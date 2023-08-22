Karnataka makes HSRP mandatory for all vehicles; must get new number plates by Nov 17

Bengaluru, Aug 22: The Karnataka transport department has announced that it will be mandatory for all vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 to have high-security registration plates (HSRP) from November 17, 2023.

A notification issued on August 17, 2023, states that penal action will be taken against vehicle owners who fail to comply with the November 17 deadline, with fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Equipped as they are with several unique features such as permanent identification number and a chromium-based hologram, HSRPs cannot be tampered with and will help ensure uniformity in registration plates, a transport department official said.

According to the transport department's estimation, around 1.75 crore to 2 crore vehicles were registered in the state prior to April 1, 2019. A senior official said: "With effect from April 1, 2019, installation of HSRP had been made mandatory for all new vehicles."

At present, vehicle manufacturers have tie-ups with authorised HSRP manufacturers to supply these plates to the vehicle dealers," the official added.

He further clarified that even for old vehicles, the plates will be supplied by authorised HSRP manufacturers. "Owners of old vehicles will be able to place orders for installation of HSRP through the authorised dealers of vehicle manufacturers," he added.

Asked about the choice of HSRP suppliers and cost of the plates, the official said: "Vehicle manufactures select authorised suppliers of HSRP through competitive pricing. For four-wheelers, the price may range from Rs 400 to Rs 500, and between Rs 250 and Rs 300 for two-wheelers. Already, 12 states have implemented this rule, in keeping with central government guidelines."

Why HSRP?

The transport department's notification states that by preventing tampering and counterfeiting of plates, HSRPs help check vehicle-borne crime and identify all vehicles plying on the roads.

After installing an HSRP, authorized dealers or manufactures will have to ensure that the laser-coding is updated on the Vahan portal. Vehicles that do not have registration certificates and fitness certificates (in case of transport vehicles), and those with overdue road tax will not be allowed to have HSRPs.

