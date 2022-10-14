Karnataka: Over 400 renounce Hinduism, embrace Buddhism in Yadgir

Yadgir, Oct 15: More than 400 Dalits renounced Hinduism and embraced Buddhism at a programme organised by Buddha Vihar Trust and Dalit organisations on the occasion of the 66th Dhamma Chakra Pravarthana Dina of Dr B R Ambedkar on Friday.

The day is observed to mark Ambedkar's conversion to Buddhism with thousands of his followers at Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi on October 14, 1956.

Ambedkar's granddaughter Ramatai Ambedkar took part in the programme.

She said Buddhism is a scientific religion and gives guidance on how to lead a good life.

Women and children were among those who embraced Buddhism. They took 22 vows including never to worship any Hindu deities. Varajyothi Bhantheji graced the occasion.

Dalit leaders Mavalli Shankar, Ennoor Srinivas, Mareppa Halli, Parashuram, Neelanayak and others took part in the programme.