  2. Karnataka man held for slapping, kicking female lawyer in public

News Network
May 16, 2022

Bengaluru, May 16: The Karnataka Police have arrested an accused in connection with a brutal attack on a woman lawyer in Bagalkot district, the police said on Monday.

The video clip of the attack containing disturbing images of the culprit kicking, slapping, and assaulting the lawyer in full public view went viral on social media.

Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has also reacted to the incident through social media, saying that the man must be arrested for such abhorrent behaviour. "He is an animal not a civilised human," she said, sharing the video.

Social media describes this incident as shameful for Karnataka. The police have arrested the accused, 40-year-old Mahantesh Cholachagudda.

After the video went viral, the police arrested the accused. According to police, Mahantesh, a trader and a photographer at Bagalkot University assaulted the woman with respect to a property dispute. The victim, Sangeetha Sikkeri, was admitted to a hospital after the attack.

Advocate Sangeetha explained that her uncle, without informing her or her family, had sold the house they are residing in. The matter was in the court and the buyer of the property was forcing them to vacate the house. The person was influential and she suspected his role behind the attack.

Meanwhile, advocates in Bagalkot decided to not appear for the accused and were planning a dharna on Monday. Further investigation is on. 

News Network
May 7,2022

Udupi, May 7: Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj today tendered resignation to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar. 

"I have reached a point wherein it is becoming impossible for me to continue in the Congress party and to do justice to the new post that has been assigned to me recently. Hence, I have decided not to accept the post of vice president of KPCC and also to tender my resignation to the primary membership of Congress party,” stated Madhwaraj in his resignation letter, which is available for public on his twitter account.  

"Since the last three years, the situation in Udupi district Congress party has been a bad experience for me thus leading to political suffocation and the facts of which have been brought to your notice and informed to other party leaders by me,” he said.

“I have observed that no worthwhile steps have been taken by the party to redress my grievances regarding the prevailing situation in the Udupi district Congress party,” he pointed out.

Kannadiga
 - 
Sunday, 8 May 2022

He joined bjpeee only because of nagpur threat. Other wise all his property including rolce Royce seized by rss based IT dept.
Since he is not a chaddy rss person his life with bjpeee is fir very short period.
Once the bjpeee come to power very next movement bjpeee will kick him out
From the party

News Network
May 2,2022

Mangaluru, May 2: Former minister B Ramanath Rai today said that BJP rakes up communal issues ahead of polls because it thinks that people do not vote for development works.

“The BJP which is raking emotional issues on caste, religion, patriotism will repent for its activities in the future,” he told media persons in Mangaluru.

“There is a wrong notion among the BJP that people no longer vote for development works and are engaged in raking up emotional issues to seek votes,” he said. After the church attacks, the Congress won seven seats in Dakshina Kannada, he recalled.

“The BJP has failed to respond to the woes of the people, which the people have understood in the last few years. They will teach lessons to those who disrupt peace in the upcoming election,” he said.

Coming down heavily on BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s claim that Congress was responsible for riots, Rai asked the leader to prove it by furnishing evidence. "None of the Congress activist's names figures in FIRs related to murders in the state. The Congress leaders are not involved in delivering provocative speeches," he said.

Azuka Louis Uzoh
 - 
Thursday, 5 May 2022

Sir,
Please can you provide the contact information of the inventor. I wish to purchase one of these machines.

Regards.

Azuka Uzoh

News Network
May 15,2022

Moscow, May 15: One person was injured after the village of Sereda in Russia’s Belgorod Region was shelled from Ukraine, the regional governor has said.

Another village in Russia’s Belgorod Region was shelled from Ukraine on Sunday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said. The Sereda settlement is located on the border between the two countries.

One person was hurt in the attack, “suffering a shrapnel wound,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that he’ll receive medical attention.

Sereda made headlines earlier this week when reports on social media emerged, claiming that the village had been seized by the Ukrainian military. Authorities in the Belgorod Region dismissed those reports as false.

Since the launch of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine in late February, numerous settlements in Russia's southwestern regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk have been struck from the Ukrainian side.

Moscow has warned that it will hit Ukrainian “decision-making centers, including Kiev” if such incidents continue.

