  2. Karnataka: Mad dog brutally attack five children, drags two of them after biting head

August 11, 2021

Kalaburagi, Aug 11: As many as five children were injured after they were bitten by a mad dog in Karnataka’s Kalaburgi on Monday and Tuesday.

Four were injured on Monday evening, one was bitten on Tuesday, of whom two sustained grievous injuries and they were being treated at GIMS. They are now out of danger.

The dog pounced on Rihan (3) and Nabila (6) when they were playing in front of their house on Monday evening. The dog bit the head of the children and dragged them. The children were immediately admitted to a private hospital at Santraswadi.

The same dog bit two more children in the same area, injuring their hands, leg and a shoulder. Upon hearing the children screaming, people rushed out of their homes and chased away the dog. However, the dog returned on Tuesday morning and bit another child. 

August 9,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Nine students from the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada have achieved the perfect score (625 out of 625) in the SSLC examinations -2021, the results which were announced today.

The perfect scorers are: 

>> Ananya M D from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya

>> Ganesh Hanamanthappa Veerapur from Alva’s Kannada Medium School in Moodbidri

>> Keerthana Shenoy from Canara High School, Urwa

>> M Sanyuktha D Prabhu from St Mary’s English Medium School in Belthangady

>> N Prateek Mallya from SVS Temple English Medium School in Bantwal

>> Rithika from St Gerosa Girls High School in Mangaluru

>> Shreesha Sharma K from St Gerosa Girls High School from Mangaluru

>> Tanisha Rai from Bethany English Medium School in Puttur 

>> Venessa Sharina D’Souza from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya.

As many as 30,606 students had enrolled for the exam in the district. The officials from Department of Public Instruction said the pattern of examination were new for the students. To help the students to prepare, model question papers and question banks were sent to each student in the district through schools.

August 3,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is a distance learning national university located in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi, India., the university was established in 1985, after the Parliament of India passed the Indira Gandhi National Open University Act, 1985 (IGNOU Act 1985). It is run by the central government of India, and with over 3 million students, claims to be the largest university in the world, has 21 schools and a network of 67 regional centres, 2667 study centres, it offers academic programs comprising courses at certificate, diploma and degree levels.  IGNOU offers 175 academic programs that comprise of 1,100 courses at degree, diploma and certificate course levels.  Today, IGNOU is considered as a University of International Standard and is recognised across the globe as a premier Open University.

Besides these courses, IGNOU also offers several non-accredited extension and skill-oriented programs. IGNOU also has 11 Divisions that are responsible for various activities. These include the Academic and Coordination Division, Administrative Division, Computer Division, Construction and Maintenance, Finance and Accounts Division, International Division, Library and Documentation Division, Material Production and Distribution, Planning and Development Division, Regional Services Division & the Student Registration and Evaluation division.

With an enrolment of over 3 million learners, IGNOU is one of the most sought-after varsities in India for a number of reasons. Not only the university offers you the flexibility to pursue your education at all levels (UG, PG, Diploma, PG Diploma and Post PG courses) simultaneously while being a part of a corporate or running a business, but also offers a plethora of programmes to choose from. Furthermore, what’s there to worry about when the programmes offered by IGNOU hold equal recognition and validity across the country. So if you are also eyeing a seat at IGNOU in the course of your choice, it’s imperative for you to stay updated with what’s new or what is happening at the university in terms of admission, registration, classes, etc. IGNOU admission cycles – January and July, now the IGNOU Admission July 2021 is open.

IGNOU Learning Support centre / Study Centre (1302) at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

IGNOU study centre was established at St Aloysius College, Mangalore in 1988.  This centre has catered thousands of young men and women who belong to the working class / Entrepreneurs / Running the Family Business.  The study centre is currently activated for the under graduate programmes such as BA, B.Com, B.Com (F& CA), BCA, BSW, BTS; PG programmes such as – MCA (2 years), MBA, MBA (Banking & Finance), M.Com, M.Com (F&T), MSW, MSW (Counselling), MTTM (Tourism Management); MA (Economics / English / History / Political Science / Public Administration / Rural Development / Sociology); PG Diploma in CSR, PGDCA, PGDDM, PGDFM, PGDMM, PGDOM, PGDHRM, PGDIBO, Diploma in Creative Writing in English (DCE), Diploma in Nutrition and Health Education (DNHE), DWED, DCCE, DTS (Tourism Studies); Also several Certificate programmes are on offer.   New programmes are available such as Master in Entrepreneurship, BA & MA Psychology, PG Diploma in Applied Statistics, PG Diploma in IPR, DMOP.

The Centre has a good band of professional counsellors approved by IGNOU; Learner centric approach by the counsellors.  The Study materials are available in hard copy format as well as they are available at e-gyankosh; students are given career guidance and support for various programmes; Online Classes (offline classes after the covid 19 situation) are available to the students; project guidance and mentoring through expert guides.   Through various webinars of wide range of topics, students have been supported through various Government initiatives such as NPTEL and SWAYAM platforms.  These programmes are ideal for those who are working / having a business / Entrepreneurs / practicing as CA etc and wanted to upskill themselves, IGNOU is a best platform with variety of programmes with true value.  The programmes are been offered at a very minimal cost and highly supported by Govt of India.  

The July 2021 admission is open for the programmes.  The office is open from Monday- Friday (10:00 Am – 12:00; 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM).  You may contact:  Coordinator, IGNOU Study centre, St Aloysius College, Light House Hill, Mangalore; Phone: 0824-2449734  E-mail :  [email protected]   

August 10,2021

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday "temporarily suspended" star grappler Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline during her forgettable Tokyo Olympics campaign and also issued notice to young Sonam Malik for misconduct.

It has been learnt that Vinesh, who crashed out of the Tokyo Games in the quarterfinals after a crushing defeat by 'fall', has been given time till August 16 to reply to the notice that mentioned indiscipline on three counts.

Vinesh, who had travelled to Tokyo from Hungary where he had trained with coach Woller Akos, had refused to stay at the Games Village and train with the other Indian team members.

She also did not wear the name of the official sponsors of the Indian contingent, Shiv Naresh, and chose to wear a Nike singlet during her bouts.

"This is gross indiscipline. She has been suspended temporarily and barred from all wrestling activities. She can't compete in any national or other domestic event until she files a reply and WFI takes a final decision," a WFI source told PTI.

"WFI was pulled up by IOA why can't they control their athletes. IOA is issuing a notice to WFI in this regard," the source added.

The officials who were in Tokyo told PTI that Vinesh had created ruckus when she was allotted a room near those of her Indian team-mates -- Sonam, Anshu Malik and Seema Bisla -- arguing that she might contract coronavirus since these wrestlers travelled to Tokyo from India.

"She did not train with any of the Indian wrestlers. It appeared as if she had come with the Hungary team and had nothing to do with the Indian contingent.

"One day her timing clashed with the training timings of the Indian girls and she chose not to train at the same arena with them," the official added.

"This is not acceptable. This is not how senior wrestlers are supposed to behave."

Vinesh had entered the Games as a top medal contender but ended up suffering defeat by fall against Belarus' Vanesa.

The 19-year old Sonam has been given a notice for misconduct.

"These kids think, they have become star wrestlers and are entitled to do anything. Before leaving for Tokyo either Sonam or her family are supposed to collect their passport from the WFI office.

"But she ordered SAI officials to collect on her behalf. This is not acceptable. They have achieved nothing and are showing attitude. This will not be accepted," the official added.

Sonam also returned without a medal from her debut Olympics.

