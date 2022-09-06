  1. Home
Karnataka rain: Search on for 2 policemen washed away in overflowing rivulet

September 6, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 6: Operations have been launched to find out two cops who have been washed away in the overflowing rivulet in Bandihala village of Yalaburga taluk in Koppal district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

According to police, the cops who were washed away have been identified as Mahesh and Ningappa attached to Mundaragi police station. The tragedy had taken place when they were returning from duty.

Sources explained that the rivulet was overflowing as water had been released from all four gates of the Hirehalla dam of Koppal taluk.

Meanwhile, the authorities found the dead body of Nagamma Kavaluru (52), who was washed away in floods on Monday evening. Her body was found 1.5 kilometers away in Gadag district.

A 23-year-old female B.Com graduate was electrocuted to death due to heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday late night.

Public have been outraged in Bengaluru, following the death of Akhila, a B.Com graduate who was returning home on Monday late night, due to electrocution. She was on bike and moving on the inundated stretch of road in the limits of Whitefield police station.

Akhila, who worked in a private school, got imbalanced while moving on a two-wheeler. She grabbed an electrical poll by the roadside. The electrical cables which had come out of the pole caused the electrocution and she succumbed to the injuries.

The people have questioned the negligence of the Bengaluru Electrical Supply Board Company (BESCOM) in this regard.

In Yemalur locality of Bengaluru, all main roads and crossroads are inundated forcing the residents of apartments to commute in tractors. The cars were seen floating on the roads. The school children were also being transported in the tractors till the main roads from their houses at many places in Bengaluru. The boat services are also pressed into service in Yemalur to aid and transport people. 

September 1,2022

Hyderabad, Sept 1: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Uttar Pradesh's BJP government for its decision to conduct a survey of unrecognised madarsas in the state and termed the move as harassment of Muslims.

The Hyderabad MP said the state government has no right to interfere in the functioning of these madarsas as they don't receive any funds either from the state government or from the Centre.

Owaisi argued that under Article 30 of the Constitution, Muslims have the right to set up and run educational institutions of their choice.

Owaisi described the proposed survey as a 'small NRC' and an attempt to malign Muslims and Islam.

The MP reacted strongly when asked about the allegations that madarsas are involved in anti-national activities. "You are shamelessly saying this at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. These madarsas liberated the country and you are looking at them with suspicion. Is this the way you are paying homage to freedom fighters who passed out of these madarsas and secured Independence for India?" he asked.

"Issue an order saying don't remain a Muslim, don't offer namaz, don't recite Quran. This is what you want," Owaisi said.

The MP said even for madarsas recognized under Madarsa Board, the government has not paid salaries to teachers for the last two years.

Owaisi also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her statement that there are many good people in RSS. He advised her to read the oath which a RSS member reads every morning.

The MP said this was not the first time Mamata has praised RSS. "She had praised RSS in 2003 or 2004 and RSS had called her Durga. When elections came, she started speaking about secularism and now saying there are good people in RSS. We want to ask Mamata Banerjee how long you will deceive Muslims of India and West Bengal," he said.

Owaisi slammed the Narendra Modi government for joint military exercises with China. He was reacting to reports that India and China will take part in Russia's week-long military drills.

"What is this tamasha going on? China is sitting on 1,000 square km in Ladakh and you are holding joint military exercises with them," he said.

He recalled a statement by the foreign minister that relations with China can't be normal unless the boundary issues are resolved. "What will you say to brave soldiers who are sitting on high altitudes to guard the country," he said.

Owaisi said the Modi government has made fun of the Indian army, country's security and territorial integrity and sovereignty.

August 28,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 28: Complementing state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel for completing three years in office, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said there have been no discussions in the party regarding the organisational changes or replacing Kateel.

He also expressed hopes that Kateel's leadership will continue to give more strength to the party in the days ahead, with assembly elections expected in March-April 2023. "Kateel for the last three years has managed the affairs of the party most efficiently. He has travelled across the state about eight to 10 times. He has organised the party from the booth level. The party has successfully faced Gram Panchayat (polls), Legislative Council (elections) and bypolls under his able leadership," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the ruling party is marching ahead successfully and Kateel's leadership will continue to give more strength to the BJP in the days ahead. Responding to a question whether there will be any organisational changes including the state president as his three year term ends, or whether Kateel will continue in the post, Bommai said, "I'm not aware of such things, no such discussions have not taken place."

The BJP in August 2019 had appointed Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha MP Kateel, considered a staunch Hindutva leader, as the president of its Karnataka unit, in place of B S Yediyurappa, who at that time was the Chief Minister of the southern state. There has been speculation for some time now about organisational changes in the party's state unit and also the cabinet, ahead of next year's polls. Stating that there is no confusion regarding organising Ganesha festival at the Idgah ground in Bengaluru's Chamrajpet, Bommai in response to a question said, "It will be decided...the Revenue Minister has discussed with senior officials yesterday, verification of applications are on, after that we will decide." Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Saturday had said that the government is yet to take a final call on allowing the Ganesha festival to be celebrated at the Idgah ground in Chamrajpet, and may decide on it probably on August 30.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on Friday had permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications seeking use of Idgah ground at Chamrajpet for religious and cultural activities. Several groups have come forward seeking permission to organise Ganesha festival at the ground. The Chief Minister, in response to another question, said that he will be speaking to Deputy Commissioners of the districts that have received heavy rainfall during the last couple of days, and after analysing the situation, will decide on more compensation or funds to be released if needed and measures to be taken.

September 3,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 3: A video in which senior BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali is clearly seen scolding a woman, who posed questions regarding a land encroachment in the city and tried to hand over a petition to him, has gone viral. The opposition Congress hit out at the BJP government in the state over the video clip.

Congress state President D K Shivakumar on Saturday condemned Limbavali's behaviour, saying he is not eligible to be a legislator. The BJP government in the state cannot remain in power, he said. The incident occurred on Friday when the saffron party legislator was on rounds in his assembly constituency here, which had seen severe water-logging due to heavy downpour a week ago.

The woman had approached Limbavali and asked him to look at the complaint letter relating to land encroachment in Mahadevapura constituency. However, he is seen yelling at her and directing the police to take her away. When the woman asked the former minister to behave properly, he allegedly said that there was nothing to talk to her as she was an 'encroacher.'

On his instruction, two women police personnel took the woman to the police station. The incident comes months after Limbavali’s daughter was caught on camera threatening and misbehaving with policemen, who stopped her overspeeding car in the city. 

