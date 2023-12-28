Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa escapes unhurt as his car crashes into a lorry

  1. Home
News Network
December 28, 2023

Bengaluru, Dec 28: Madhu Bangarappa, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, met with an accident near Nandihalli, Tumakuru, late on Wednesday night.

The car crashed into the back of a lorry en route to Bengaluru from Shivamogga on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru road.

The front of the car was completely crushed by the impact of the accident.

However, the minister did not suffer injuries and escaped unhurt.

He was shifted to another car to continue his journey to Bengaluru.

A case has been registered at the Kyathsandra police; both the car and the lorry have been seized. 

News Network
December 27,2023

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a yatra connecting the northeastern and western parts of the country with an eye on next year's national elections. Mr Gandhi will begin his 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14, a 6,200-km tour from Manipur to Mumbai.

The yatra, set to conclude on March 20 ahead of the elections, is dubbed as the second and East-West phase of his north-south Bharat Jodo Yatra last year that was credited by the party for its election victories in two southern states.

The BJP, however, took a jibe at the Congress announcement and said the people had rejected the idea of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mr Gandhi will cover 14 states and 85 districts during the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', which will be flagged off by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Imphal.

Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra will be among the states he will cover. This will include stretches of bus rides as well as footmarches.

The Nyay Yatra will be for securing economic, social and political justice for the people of the country, the Congress said.

On choosing violence-hit Manipur as the starting point, the Congress said the party wanted to begin the process of healing the wounds of people.

'Duplicity In Approaches'

The BJP said the people cannot be fooled by coining some slogans.

"The people of India had clearly rejected the idea of Bharat Jodo Yatra because Rahul Gandhi and the Congress cannot have duplicity in these approaches. They think the people of India can be fooled by coining some slogans," said BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli.

The "real nyay (justice)" is being delivered by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since 2014, he added.

Mr Gandhi had embarked on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in September last year from Kanyakumari. The five-month footmarch that saw the participation of thousands of Congress workers as well as Opposition leaders ended in Srinagar in January.

Congress leaders had widely credited the Bharat Jodo Yatra behind the party's electoral performance in Karnataka and Telangana. The Congress had snatched power from the BJP in Karnataka and BRS in Telangana in elections held this year.

News Network
December 18,2023

Five members of a family including the newlywed woman drowned in the Shalmala river near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district of coastal Karnataka during a post-wedding picnic on Sunday, December 17. 

The deceased are Maulana Hafiz Muhammed Saleem Khalilur Rehman (44), his son Umar Siddique (14), Maulana’s sister’s son Nabil Noor Ahmad Shaikh (22), Maulana’s sister’s daughter Nadiya Noor Ahmad Shaikh (20), and Maulana's brother's daughter Misbah Tabussum (21).

According to police, one of the deceased Nadiya was married to a man from Hassan two weeks ago and the family had arranged a picnic-cum-party at Bhootanagundi on the Shalmala riverbed for the groom’s family who came from Hassan.

At around 3 p.m., Maulana Saleem's 5-year-old daughter, who was playing near the river, accidentally fell into river. Maulana Saleem immediately jumped into the river and save her. However, in the process, he got exhausted, and failed to get out of the river. 

Witnessing this, seven family members entered the river to rescue him. But all of them got trapped in the water. Five of them drowned trying to save each other. Three others were rescued. 

A police officer said none of the victims knew how to swim, and all of them jumped into the water to save one another. 

Bodies of five victims were retrieved after a joint effort by local youth, fishermen, and fire brigade personnel. After conducting post-mortem at Sirsi Government Hospital, the bodies were handed over to the family. 

A case has been registered at Sirsi rural police station and investigations are on. 

News Network
December 16,2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Saturday, December 16, adopted a vision document to shore up bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas and pushed for concluding a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) as early as possible during their “productive” talks to inject new momentum in India-Oman strategic ties.

PM Modi and the Omani ruler also discussed the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict, the challenge of terrorism as well as the larger need to try and achieve a two-state solution to the Palestine issue as a way forward, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

The two sides also announced the third tranche of Oman-India joint investment fund worth USD 300 million (around Rs 2,500 crore) that would be used for channelising investment into the fastest growing sectors of the Indian economy.

The investment fund was started as a 50:50 joint venture between the SBI and Oman investment authority with the first tranche of USD 100 million and the second one of USD 200 million.

At a media briefing, the foreign secretary said India and Oman also signed agreements providing for cooperation in the field of information technology, combating financial crimes, culture and one for the establishment of a Hindi chair of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations in Oman.

The Sultan of Oman arrived in Delhi on a state visit on Friday – his first trip to India as the top leader of the influential Gulf nation.

“Today is a historic day in India-Oman relations as the Sultan of Oman is on a state visit to India after 26 years,” Modi said in his remarks at the delegation-level dialogue.

“On the basis of our successful engagements, we are creating a path of bright future today,” he said, referring to the joint vision document.

“In this joint vision, concrete action points have been agreed upon in 10 different areas. I am confident that it will give a new and modern shape to our partnership,” he added.

“I am happy that the discussion on the CEPA agreement is going on and two rounds of discussion have been successfully completed where many important issues have been agreed upon,” Modi said.

Expressing hope that both sides will soon be able to sign the pact, Modi said it will add a new dimension to their economic cooperation.

Describing the talks between Modi and the visiting leader as “comprehensive and constructive”, Kwatra said the India-Oman vision document focuses on building a partnership in 8-to-10 areas including maritime cooperation and connectivity, digital payments, space, green energy, tourism, agriculture, food security and cricket.

The cooperation in clean energy will also focus on green hydrogen.

The vision document is broadly rooted in Oman’s ‘Vision 2040’, which is its national development blueprint, and India’s development vision of ‘Amritkaal’.

“An area which featured very prominently in the talks between the two leaders was ongoing discussions between the two countries for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement,” Kwatra said.

“Although the negotiations on CEPA have started only recently, they have made substantial progress in the last few rounds of discussion and both leaders gave strong impetus and push to conclude the CEPA agreement as early as possible,” he said.

There was also a discussion on the possibility of Oman utilising India’s digital payment system UPI with a corresponding Omani platform, besides an exchange of views on trade in Rupee.

To a question, Kwatra said the challenges arising out of the conflict in Gaza were definitely an important element of discussions.

“There was a shared appreciation of the continuing challenge that both countries face from the emerging multiple dimensions of the conflict, including the catastrophic humanitarian situation which is there,” Kwatra said on the Hamas-Israel conflict.

He said the challenge of terrorism and the larger need to try and achieve a two-state solution as a way forward was discussed.

“With regard to the situation there, it was discussed and both leaders exchanged in detail their perspective of the situation there,” he said.

India and the Sultanate of Oman are strategic partners and the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two nations has been on an upswing in the last few years.

