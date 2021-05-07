  1. Home
  2. Karnataka lockdown: What’s allowed and what’s not from May 10 to 24

News Network
May 7, 2021

Bengaluru, May 7: Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Friday imposed a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced the decision after holding review meetings in view of an alarming rise in the state. On Thursday the state reported over 49,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, while it had reported over 50,000 new cases the day before. 

As Karnataka enters lockdown from May 10, here are the activities that are allowed and not allowed till May 24.

What's allowed:

1. Only the following Offices of the State Government and their Autonomous Bodies, Corporations such as Health, Medical Education, Police, Home Guards, BBMP etc shall function (outside containment zone). 

2. Only the following Offices of the Government of India, its Autonomous/Subordinate Offices and Public Corporations such as Defence, Defence PSUs, central armed police forces, telecommunication, etc shall function (outside containment zones).

3. All health Services, including hospitals, nursing homes, AYUSH and veterinary hospitals, to remain functional (outside containment zone).

4. All agriculture and allied activities are allowed. Shops and godowns, related to farming, custom hiring centres, machinery are permitted from 6 am to 10 am outside containment zones. 

5. Operation of homes for children/disabled/mentally challenged/senior citizens/destitutes/women/widows outside containment zone to be functional.

6. All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through stores, or e-commerce companies shall be allowed to operate adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management. Movement of all types of goods including empty goods vehicles will be allowed.

7. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am. Public Distribution System shops are allowed. Takeaway only is allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets, from 6 am to 10 am. The sale of vegetables and fruits through pushcarts is allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Milk booths and Hopcoms outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged 24x7 to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes. Operations shall be subject to adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management.

8. All food processing and related industries, banks, insurance offices and ATM, print and electronic media will be allowed to function.

9. Telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting and cable services shall be allowed. Employees and vehicles of Telecom and Internet Service providers shall be allowed unrestricted movement on producing valid ID card issued by their respective organisation/institution.

10. Construction activities with in-situ labourers/workers will be allowed outside the containment zone adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management. Works related to pre-monsoon preparation/road construction activity is permitted.

11. Scheduled weddings are permitted strictly adhering to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour with a maximum of 50 people.  

12. Cremation/funerals to be allowed with a maximum of 5 people. 

Restricted movement of individuals:

1. No movement of Public or private buses or passenger vehicles except as permitted under these guidelines.

2. Inter-state and Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles, only in cases of emergencies or as permitted under these guidelines.

3. Intra-district movement of passenger vehicles and buses only in emergency cases and strictly adhering to the prevailing SOPs/guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Movement of Officers/personnel travelling with the valid ID card issued by their Organization/Institution to the place of work and back for permitted activities in these guidelines.

4.  Movement of Officers/Staff of High Court of Karnataka, Officers/Staff of District Judiciary holding official ID Card are permitted even beyond office hours to attend official work at High Court, Home Office of Hon'ble Chief Justice/other Hon'ble Judges and respective offices at the districts. 

5. Passenger vehicles including Airport Buses/Taxis/ Auto Rickshaws to and fro from Railway stations and Airports are permitted. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets.

6. Autos and taxis (including cab aggregators) are permitted for travel related to an emergency purpose. 

7. Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move. Movement for the purpose of vaccination and testing shall be permitted with minimal proof. 

What's not allowed:

1. Metro rail services will not be allowed across the state.

2. Taxis (including auto-rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators, except while hired for emergency and as permitted in these guidelines

3. Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions, etc will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

4. Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services will not be permitted, except those meant for housing health/police/Government officials/ healthcare workers/ stranded persons including tourists, quarantine facility and step-down Hospitals. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away/home delivery of food items only. No vehicles will be allowed to be used by persons for taking parcels/takeaway. The only movement by walk is allowed for this purpose. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries can use vehicles for home delivery.

5. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places will be closed.

6. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations shall be closed.

7. All religious places, places of worship shall be closed for the public. 

News Network
May 1,2021

Bengaluru, May 1: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar said an order will be issued today directing all private hospitals to charge a fixed fee for conducting CT scan as advised by a team of experts to know Covid-19 status accurately.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Sudhakar stated that CT scans are conducted for free at government hospitals, and private hospitals should not fleece patients for the same.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa flagged off the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group at Atal Bihari Vajapeyee Medical College. Public will be informed about the commencing based on the production of the vaccines. There are about 6,000 vaccination centres that require 3 lakh doses of Covid vaccines per day. If the 18-plus drive begins, as many as six lakh doses are needed, the minister explained.

The results of the 14-day curfew can't be achieved in just four days of its imposition, Sudhakar said, invoking Mumbai's example as the situation in Maharashtra has come under control after lockdown-like curbs. Stricter measures will be taken if the scourge of Covid-19 didn't come down, Sudhakar stated.

A total of 15 per cent beds have been reserved in Bengaluru's hospitals for the people of Chikkaballapur district to save the lives. As Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara, Bengaluru rural, Kolar and Yadgir districts have no medical colleges, serious Covid patients are being sent to the nearest hospitals attached to the medical colleges and other hospitals. The same was done last year. The minister who raised this question has lacked information, he taunted. 

News Network
April 29,2021

bidu.jpg

Washington, Apr 29: Addressing lawmakers Wednesday in an eerily unfilled US Capitol, President Joe Biden delivered his first speech to Congress under extraordinary circumstances that highlighted the coronavirus pandemic and January's deadly riot that shook the citadel of democracy.

Barely 200 mask-wearing lawmakers spread out in the House of Representatives chamber — the very body where many were acting to certify Biden's election victory on January 6 when marauders sent members scrambling for their lives.

"As we gather here tonight, the images of a violent mob assaulting this Capitol — desecrating our democracy — remain vivid in our minds," he told the hushed chamber in a primetime speech to mark his first 100 days in office.

But he turned the reaction to the harrowing attack, and America's response to the coronavirus, as cause for optimism.

"We have stared into an abyss of insurrection and autocracy — of pandemic and pain — and 'We the People' did not flinch," he said.

Evidence of the unrest remains on Capitol Hill. The metal fencing around Congress still stands, and heavily armed National Guard troops ringed the building Wednesday as a precaution.

The building's hallways were nearly empty, the tours that normally bring tourists and other guests to the Rotunda halted.

Covid restrictions made Biden's maiden speech to Congress one like no other. Most of the US Supreme Court's nine members usually attend such addresses, but this time Chief Justice John Roberts alone represented the bench.

Of the entire Biden cabinet, only Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin were present.

The joint session was historic on multiple fronts: the unprecedented number of empty seats in the chamber, indicative of the nation's ongoing 14-month battle against the Covid-19 pandemic that requires social distancing and mask-wearing at public gatherings.

And with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seated at the dais, two women flanked a US president during his speech to Congress for the first time ever.

"Madam Speaker. Madam Vice President," Biden began warmly as he noted their historic turn. "And it's about time."

The chamber burst into applause, with First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff joining in the ovation.

But the two spouses were largely alone in their box in the gallery. Normally filled with lawmakers' guests, the upper seats were virtually empty, as guests were relegated to watching from home.

Biden, making his case for a dramatic expansion of government social safety net programs like child care and free community college, directly appealed to Republicans in the hopes of winning at least the barest of support necessary to advance his progressive agenda.

He fist-bumped congresswoman Liz Cheney, a member of Republican leadership who has angered many in her caucus for openly denouncing former president Donald Trump, and huddled after his speech with Republican Senator Rob Portman.

Biden used a strikingly personal tone, at times whispering as he did, when he urged corporate America and the nation's wealthiest to "pay their fair share" of taxes.

The line drew blank stares from most Republicans, and loud applause from Democrats.

Biden is perhaps the American most familiar with these speeches and how they are used to win over the public and earn congressional support.

Elected to the Senate in 1972, Biden attended Richard Nixon's final State of the Union address, and sat at the dais as vice president for multiple congressional addresses by Barack Obama.

News Network
May 3,2021

Chamarajanagar, May 3: In a major tragedy in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, several covid-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours as a hospital ran out of medical oxygen. 

According to reliable sources, at least 12 COVID-19 patients died in Chamarajanagar district hospital due to oxygen shortage. A dozen others lost their lives due to severe ailments. A total of 24 deaths were reported in a day at the district hospital.

The patients being treated were on ventilators.

"From Sunday till Monday morning, a total of 24 people have died. We can’t say whether all have died due to lack of oxygen," Dr MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has spoken to Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and has called an emergency Cabinet meeting on May 4.
 

This is a second such incident in less than 24 hours. On Saturday, four Covid patients died of oxygen shortage in KBN Hospital in Kalaburgi. Before that, one Covid patient had died in Yadgir government hospital after the power went off.

Over the last few weeks, several patients have lost their lives as hospitals across the country have been facing a massive shortage of oxygen.

Last week, eight patients lost their lives due to a shortage of oxygen at Batra Hospital in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka crossed the 16-lakh mark, as 37,733 tested positive in a day, while 217 patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday (May 2).

