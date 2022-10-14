  1. Home
Karnataka: Over 400 renounce Hinduism, embrace Buddhism in Yadgir

News Network
October 15, 2022

Yadgir, Oct 15: More than 400 Dalits renounced Hinduism and embraced Buddhism at a programme organised by Buddha Vihar Trust and Dalit organisations on the occasion of the 66th Dhamma Chakra Pravarthana Dina of Dr B R Ambedkar on Friday. 

The day is observed to mark Ambedkar's conversion to Buddhism with thousands of his followers at Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi on October 14, 1956. 

Ambedkar's granddaughter Ramatai Ambedkar took part in the programme.

She said Buddhism is a scientific religion and gives guidance on how to lead a good life. 

Women and children were among those who embraced Buddhism. They took 22 vows including never to worship any Hindu deities. Varajyothi Bhantheji graced the occasion. 

Dalit leaders Mavalli Shankar, Ennoor Srinivas, Mareppa Halli, Parashuram, Neelanayak and others took part in the programme.

October 7,2022

mahmudgavan.jpg

Bidar: Tension gripped Bidar in Karnataka after a Hindutva mob from a Dasara procession barged into the premises of Mahmud Gawan madrasa and performed puja in the early hours of Thursday, October 6.

The madrasa is a heritage building maintained by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). Built in the 1460s, the ancient structure reflects the regional style of Indo-Islamic architecture under the Bahmani Sultanate. The heritage structure is placed under the list of monuments of national importance.

After the video clip of the incident went viral, members of the Muslim community staged a protest in front of Town police station demanding action against those involved in barging into the heritage building in the presence of police and performing puja with an intention to disturb communal harmony in the city.

Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar and DySP Satish said that nine people have been booked for trespassing on the ASI heritage structure based on the complaint lodged by Syed Mubhashir Ali at Market police station. The senior police officers assured the agitators of stringent action against the perpetrators.

The police have heightened security in the area to avert any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, ASI officer Aniruddha Desai claimed that the devotees of Bhavani Mandir perform a symbolic puja every year on a platform near Gawan Madrasa, which once housed a peepal tree. The devotees during Dasara procession every year have this tradition of breaking a coconut. 

October 4,2022

PFI.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 4: After the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates by the union government, pro-PFI slogans surfaced on a road in Bantwal town of this district on Tuesday.

According to police, the writings have surfaced on the road near Pitalabettu village close to Snehagiri. The slogans written in Kannada made scathing remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing RSS workers as "chaddis" (slang used to shame RSS workers in Kannada language), the slogan read "beware, we are coming back". The PFI fans have ended the writing with the bold letters, PFI.

On noticing the writings, a local youth lodged a complaint with the Punjalkatte police station.

Several media claimed that this slogan has created massive panic and tension in the area and the police are investigating the matter. 

Since Dakshina Kannada district is regarded as communally sensitive, the authorities are on an alert mode. The PFI offices have been sealed across the state and many leaders taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Karnataka police.

Meanwhile, Karnataka police have lodged the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) on 15 PFI workers in connection with hatching a conspiracy to incite violence in Bengaluru.

On Monday, the tenth ACMM Court had given its consent to slap the UAPA Act on the PFI workers. The Karnataka police had conducted raids and arrested PFI workers from Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Koppal districts on September 22.

The case would be handed over to the NIA Special Court soon, the authorities said. 

October 13,2022

nageshBC.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 13: Karnataka Minister of School Education, Literacy and Sakala B C Nagesh today said that they had expected a better judgement by the Supreme Court on the hijab ban matter as women worldwide are demanding to not wear hijab.

"We welcome the Supreme Court verdict. We had expected a better judgement as women worldwide are demanding to not wear hijab. The Karnataka HC order remains applicable in the interim time and a ban on wearing of hijab in educational institutions of the state remains," Nagesh said. 

On being asked about organisations supporting wearing hijab in educational institutions, the minister said, "They will always want to split this society. They are using hijab to split the society."

The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a split verdict on validity of hijab ban imposed by the Karnataka government in classrooms at Pre-University Colleges.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said since there is divergence of views, the matter would be posted before the Chief Justice of India for setting up a larger bench.

"There is divergence of opinion," Justice Gupta said at the outset while pronouncing the verdict. 

