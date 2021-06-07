  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Positivity rate dips, discharges climb as covid 2nd wave eases

June 7, 2021

Bengaluru, June 7: Covid-19 patient discharges are outstripping new cases being found daily, with officials describing the development as a sign of the state’s recovery from the second wave.

On Sunday, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted the highlights of the Covid-19 bulletin, which reported 25,659 discharges, double the cases (12,209) found on the day.

The trend first began on May 22 in Bengaluru Urban, where the number of discharges has generally been exceeding new cases by a factor of between three and five.

Dr Sudhakar said the state conducted 1.58 lakh tests in the last 24 hours, with Karnataka’s test positivity rate (TPR) falling by two points in a day to 7.71 per cent.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said even though graded unlocking may happen over the course of the next two months, it did not mean, for example, that a person could go to a pub for a drink anytime soon.

“There may be a reduced sense of fear of Covid-19 now, but the public will have to stay vigilant. It took a significant amount of effort, including large-scale collaborations by officers, officials, medical staff and the public to bring the surge under control,” he said.

He added that testing would also be maintained at high levels. “The thumb rule is about 10,000 tests per 1,000 cases. To be on the safer side, we would increase the number of tests to 20,000 tests per 1,000 cases. So, if we had 2,000 cases daily, we would be conducting about 40,000 tests,” he said.

Despite the pandemic’s downward trend, an analysis by the independent Jeevan Raksha analysis think-tank found that Bengaluru Urban continues to have the highest death moving growth rate among major cities in India.

 “This indicates a shorter doubling period and increase in average daily number of deaths. On the contrary, the average daily caseload has decreased by over 80%. This pattern is possible due to inadequate and timely testing,” a Jeevan Raksha report released on Sunday stated.

Furthermore, the city’s actual active caseload continues to be slightly higher than normal as per projections carried out internally by the BBMP War Room and by independent data modelers.

As per a mathematical model developed at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the decline of the active caseload has not been adequate enough to show effective containment.  
 

June 5,2021

bhagawat.jpg

Twitter has now dropped the verified blue tick or blue badge from the handle of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Mohan Bhagwat has 20.76 lakh followers on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the blue tick from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Twitter handle was also dropped due to inactivity. Twitter removed and later restored the verified blue tick on the personal account of Venkaiah Naidu.

Officials of the Vice President Secretariat said the personal Twitter handle of Naidu @MVenkaiahNaidu was inactive for a long time and the Twitter algorithm removed the blue badge.

The last tweet posted from the personal handle was on July 23 last year.

The officials said Twitter was contacted after they noticed this morning that the blue tick was removed. Before 10.30 am, the blue tick badge was restored, they said.

Twitter said the account has been inactive since July 2020. It said the verified badge has now been restored. The Vice President uses the official Twitter handle @VPSecretariat to send out tweets.

May 28,2021

Madikeri, May 28: A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Thithimathi of Deva Macchi in Kodagu district on Friday.

Police said the deceased had been identified as Nannu and was on his way to purchase groceries when the elephant attacked him. 

Due to the total lockdown imposed people were allowed to purchase commodities only on Monday and Friday.

Forest officials and police visited the spot. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Act.

Following the incident people expressed fear and requested the forest officials for necessary action. 
 

May 24,2021

Mangaluru, May 24: A personnel attached to Fire and Emergency Services at Kadri in Mangaluru succumbed to Covid-19. 

Meanwhile, six more persons attached to the fire station have been tested positive for Covid-19.

The deceased, Naveen (54), tested positive for Covid-19 on May 9 and succumbed to the virus after failing to respond to the treatment at a private hospital.

He joined the service on November 10, 1997.

