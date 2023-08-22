Karnataka makes HSRP mandatory for all vehicles; must get new number plates by Nov 17

  1. Home
News Network
August 22, 2023

Bengaluru, Aug 22: The Karnataka transport department has announced that it will be mandatory for all vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 to have high-security registration plates (HSRP) from November 17, 2023. 

A notification issued on August 17, 2023, states that penal action will be taken against vehicle owners who fail to comply with the November 17 deadline, with fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Equipped as they are with several unique features such as permanent identification number and a chromium-based hologram, HSRPs cannot be tampered with and will help ensure uniformity in registration plates, a transport department official said.

According to the transport department's estimation, around 1.75 crore to 2 crore vehicles were registered in the state prior to April 1, 2019. A senior official said: "With effect from April 1, 2019, installation of HSRP had been made mandatory for all new vehicles."

At present, vehicle manufacturers have tie-ups with authorised HSRP manufacturers to supply these plates to the vehicle dealers," the official added.

He further clarified that even for old vehicles, the plates will be supplied by authorised HSRP manufacturers. "Owners of old vehicles will be able to place orders for installation of HSRP through the authorised dealers of vehicle manufacturers," he added.

Asked about the choice of HSRP suppliers and cost of the plates, the official said: "Vehicle manufactures select authorised suppliers of HSRP through competitive pricing. For four-wheelers, the price may range from Rs 400 to Rs 500, and between Rs 250 and Rs 300 for two-wheelers. Already, 12 states have implemented this rule, in keeping with central government guidelines."

Why HSRP?

The transport department's notification states that by preventing tampering and counterfeiting of plates, HSRPs help check vehicle-borne crime and identify all vehicles plying on the roads.

After installing an HSRP, authorized dealers or manufactures will have to ensure that the laser-coding is updated on the Vahan portal. Vehicles that do not have registration certificates and fitness certificates (in case of transport vehicles), and those with overdue road tax will not be allowed to have HSRPs.
 

News Network
August 18,2023

New Delhi, Aug 18: India’s third lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander has revealed its initial images of the moon today, shortly after its successful detachment from the spacecraft's propulsion module. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) proudly shared these captivating visuals, captured by the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1, on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. 

The composite collection of images beautifully portrays various moon craters, including the notable Giordano Bruno crater, acknowledged as one of the relatively young and large lunar craters.

Among the remarkable sights captured by the LI Camera-1 are images showcasing the Harkhebi J crater, boasting an impressive diameter of around 43 kilometers. These snapshots were taken subsequent to the separation of the lander from the propulsion module, marking a significant milestone in India's lunar exploration endeavors. 

"Thanks for the ride, mate", said the lander module after detaching from the propulsion system. The spacecraft's module is poised for a descent into a lower orbital trajectory after successfully undergoing the deboosting operation today. The Land Module (LM) remains in optimal health, with the executed manoeuvre effectively shifting its orbit to a new configuration of 113 km x 157 km. The forthcoming deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20 at approximately 2 am.

This process of deboosting, involving a controlled reduction in speed, will strategically position the Lander Module within an orbital pathway characterized by specific parameters. At this orbit, the Perilune—representing the point closest to the Moon—will be approximately 30 kilometers, while the Apolune—indicating the farthest point from the Moon—will extend to 100 kilometers.

With the planned trajectory in place, the lander is poised to execute a crucial "soft landing" on the moon's southern polar region on August 23. Simultaneously, the propulsion module will continue its orbit around the moon, dedicating its efforts to analyzing Earth's atmosphere. 

Upon the completion of the landing process and the subsequent settling of lunar dust, the 'Pragyaan' rover will embark on its journey, descending from the Vikram Lander. A reciprocal exchange will occur as well, with the lander capturing images of the rover.

Subsequent to this pivotal moon landing, the rover will undertake a critical mission—gathering essential data related to the moon's surface composition and geology. This undertaking is poised to facilitate comprehensive research endeavors, laying the groundwork for a diverse range of investigations and studies. 

News Network
August 16,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 16: A fresh row has erupted within the ruling Congress over three nominated posts for the Legislative Council in Karnataka with a section of leaders taking objection to the selection of candidates and slamming the leadership for preferring senior leaders and their family members.

Sanket Yenagi, AICC Spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate, stated on Wednesday that the party needs to create special opportunities for competent, well-educated, passionate and dedicated youths, rather than preferring only senior leaders and their families.

“There is no surprise, the party will be left with no young leaders if this continues,” he said.

He also stated that preference should not be given only to senior politicians and their families and special opportunities should be given to the loyal party workers.

The Congress has sent a list of candidates for three posts in the council to the Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot. The names included Umashree, a famous actor-turned-politician, former minister M.R. Seetharam and H.P. Sudham Das, son of former Congress MLA H. Puttadasa.

Umashree is a close confidante of CM Siddaramaiah. She represented Teradal constituency in Bagalkot district and became a minister for Women and Child Development in the Siddaramaiah led government between 2013 and 2018. In 2018, she lost elections and in 2023, Umashree did not contest elections. She is considered for the post of MLC under the quota of artiste.

M.R. Seetharam is a former minister, entrepreneur and educationist. Sources say that he is highly resourceful and close to CM Siddaramaiah. He is considered for the post under the quota reserved for persons who contributed to Education.

Sudham Das is the son of former MLA H. Puttadasa, who represented the Satanuru constituency. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar went on to represent the seat later. Sources said that Sudhan Das had joined Congress five months ago and he has been considered under the quota of social service. Sudham Das is also a former officer from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Shivakumar had brought him to the party promising him to give him the MLC post. The elevation of Sudham Das has been opposed by the party leaders and complaints have been made in this regard to the high command. The nomination has also become a contention between CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar.

Sudham Das is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and took VRS to join Congress. He was deputy director of ED in-charge of Karnataka and Kerala. He belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and Dalit leaders in the party are opposing his nomination.

Meanwhile, sources said that a complaint has been filed with the Governor against the nomination of senior leader M.R. Seetharam to the post of MLC. It is alleged that Seetharam faced charges of illegal money transfer and his nomination should be rejected. The Governor is likely to get an explanation from the government in this regard.

News Network
August 16,2023

New Delhi, Aug 16: There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 sophisticated arms and 6 lakh rounds of ammunition are recovered, deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists here, Gogoi said these arms and ammunition, which were looted from the security forces, will be used against the common people of the state that has been witnessing violence since May 3.

"So, how can there be peace and normalcy when there is no talk on reconciliation between the two sides," he said.

Both Meiteis and Kukis are unhappy with the performance of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he claimed.

"It is unfortunate that Home Minister Amit Shah completely supported the chief minister in Parliament," Gogoi said, adding that it is the presence of the CM in the peace committees that has led to the failure of the peace talks.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has misled the nation from the Red Fort as there can be no peace without reconciliation and rehabilitation of 60,000 people, who are still living in the relief camps, and till the 6,000 weapons are recovered," said the Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor. 

