Karnataka poll results: 6 BJP ministers trailing; Siddaramaiah & DKS leading

News Network
May 13, 2023

Bengaluru, May 13: In a shock to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, six of its ministers were trailing as counting of votes was underway on Saturday.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar took a clear lead of 15,098 votes at the end of third round against state Minister for Revenue R. Ashoka.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has taken a lead of 1,224 votes at the end of second round of counting in Varuna seat against Minister for Housing V. Somanna.

Somanna, who is also contesting in the Chamarajanagar seat, was trailing there by 9,000 votes against Congress candidate Puttaranga Setty.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services Dr. K.C. Narayana Gowda was trailing by 3,324 votes in the second round against JD(S) candidate H.T. Manju.

The Minister for PWD, C.C. Patil was trailing and Congress candidate B.R. Yavagal was leading by 544 votes in the Navalgund seat. 

News Network
May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: The Election Commission (EC) rejected the Congress's claim on Thursday that the electronic voting machines used in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa and asked the party to "publicly expose" the sources that spread such false information.

In a letter addressed to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited for the polls in the southern state.

In a letter written to the poll panel on May 8, the Congress had raised concerns and sought clarifications regarding the "re-use" in the Karnataka election of EVMs previously used in South Africa and that too, without going through the process of revalidation and re-verification

The poll panel asserted that neither EVMs were sent to South Africa nor does that country use those machines.

Citing records, it said the Congress had specific knowledge that only newly ECIL-produced EVMs would be used in Karnataka.

The EC said Congress representatives had participated in each stage of the EVM movement and commissioning for the Karnataka polls.

The poll panel has asked Congress to ensure that such sources of false information with a serious potential of rumour mongering are "publicly exposed". It has also sought confirmation of the action taken by the Congress by 5 pm on May 15.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka polls will be taken up on May 13. 

News Network
May 13,2023

Mangaluru, May 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had won seven out of eight seats in Dakshina Kannada districts in 2018 assembly polls, has managed to retain most of them in 2023. While U T Khader of Congress has recorded fifth consecutive victory in Mangaluru, BJP candidates won in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru North, Moodbidri, Bantwal, Beltangady and Sullia constituencies. In Puttur, Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai defeated his closes rival Arun Puttila, an idependant candidate by a thin margin. 

Mangaluru (Ullal)
U T Khader (INC) 82637
Sathish Kumpala (BJP) 59660
Riyaz Farangipete (SDPI) 13837
Mohammed Ashraf (AAP) 281

Mangaluru South:
J R Lobo (INC) 52218
Vedavyas Kamath (BJP) 73579    
Sumathi S Hegde (JDS) 494
Santhosh Kamath (AAP) 551

Mangaluru North    
Inayath Ali (INC) 70609
Dr Bharath Y Shetty (BJP) 101004
Mohiuddin Bava (JDS) 5256
Sandeep P Shetty (AAP) 425

Moodbidri    
Mithun Rai (INC) 59284
Umanath Kotian (BJP) 81680    
Dr Amarashree Shetty (JDS)  1212
Vijayanath Vittala Shetty (AAP) 486

Bantwal    
Ramanath Rai (INC) 85042
Rajesh Naik (BJP) 93324
Prakash Gomes (JDS) 359
Mohammed Illiyas (SDPI) 4719

Beltangady    
Rakshith Shivram (INC) 82788
Harish Poonja (BJP) 101004
Ashraf (JDS) 550
Akbar Belthangady (SDPI) 2502

Puttur    
Ashok Kumar Rai (INC) 64687
Asha Timmappa Gowda (BJP) 36526
Arun Puttila (Ind) 61336
Shafi Bellare (SDPI) 2624

Sullia    
G Krishnappa (INC) 63037
Bhagirathi Murulya (BJP) 93911
H L Venkatesh (JDS) 1644
Sumana (AAP) 1428

News Network
May 13,2023

Bengaluru, May 13: DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress Chief, became overwhelmed with tears of joy as the Congress party is poised to emerge victorious in the Karnataka elections.

The emotional display by Shivakumar signifies the immense happiness and relief experienced by the party following their anticipated success.

This heartfelt reaction captures the deep connection and dedication of party leaders towards their political endeavors. Shivakumar's tears reflect the culmination of efforts, hard work, and aspirations of the Congress party as they look forward to governing Karnataka.

