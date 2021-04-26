  1. Home
Karnataka lockdown: Food delivery allowed; liquor shops to operate for takeaways

News Network
April 26, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Karnataka on Monday announced a two-week lockdown in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state.

The lockdown will begin on April 27 at 10 pm, with grocery stores allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am during those days.

Speaking on the announcement of the lockdown, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa said home delivery of food will be allowed and liquor shops will operate for takeaways only. However, exact details on availability of liquor is still awaited.

“Grocery and other essential shops will be operational from 6 am to 10 am every day. That’s the only relaxation. After 10 am, all shops will be closed,” Yediyurappa said, adding that this will be applicable across Karnataka.

Karnataka has seen a massive rise in Covid cases over the past two weeks. Close to 35,000 cases were reported on Sunday, of which 20,733 were in Bengaluru. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 21,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 21: In a major relief for bus commuters across Karnataka, transport employees called off their 15-day strike today.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League took the crucial decision a day after the Karnataka High Court observed that the workers of the state road transport corporations (RTCs) had chosen the "worst time to go on a strike" citing the pandemic.

Kodihalli Chandrashekar, the president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, who was leading the strike, said: "We have decided to withdraw the strike due to the court order".

However, he said they will go on a strike again if their demands are not met.

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday said that even if transport employees’ demands were legitimate, this is, possibly, the worst time to go on strike since the entire state is in the grip of Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials said full-fledged operations will commence from Thursday.

Till 5pm on Wednesday, four STUs operated 12,692 buses including KSRTC (4808), BMTC (2808) and NEKRTC (2134) and NWKRTC (2942)

The employees have been on strike since April 7, seeking revision of salaries on par with Sixth Pay Commission recommendations.

The state government has said it cannot implement the pay revision now because of its financial position and urged the employees to return to work at the earliest.

News Network
April 26,2021

coastaldigest.com news network
April 13,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada witnessed heavy rains accompanied by a gusty wind that uprooted many trees and led to the falling of electricity poles in many places last night.

The power supply was disrupted in many parts of the district after many electricity poles were uprooted. 

Local residents assisted Mescom personnel in carrying out repair works and succeeded in restoring the power supply in a few areas by midnight. Six electricity poles came crashing down when a huge tree fell on them on Elyar-Newpadpu road.

The electricity poles were uprooted after a tree fell on them at Innoli. A few houses were damaged in Shambur, Madiwalapadpu and Mithakatta in Bantwal taluk after a tree fell on them.

Houses were partially damaged in Ullas Nagara, Malar, Tippu Nagara, Akshara Nagara and Arastana in Pavoor.

The asbestos sheets of rangamandira, toilets, and library of a school at Panelabarike in Pajeer were blown away by the gusty wind.

A mother and her daughter suffered injuries after lightning struck the house at Kavalapadoor in Bantwal taluk. The injured were identified as Geetha (29) and her daughter Rashmitha (10). Both were admitted to a hospital in Bantwal. 

Rain damages were also reported at Sajipamunnur, Shambur, Balthila, Kavalapadoor, Narikombu, Sajipanadu, Pudu, Badagabellur, Kodman and Naringan.

Losses due to the downpour are estimated to be Rs 15 lakh. Eighteen houses and a cowshed in Bantwal taluk were damaged. Horticultural crops too were damaged at four places.

A pump house was damaged after a tree crashed on it at Kempimajalu in Uppinangady. A portion of a house owned by Meenugadde Babu Naik was damaged after a huge tree fell on it at Kuchooru. As heavy rain is expected till April 14, a Yellow alert was sounded in coastal districts.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC), 80 mm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours between 8.30 am on April 11 to 8.30 am on April 12 in Mangaluru. KSNMDC’s forecast was light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Malnad and coastal districts.

