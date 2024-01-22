  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: ‘Modi has cheated you’, woman tells Hindutva activists; responds to ‘Jai Sri Ram’ with 'Allahu Akbar'

Karnataka: ‘Modi has cheated you’, woman tells Hindutva activists; responds to ‘Jai Sri Ram’ with 'Allahu Akbar'

News Network
January 22, 2024

shivamogga.jpg

Shivamogga, Jan 22: A woman in Karnataka’s Shivamogga was taken into custody by police after he said 'Allahu Akbar' when Hindutva activists were celebrating the consecration of Ram mandir in Ayodhya, leading to a tense situation.

The incident took place at Shivappa Nayaka Circle in Shivamogga on Monday. Hundreds of people had gathered at the Circle. The women were distributing sweets to each other. 

When activists of Hindutva organisations were chanting Jai Sri Ram as part of their celebrations, a Muslim woman said 'Allahu Akbar' and started criticising PM Narendra Modi. It is unclear what triggered the woman to raise a slogan amid hundreds of people.

Police who were present there took her to their custody immediately, and left the spot to prevent untoward incidents.

In a video, the woman is seen accusing PM Modi of corruption and blaming the police for supporting him.

“They leave dacoits and raise their hand on us… Do you have any shame? Because of you people, the country has been destroyed. You people are supporting Modi. You don’t know how Modi has cheated you. You will understand it later,” the woman said in the video.

SP GK Mithun Kumar said she was mentally unstable and was under treatment for a few months as per her father's statement. She is reportedly under medication for the same. The police are investigating it from all angles.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 13,2024

sushant.jpg

Mangaluru: The second additional district and sessions (special) court has sentenced a man to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a college student and attempting to kill her by stabbing around a dozen times in broad daylight under the limits of Ullal police station on the outskirts of the city.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Jyothi Pramod Nayak said that the convict Sushanth alias Shan, 31, had waylaid the woman and injured her grievously by stabbing her on her chest, stomach and other parts of the body after outraging the modesty on June 28, 2019.

The 20-year-old student of MBA at a private college at Karkala and a resident of Bagambila, was assaulted even after she fell on the ground.

The accused had later attempted to kill himself by injuring his neck and hand. Ullal police had booked a case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempt to suicide) of the IPC. The second additional district and sessions (special) court judge Preethi KP delivered a verdict on Thursday.

The accused was earlier booked by Karkala police, and a court had remanded him in judicial custody for harassing the woman to marry him.

He committed the crime again on June 28, 2019, after being released from jail on bail. The girl, who was apparently returning from college had as usual, alighted at KSHEMA bus stand at Deralakatte around 4.30 pm and was walking towards home located behind the hospital when Sushanth who came from behind in a scooter suddenly attacked her. The girl collapsed on the road after she was stabbed multiple times. 

The then sub-inspector of Ullal police station Gurappa Kanthi had submitted a chargesheet to the court. The investigation had produced CCTV footage from two cameras. The trial of the case began on February 10, 2021, and 21 witnesses were examined.

Judge Preethi KP while pronouncing the judgment, declared him guilty of all offences he was charged with. While the accused was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh under Section 307 of the IPC, he was awarded seven years of jail and Rs 1 lakh penalty under Section 326 of the IPC. Meanwhile, under Section 354 of the IPC, he has been sentenced to one year of jail and penalty of Rs 10,000. While one month of simple imprisonment was awarded under Section 341 of the IPC, Rs 1,000 penalty has been imposed on him under Section 309 of the IPC.

The jail term will run consecutively, the SPP said adding that Rs 2 lakh from the penalty will be handed over to the complainant woman.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 16,2024

piyushgoyal.jpg

New Delhi: Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala have emerged as the best performing states in developing startup ecosystems for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and Union territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh are also categorised as the best performers.

Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana are among the states and UTs that are categorised as top performers.

The states' startup ranking for 2022 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

A total of 33 states and Union territories (UTs) participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories - best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.

The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 22,2024

koppal.jpg

Koppal (Karnataka), Jan 22: Along with Hindutva activists and group of Muslims offered special ‘puja’ at a local Shri Ram temple in Koppal city of Karnataka on Monday.

The leaders from both communities gathered at Shri Ram Mandir in Bhagyanagar locality of Koppal city and participated in the worship with devotion.

Muslims stood with the Hindu leaders and took ‘aarti’ and ‘prasada’ after the worshipping with devoutness.

The gesture was appreciated and hailed by the Ram bhakts across the state.

The photos and videos in this regard have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the police department has beefed up security in the premises of the major temples in Bengaluru.

The police were also carrying out patrolling to ensure no untoward incident takes place as a large number of devotees were flocking temples, especially Hanuman and Ram temples in the IT city.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.