  2. Karnataka: Minister defends crack down on hijab, says govt is implementing HC interim order

News Network
February 15, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 15: The Karnataka government on Tuesday asserted that it was committed to implementing the High Court's interim order on the Hijab row.

This was in response to the issue raised by Congress MLA and its deputy leader in the legislative assembly, U T Khader, during the zero hour, expressing concern over ''confusion and interpretation'' of the court order, during its implementation on ground.

''The Education Minister will give reply to the issue raised by Khader, but I want to assure that the government is committed to implement the court order,'' Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said on behalf of the government.

Raising the issue, Khader citing Hijab controversy said the situation at educational institutions these days is ''painful'', and as the matter is before the court, he would not like to go into detail.

He said, ''but what makes me raise the issue, is after the court order (interim order), we have seen media reports that in some schools in Shivamogga district students were not allowed to write the class 10 preparatory exam (for wearing Hijab).'' Noting that there is confusion among people about the court order and what is being implemented on ground, the MLA citing the interim order said, ''when the court order is regarding the colleges, it is being implemented at schools, even at the primary school level, so a confusion has been created.'' He also said that, while the order is regarding students' dress code, it is being wrongly interpreted and even teachers and staff are not being permitted to wear headscarfs, creating a confusion. 

''The duty of the government is to provide education, and not to create hindrance in providing education. The Court order has to clearly be implemented at the ground level and it is the responsibility of the government to create a conducive environment for students to get education by clearing the confusion,'' he said, adding that, regarding the issues between constitutional rights, discipline and rules- the court will decide.

As some Congress legislators wanted to speak on the issue, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri did not allow them, stating that it cannot be permitted, as the issue was raised during the zero hour. As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9, and it was subsequently extended up to February 16.

However, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week had requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

News Network
February 2,2022

Abu Dhabi, Feb 2: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has started issuing 12 different types of work permits and introduce six job models under the new labour law.

Besides the conventional full-time scheme, employees can opt for remote work, shared jobs, part-time, temporary and flexible job contracts when applying in the private sector.

Employers can recruit under 12 diverse work permits that fit the UAE's agile labour market, including Golden Visa holders, freelancers, and temporary and part-time employees. 

Other permits will enable employers to train and hire juveniles aged 15 years old and recruit employees from abroad for a certain project or for temporary work.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said the new labour law provides the flexibility for employees and employers to determine the type of contractual agreement that meets the interests of both parties.

"The new law boosts the status of the UAE's labour market as a key player on the global sphere that promotes flexibility, efficiency, ease of business, talent attraction and retention while safeguarding the rights of other employees and employers in a balanced manner," said Al Awar.

The Executive Regulations, recently approved by the UAE cabinet, determines the regulations that govern each of the job models and outline the responsibilities of both employees and employers that meet the interests of both parties.

News Network
February 8,2022

Srinagar, Feb 8: Hatred for Muslims has been "normalised" in the country which "no longer celebrates its diversity", alleged National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday as protests for and against 'hijab' intensified at colleges in parts of Karnataka.

He was commenting on a video that has surfaced on social media showing some men sporting saffron scarves heckling a Muslim girl student in 'hijab' and raising slogans at a college in Karnataka.

"How brave these men are and how macho they must feel while targeting a lone young lady! Hatred for Muslims has been completely mainstreamed and normalised in India today," he said.

"We are no longer a nation that celebrates our diversity, we want to punish and exclude people for it," Mr Abdullah said in a tweet tagging the video with it.

Tension prevailed at some educational institutions in Karnataka's Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts over the 'Hijab' issue, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday is hearing the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.

The issue began in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus. The matter has now spread to different parts of the state, with Hindu youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves.

The row has also taken a political colour, as the ruling BJP stood in support of anti-Hijab rule being enforced by educational institutions while the opposition Congress alleged the 'hijab' controversy is part of a conspiracy to poison the minds of the young people.

News Network
February 4,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Amid two colleges in Udupi district facing criticism for barring hijab clad girls from entering classes, the government of Karnataka has decided to issue a strict dress code for government pre-university colleges.

The Department of Pre University Education is waiting for the court direction on forming a committee. However, highly placed sources said that it has been decided to make uniforms mandatory from the coming year.

“Even now, 75% of PU colleges have uniforms with the School Development and Management Committees (SDMC) deciding on them. From the next academic year, it will be compulsory,” said an official of the department.

Officials said girls could wear chudidar with dupatta while boys have to wear formal trousers and shirts. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said: “We are considering making uniforms compulsory for PUC as we cannot allow academics and equality to be affected. We will decide after the panel is formed and its decisions are submitted.” 

