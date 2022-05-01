  1. Home
Karnataka PSI scam: 12 candidates held for bribing middlemen; hunt on for 10 more candidates

News Network
May 1, 2022

Bengaluru, May 1: The Karnataka Police have arrested 12 candidates in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scandal, police said on Sunday. The scandal has created ripples in the state political circles.

According to police, the sleuths were preparing to arrest 10 more candidates, who had taken their exams and given bribes for their selection to middlemen.

The police have arrested more than 30 persons, including BJP leader from Kalaburagi district Divya Hagaragi. The police have also detained Congress leaders in connection with the case.

The 12 accused candidates were arrested by the Malleshwaram police in Bengaluru following the complaint by the Deputy Superintendent of Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The police have taken custody of the accused candidates for 10 days. They had given their exams in different exam centers in Bengaluru. Their role was detected during the investigation and anomalies were found in their answer sheets.

The Karnataka government has announced reexams for 545 PSI posts following the scandal. The exams were held for these posts on October 3, 2021. The government has also ordered comprehensive analysis of answer sheets of all candidates.

As many as 54,041 candidates appeared for exams. The results were announced this January.

Later, the allegations surfaced that candidates who gave very poor performance in descriptive writing got maximum marks in Paper 2. However, the police department and the Home Minister denied any irregularities in the PSI exams.

One of the candidates filed an RTI application seeking information on OMR sheets of one of the candidates. Though the application was rejected, the OMR sheet of the candidate appeared in public domain. Police sources said that Veeresh, the candidate, had attended only 21 questions in paper 2 but got 100 marks. He was given 7th rank.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge had alleged that more than 300 of the 545 candidates had paid Rs 70 to 80 lakh bribe to officials and ministers to become PSI. Ruling BJP has challenged him to produce evidence before CID. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 30,2022

attacker1.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 30: A miscreant, said to be having links with a Hindutva outfit, was arrested by police after he barged into a Masjid and indecently behaved with woman devotees during post-midnight prayers at Thokkottu on the outskirts of the city. 

The arrested has been identified as Sujith Shetty (26), a resident of Nitte, Karkala.

The incident occurred when special prayers were going on at Huda Jumma Masjid in Thokottu in the wee hours of Friday, April 29 due to the fasting month of Ramadan. 

As per the complaint lodged at Ullal police station by the three victims, at around 2 a.m., the miscreant entered the women’s prayer room in the Masjid and pulled hands of the women and flashed his private parts.

The police swung into action and arrested the miscreant. He was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody. 

News Network
April 30,2022

The conflict between Moscow and Kiev, as well as the long-running Ukraine crisis, is a direct result of the West’s push to create a unipolar world, one which involved NATO’s unabated eastward expansion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told China’s Xinhua News Agency in an interview published on Saturday.

“The US and NATO have always seen Ukraine as an instrument of containing Russia,” the minister said, adding that the reasons that eventually prompted Moscow to launch its military operation in Ukraine stem from a years-long western policy that included stirring up anti-Russian sentiment among Ukrainians and forcing them to make a “false choice” between the West and Russia.

“It was the West that first instigated and then supported an anti-constitutional coup d’état in Kiev in 2014” which gave rise to an internal Ukrainian conflict the US and its allies never tried to resolve, Lavrov said, as he accused Washington and its allies of “fostering” Kiev’s “aggressive anti-Russian course” and “pushing nationalists towards a military solution” of the crisis in the Donbass.

Washington and Brussels brushed off Russia’s proposals for security guarantees in Europe in December 2021, the minister said, adding that Moscow was left with no choice but to launch its military operation to protect the people of the Donbass, following a request from the leaders of the two republics Russia had recognized.

Russia is interested in a “peaceful, free, neutral, prosperous and friendly Ukraine,” the minister has explained, adding that Moscow wishes to restore “centuries-long cultural, economic and family ties between Russians and Ukrainians.” He also said Russian and Ukrainian delegations are holding daily video discussions on a potential peace agreement .

According to Lavrov, the document should include provisions on Ukraine’s “neutral, nuclear-free, non-aligned and demilitarized status” as well as guarantees on Ukraine’s security.

However, the foreign minister claimed the Western policy of “incitement” is impeding the peace process. “They [the US and its allies] de facto encourage Kiev to fight [Russia] to the last man by pumping [Ukraine] full of arms and sending their mercenaries” to its territory, he said.

If the US and NATO were indeed interested in resolving the crisis in Ukraine, they would have understood that the Ukrainian people don’t need Stingers or Javelins so much as humanitarian assistance, the minister believes. Russia has delivered “some 15,000 tons of humanitarian aid” to the Donbass republics, as well as to the Ukrainian territories its forces have seized following the start of the operation, he said.

About 2.8 million people, including 16,000 foreign citizens, have asked Russia to evacuate them from the war zone, the minister revealed. So far, Russia has transported over one million people to safety, including 120,000 citizens of third-party countries, and established more than 9,500 “fully equipped” refugee shelters on its territory, Lavrov said, adding that those fleeing the conflict were receiving “qualified medical aid and psychological assistance.”

What is happening right now is not a “new Cold War” but continued attempts by Washington and its allies to impose a “US-centric model of the world” on other nations, Lavrov said. The US and its allies seek to erode the UN-based world order and replace it with their own “rules-based order.” Ukraine has not been the only place in the world where the US and its allies sought to pursue this goal, the minister noted, citing the NATO bombings of Yugoslavia in 1999, the 2003 Iraq invasion, and the Syrian crisis as examples of this “destructive policy.”

Now, the US is also seeking to pursue an “expressly anti-Chinese policy” in the Asia-Pacific region, the minister warned.

Russia’s operation in Ukraine contributes to the process of “liberating the world from this neocolonialist yoke of the West, which is heavily based on racism and [American] exceptionalism,” Lavrov believes.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 17,2022

CMibrahim.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Former union minister C M Ibrahim, who recently jumped back from Indian National Congress to Janata Dal (Secular), today took charge as the Karnataka state unit president of the regional party.

He succeeded Sakleshpur MLA H K Kumaraswamy, who resigned from the post earlier today. The latter took over as the President of the JD(S) Parliamentary Board.

Earlier Mr H K Kumaraswamy said: "I am ready for any sacrifice if it helps to develop the party. Mr Ibrahim would make ways to strengthen the party.”

Apart from former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, many JD(S) leaders were present on the occasion.

