  2. Karnataka police boss Saleem’s sweeping order: ‘zero FIR’, zero corruption, respect citizens, no night summons for women

News Network
October 25, 2025

Bengaluru, Oct 25: In a decisive move to redefine the relationship between law enforcement and citizens, Karnataka’s Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) M. A. Saleem has issued comprehensive, stringent guidelines to the state’s police personnel. The circular, released today, mandates a complete overhaul in public interaction, placing dignity, respect, and courtesy at the core of all police duties.

This directive is being seen as a critical step towards enhancing police accountability and transparency, a long-standing demand of civil society and a key focus area under police reforms in India.

Zero Tolerance for Misconduct, Total Transparency

The circular emphasizes that every officer must maintain absolute transparency in official proceedings. Crucially, it directs police stations to treat all visitors equally, irrespective of their social or economic background. Public grievances must be heard patiently, and the prompt, lawful registration of complaints—without unnecessary delay—is mandatory. Officers have been explicitly told to refrain completely from using harsh or offensive language and must communicate politely and respectfully at all times.

In a strong message against corruption, the DGP has directed personnel to reject any illegal benefits, favours, or assistance from individuals or organizations. This strict emphasis on upholding moral conduct and departmental ethics is intended to rebuild public trust which has often been eroded by instances of misconduct.

Safeguarding the Vulnerable and the 'Zero FIR' Mandate

A vital component of the new guidelines is the heightened sensitivity required when dealing with victims, women, senior citizens, and children. Police are expected to show special care and keep complainants informed about the status of their cases, underscoring a victim-centric approach.
The circular particularly stresses two key procedural reforms:

1.    Zero FIR: Reaffirming judicial and central government guidelines, the police have been instructed to register a 'Zero FIR' immediately, even if the crime falls outside their station's jurisdiction, and then transfer the case to the appropriate police station. This closes a notorious loophole where complainants were often turned away by police citing jurisdictional issues.

2.    Protection for Women: The directive strictly reiterates that women should not be called to the police station for inquiry or statement recording after 6 PM, a long-standing legal protection aimed at ensuring their safety and dignity.

Technology, Accountability, and Community Outreach

Beyond behaviour, the DG&IGP’s instructions cover investigative and administrative duties. Accurate and systematic maintenance of station house diaries and case files is a must, with transparency and accountability required at every investigation stage. Officers are reminded not to cause unnecessary hardship to citizens during inquiries.

Furthermore, the circular highlights the responsible use of body cameras and available technology to ensure fairness and provide an objective record of police-public interactions. The DG & IGP also encouraged police personnel to actively engage in community programs to foster trust, promoting an image of law enforcement that is "transparent, lawful, and compassionate."

This set of comprehensive guidelines comes in the backdrop of continuous efforts across the country to modernize and humanize the police force, ensuring the police act as a service and not an instrument of fear, thereby reinforcing the principles of democratic policing.

News Network
October 22,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 22: Police opened fire on a man allegedly involved in illegal cattle transportation after he tried to evade arrest, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district when the accused, identified as Abdullah (40), a native of Kasaragod in Kerala, was transporting ten cattle in a vehicle, they said.

According to police, when signalled to stop, Abdullah allegedly sped away, leading to a chase spanning about 10 km.

During the pursuit, he reportedly rammed the police jeep from behind, prompting the sub-inspector to open fire one round aimed at the vehicle and another that struck Abdullah in the leg, a senior police officer claimed.

He was immediately shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. Another suspect accompanying him managed to escape, he said.

Police said Abdullah is a repeat offender, with a previous case registered against him under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act at the Bellare Police Station earlier this year.

A case has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the absconding accused, police added.

News Network
October 21,2025

New Delhi: Amitabh Kant, Sherpa of the 2023 G20 Summit in India and former CEO of Centre's think tank NITI Aayog, has said Delhi's air quality "lies in shambles" and only "ruthless and sustained execution" of pollution control can save Delhi from "health and environmental catastrophe". He also said the Supreme Court prioritised the "right to burn crackers over the right to live and breathe".

The strong remarks come as the national capital woke up to a thick layer of toxic air after a night of incessant bursting of firecrackers. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was at 357, in the 'very poor' category, at 1 pm.

The Supreme Court earlier this month lifted the ban on bursting crackers and said Delhi residents can use green crackers to celebrate Diwali. The court said it was adopting a "balanced approach, taking into account the conflicting interests and permit in moderation, while not compromising the environmental concerns arising".

While the court permitted bursting of crackers between 6 am-7am and 8 pm-10 pm on two days, several areas in Delhi-NCR saw crackers going off past midnight.

"Delhi's air quality lies in shambles: 36/38 monitoring stations have hit the 'red zone,' AQI is above 400 in key areas. The Hon. Supreme Court in its wisdom has prioritised the right to burn crackers over the right to live and breathe. Delhi remains among the world's most polluted capital. If Los Angles, Beijing, and London can do it, why can't Delhi? Only ruthless and sustained execution can save Delhi from this health and environmental catastrophe," Kant said in a post on X, sharing a news report about the air emergency in Delhi.

"A unified action plan is vital - to end crop and biomass burning, shut or modernise thermal power plants and brick kilns with cleaner tech, shift all transport to electric by 2030, enforce strict construction dust control, ensure full waste segregation and processing, and redesign Delhi around green, walkable, transit-focused living. Only such decisive & relentless execution can restore the city's blue skies and breathable air," he added.

This morning, visuals from across the national capital captured a thick layer of smog as many on social media pointed out how crackers had contributed to the situation. Others, however, said stubble burning in neighbouring states was the real culprit and questioned why Diwali crackers were being singled out as the cause of pollution.

News Network
October 14,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 14: A domestic passenger arriving from Mumbai was detained at the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday evening after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel discovered around 500 grams of hydroponic ganja in his luggage.

According to CISF officials, the passenger, identified as Shankar Narayan Poddar, had arrived on an IndiGo flight that landed at 6:10 p.m. Acting on a specific tip-off, the CISF Crime Intelligence Wing (CIW) team intercepted him for questioning shortly after arrival.

Upon inspecting his checked-in baggage, officials recovered approximately 512 grams of hydroponic ganja. Following the seizure, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru, and the local police were notified.

The passenger, along with the confiscated substance, was subsequently handed over to the Bajpe Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

