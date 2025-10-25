Karnataka police boss Saleem’s sweeping order: ‘zero FIR’, zero corruption, respect citizens, no night summons for women

Bengaluru, Oct 25: In a decisive move to redefine the relationship between law enforcement and citizens, Karnataka’s Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) M. A. Saleem has issued comprehensive, stringent guidelines to the state’s police personnel. The circular, released today, mandates a complete overhaul in public interaction, placing dignity, respect, and courtesy at the core of all police duties.

This directive is being seen as a critical step towards enhancing police accountability and transparency, a long-standing demand of civil society and a key focus area under police reforms in India.

Zero Tolerance for Misconduct, Total Transparency

The circular emphasizes that every officer must maintain absolute transparency in official proceedings. Crucially, it directs police stations to treat all visitors equally, irrespective of their social or economic background. Public grievances must be heard patiently, and the prompt, lawful registration of complaints—without unnecessary delay—is mandatory. Officers have been explicitly told to refrain completely from using harsh or offensive language and must communicate politely and respectfully at all times.

In a strong message against corruption, the DGP has directed personnel to reject any illegal benefits, favours, or assistance from individuals or organizations. This strict emphasis on upholding moral conduct and departmental ethics is intended to rebuild public trust which has often been eroded by instances of misconduct.

Safeguarding the Vulnerable and the 'Zero FIR' Mandate

A vital component of the new guidelines is the heightened sensitivity required when dealing with victims, women, senior citizens, and children. Police are expected to show special care and keep complainants informed about the status of their cases, underscoring a victim-centric approach.

The circular particularly stresses two key procedural reforms:

1. Zero FIR: Reaffirming judicial and central government guidelines, the police have been instructed to register a 'Zero FIR' immediately, even if the crime falls outside their station's jurisdiction, and then transfer the case to the appropriate police station. This closes a notorious loophole where complainants were often turned away by police citing jurisdictional issues.

2. Protection for Women: The directive strictly reiterates that women should not be called to the police station for inquiry or statement recording after 6 PM, a long-standing legal protection aimed at ensuring their safety and dignity.

Technology, Accountability, and Community Outreach

Beyond behaviour, the DG&IGP’s instructions cover investigative and administrative duties. Accurate and systematic maintenance of station house diaries and case files is a must, with transparency and accountability required at every investigation stage. Officers are reminded not to cause unnecessary hardship to citizens during inquiries.

Furthermore, the circular highlights the responsible use of body cameras and available technology to ensure fairness and provide an objective record of police-public interactions. The DG & IGP also encouraged police personnel to actively engage in community programs to foster trust, promoting an image of law enforcement that is "transparent, lawful, and compassionate."

This set of comprehensive guidelines comes in the backdrop of continuous efforts across the country to modernize and humanize the police force, ensuring the police act as a service and not an instrument of fear, thereby reinforcing the principles of democratic policing.