  2. Karnataka polls: Most of sitting Cong MLAs may get ticket; first list to be out on Ugadi, says Siddaramaiah

March 18, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the party's first list of candidates for the Assembly polls, which is likely by May, will be announced on March 22, the day of Ugadi festival, which is observed as New Year by Kannadigas.

The former Chief Minister, who took part in the Congress' Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi on Friday, said, the meeting also discussed regarding poll strategy and Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state. "We were preparing election strategy at the meeting yesterday. Also Rahul Gandhi is coming to Belagavi on March 20 to attend a state-level youth rally, we have discussed its preparations," Siddaramaiah told reporters in New Delhi.

Asked about discussions regarding candidates selection, he said, the first list will be released on March 22 morning, on the day of Ugadi festival. The Congress’ Central Election Committee, headed by the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge met on Friday in New Delhi, during which according to reports they have approved the first list of 125 candidates, which include 61 sitting Congress MLAs.

The screening committee of the party had earlier this month reviewed all the applications of the ticket aspirants, and their opinion was sent to the central election committee of the AICC for the final review. Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar after the meeting on Friday night had said that the CEC deliberated on names recommended by the state screening committee, and it has approved most names, and AICC will announce it.

He also indicated that most of the sitting MLAs may get the ticket, stating that "all of them have done a good job." Responding to a question on the possibility of any alliance, the KPCC chief said, "there is no alliance with any one, for one seat there is a proposal request, we will discuss and decide on it" The Congress has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the 224-member Assembly, to come to power in Karnataka, with a clear majority. While JD(S) has already announced the first list of 93 candidates for Assembly polls, BJP and Congress are yet to announce their list.

Asked about the constituency he will be contesting from, Siddaramaiah today said, he will abide by the high command's decision. To a question on reports about Rahul Gandhi advising him not to contest from Kolar, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly said, "Who said? Either Siddaramaiah or I will have to confirm this....I have left it to the high command. Whatever the high command decides, I will go by that."

Stating that his name has not been cleared yet by the party, he said, "I had said in Kolar that I will go by the high command's decision." Siddaramaiah, who is currently MLA from Badami, had earlier said that he has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Kolar, subject to approval from the party high command. 

March 15,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 15: For the first time in the country, a historic decision has been taken in Karnataka to bring higher education textbooks in Kannada at the earliest. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said that the aim is to speed up the development of the country with the local language. 

Presiding over the 41st convocation of Mangalore University held at Mangala Auditorium on Wednesday, he said that the decision was taken in the meeting of vice chancellors of all the universities, union government officials and education experts on Tuesday. It is the matter of pride that Karnataka is the first state in India to implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which gives priority to education in local language. "The role of the youth is necessary to make ‘Aathma Nirbhara Bharat’ a ‘Vishwa Guru’ once again by strengthening the economy as well. Conservation of our water, air and forest is an urgent need. Being active in public life, we should develop a spirit of caring for one another,” he opined.

Director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Prof. S. C. Sharma, in his convocation address said that the NEP 2020 helps us to rethink the concept of university education. It should increase our multitasking ability. Selfless concern towards the environment should develop within us. It requires humanity and study of liberal arts education. Awareness of our ancient wisdom, richness of our culture, and good aspects of Western culture will help us. Our studies should be practical, connected with the larger outside world, he said.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof. P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya welcomed the guests explaining the achievements and goals of the university. Registrar Prof. Kishore Kumar CK, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. Raju Krishna Chalannavar, University Syndicate Members, Academic Council Members, Deans of various departments, Principals of various colleges and hundreds of dignitaries were present. Dr. Dhananjaya Kumble and Dr. Preethi Keerthi D'Souza mastered the ceremony. 

This time 115 researchers including 7 foreigners were awarded with Ph.D. 55 students awarded with gold medals and 57 with cash prizes. Out of 199 rank holders, 71 first rankers were given certificates by the Governor. 

March 7,2023

Israel’s so-called national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has ordered the security forces to press ahead with the demolition of Palestinian homes that have purportedly been built "without permits" in occupied East al-Quds during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the Monday announcement comes despite the fact that the occupying regime has not carried out home demolitions during Ramadan in the past years in order to avoid tensions with Palestinians and their subsequent retaliatory operations.

Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, is set to start later this month.

Meanwhile, the Israeli daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said Israeli police warned Ben-Gvir that the fasting month of Ramadan could be extremely dangerous to implement the measure, as Palestinians are already stretched to the limit amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank.

The demolition of Palestinian homes across the occupied territories has increased since the extremely far-right Israeli administration led by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office.

Palestinians regard ministers of the new cabinet, especially far-right Ben-Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, as racist and fascist for publicly advocating the expulsion of Palestinians and the demolition of their homes, supporting Israeli extremist groups repeatedly attacking Palestinians, and stirring incitement to racism against Arabs and non-Jews.

Last week, Smotrich caused an uproar when he said the Palestinian town of Huwwara, south of Nablus, should be “wiped out.”

“I think the village of Huwwara needs to be wiped out. I think Israel should do it,” he was quoted as saying by Israeli media outlets on March 1.

Smotrich’s remarks were met with condemnations from the European Union and many countries around the world as incitement of violence and terrorism.

The office of the European Union Representative in al-Quds condemned the remarks as “unacceptable,” saying, “They incite to indiscriminate violence in a situation which is already extremely tense.”

Israel routinely demolishes Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds. The regime alleges that the homes were built without a permit. However, the Israeli regime rarely, if ever, approves such permits for Palestinians. The Israeli forces also sometimes order Palestinian owners to demolish their own houses or pay the costs of the demolition.

Israel has already occupied thousands of square kilometers of Palestinian agricultural land to construct and expand new illegal settler units in various areas in the West Bank.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and al-Quds.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

March 14,2023

Former Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader Obaidullah Khan Azmi joined Janata Dal (Secular) at former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s residence in Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru.

Azmi, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had served as a Rajya Sabha member from 1990-2008.

JDS state president CM Ibrahim was present during the occasion.

“Obaidullah Khan Azmi has joined JDS in the presence of HD Deve Gowda. Azmi has huge popularity and has gained a unique reputation in the Muslim community. He has worked with leaders like VP Singh, and Jayaprakash Narayan among others. He has appreciated the promises made by HD Kumaraswamy and has decided to work for the party by staying in Bengaluru till the elections are over. He has also assured to build JDS at the national level,” Ibrahim said.

Speaking at the event, 74-year-old Azmi said that when the Janata Dal government was there, it worked for the development of all religions.

“During the Janata Dal government, its character was to serve the poor and all sections of society. Later Janata Dal was divided. But, JDS is the only one which is not corrupt. Ibrahim was in touch with me for a few months. It was Deve Gowda who gave reservations for Muslims. Even today, if there is any hope for Muslims it is in Janata Dal,” Azmi said.

Meanwhile, Deve Gowda welcomed Azmi to the party and said that both have worked together in the past and thanked him for being part of the party during such ‘tough times.’

Since Ibrahim joined JDS last year, he has been making efforts to consolidate minority votes across the state.

JDS is preparing to release the second list of candidates for the upcoming elections. The party in December had released a list of 93 candidates.

