpg

Tel Aviv, May 21: Scores of Palestinians were injured when the Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque squares wherein thousands of people had gathered after Juma prayers today. 

The storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound by Israeli police was unexpected and reflects how fragile the ceasefire can be, said an observer. 

“The Israeli police says that some of the youth that were at the complex of Al Aqsa were throwing stones at the Israeli police. However, Palestinians are saying that they had been harassed since the very early hours when they were arriving towards the mosque. They were surrounded by the police and they felt a lot of pressure,” a reporter said.

“I think this is just telling about how things are going to go ahead and how fragile the ceasefire can be, in the sense that Hamas clearly said that it has gotten guarantees that there wouldn’t be anymore tensions around the Al Aqsa mosque compound or in Sheikh Jarrah. That hasn’t materialised so far.” He added. 

News Network
May 23,2021

Mangaluru, May 23: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, which is utilising the local resources, is giving priority to outsiders and ignoring locals, when it comes to recruitment, alleged Congress leader MLA Mohiyuddin Bava.

Speaking to media persons former Mangaluru North MLA said that North Indian candidate were given priority while filling vacant posts by MRPL.  

Even though Sarojini Mahishi report emphasised appointing local candidates, the MRPL ignored local candidates during the selection process, he said.

He sought to know why BJP MLAs and MPs were silent on the issue. MRPL had promised to provide employment to local candidates. While recruiting 214 staff, only 13 from Karnataka were recruited. Among 13, only three are from Udupi, Karkala and Mangaluru. 

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla demanded the cancellation of the recruitment process.

"A high-level probe should be ordered into the recruitment process at the MRPL. People of undivided Dakshina Kannada districts have been cheated. DYFI has been demanding 80% jobs for local residents since the beginning," Muneer said.

Following a row over the recruitment process, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs D Vedavyasa Kamath, Umanath Kotian and Dr Y Bharath Shetty held discussions with MRPL Managing Director M Venkatesh and other top officials. The MP, in a Facebook post, said that he has directed the MRPL on withholding the recruitment list.

News Network
May 26,2021

Bengaluru, May 26: Much to the embarrassment of Karntaka's ruling BJP, a purported close aide of its Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy was arrested on Tuesday by the Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch police in connection with the alleged bed scam - exposed by the ruling party members earlier this month with much fanfare.

On May 4, Bangaloe South MP Tejasvi Surya, accompanied by his uncle and Basavangudi MLA, L.S. Subramanya, Bommanahalli MLA Reddy and Chickpet MLA Uday Garudhachar stormed into Begaluru south Covid war room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to flag the scam. 

Surya, who had also read out a list of 16 Muslims working there and questioned their appointment, had alleged that hospitals in Bengaluru "blocked" beds in fake names to make money, at a time when Covid cases were rising in Karnataka. He claimed that officials of the BBMP "colluded" with private nursing homes and hospitals to block beds and allocate them for exorbitant fees.

The CCB police statement said that Babu, 34, a resident of Roopena Agrahara in Bommanhalli, was arrested on Monday evening after his role of blocking beds and selling them at higher price for Covid patients came to light.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be identified, said that the arrested is a personal assistant of Bommanahalli MLA Reddy.

Neither Mr Surya nor the MLA has responded to the arrest.

Babu's role of blocking beds in BBMP hospital came to light when they examined the CCTV footage of the war rom and the statements given by the staff members, the police said. 

The Karnataka government had ordered reserving 80 per cent of the beds in the private hospitals for Covid patients. The BBMP was assigned to allot beds for the Covid patients seeking treatment in private hospitals. However, due to the alarming rise in Covid cases, most of the beds were fully occupied even as the demand was growing manifold.

The CCB police has already arrested five people -- Nethravathi, Rohith, Venkat Subba Rao, Manjunath and Punith -- in connection with the case. The sleuths had conducted searches in the war room and obtained technical data. Doctors, who are in charge of each zone war room, had also been questioned.

