  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Rains likely to continue for 3 more days; yellow alert in 18 districts including DK, Udupi

Karnataka: Rains likely to continue for 3 more days; yellow alert in 18 districts including DK, Udupi

News Network
November 20, 2021

rains.jpg

Nov 20: Battered by the heavy rains for over a week, Karnataka is likely to witness another three rainy days according to meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its fresh forecast, the IMD has sounded yellow alert in 18 districts on Saturday. Further, officials explained that south interior and coastal Karnataka districts will witness fairly widespread rains for the next three days until Sunday.

"Revealing that the widespread rainfall along with thundershowers to continue in various parts of southern Karnataka. IMD Karnataka officials sounded ‘yellow alert’ in Bengaluru Urban, Rural districts, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Davangere, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Ballari, Koppal, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts," it said.

Commenting on the prevailing weather pattern over the Bay of Bengal, a senior meteorologist said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the west and a trough has been identified over the coast of Odisha.

Under the influence, southern districts are likely to witness widespread rainfall until Sunday.

According to IMD data, Gubbi and Tumakuru have received the highest rainfall of 15 cm, followed by Chintamani - 12 cm, Mulbagal and Srinivasapura - 11 cm.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 8,2021

Meta-owned company recently released a new update to both Android and iOS versions of  WhatsApp (including WhatsApp for Business), that will enable users to link their messenger app account to multiple devices.

The important aspect of the new update is that it directly opts users to join the multi-device beta program. With this, users will be able to link up to four devices and one phone only.

Another interesting thing is that while linking the secondary device, the phone need not have to be connected to the  Internet. Previously, while opening or operating the WhatsApp Web on the desktop, the phone had to be connected to the internet at all times.

Here's how to link your secondary device with WhatsApp:

Users need not have to dig deep into the WhatsApp settings to join the multi-device feature. 

Just open Settings (Cog Icon in the down left corner) >> Linked Devices >> Join Multi-device beta>> then, you will be able to link multiple devices (maximum of four).

If you happen to open the WhatsApp Web on desktop, you will be directly inducted into the Multi-device beta programme. 

After that, users will see 'BETA' in the top left corner just beside the profile image. Once done, users will be able to text messages to loved ones or colleagues even if the phone is off.

There are some caveats though; firstly, if you send an unintended message to a person and want to delete it, you won't be able to erase it just yet. So, you should go to your WhatsApp on your phone to delete the text.

Also, users will not able to message or call someone from a linked device if the person on the other side is still using the old version of WhatsApp on their phone.

It should be noted that users won't be able to view live location on companion devices. They have to use their registered phone to view the live location of the friend or loved one.

Another important aspect is that WhatsApp will automatically log out of the companion devices if the registered phone is not used for more than 14 days.

Android and iOS WhatsApp users still can't connect to a tablet just yet. For now, the multi-device support feature is available only for computers and one mobile phone only.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 11,2021

abdulraheem.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 11: A man lost his life after a reckless tank truck knocked down his two-wheeler today near Panambur Circle on the outskirts of the city. 

The deceased has been identified as U K Abdul Raheem, 63, a businessman from Kuloor.

The tragedy occurred when Abdu Raheem was heading to Baikambady from his home on a scooter. 

He was thrown on to the road after a truck hit the scooter. Even though he was taken to a private hospital in Mangaluru after the mishap, the doctors declared him brought dead.  

He is survived by his wife, four sons, and a daughter. A case of has been registered at Panambur police station in this regard. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 20,2021

New Delhi, Nov 20: Om Raj excitedly shows his small diary carrying details of all the friends he made at Singhu border, while Manak Singh says he will miss the protest site which witnessed their daily hardship for over a year to convince the Centre to repeal the farm laws.

Sitting with his friends on a cot near temporary tents set up at Ghazipur border, Raj (85) said the protest venue now feels like home and that the agitating farmers have developed a deep bond with each other.

The farmer, a native of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, shows his diary in which he has meticulously maintained details of all the protesters he has befriended in the past one year.

"See this is my tenth diary and there are hardly any pages left. I have maintained details of all the farmers I met here and became friends with over the period. We all stay in touch. The bond that we developed here has only become stronger. I also plan to visit them,” Raj says enthusiastically.

At Ghazipur border, one of the three prominent venues of the anti-farm laws agitation, protesters were filled with excitement following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of repealing the controversial farm laws.

Another protestor says he will definitely miss the venue after he will return to his village.

Asked if he ever went to his hometown during the last one year, Raj recalled that he visited his native place on just two to three occasions and returned within a few days.

Since the last two months, the elderly farmer has set up a small venture which he starts at around 10 am and closes by 5 in the evening. He says the intention behind it was just to have some ‘gupshup’ (conversation) and pass the time with other farmers.

He also showed the spread of the products for sale -- bidis, matchboxes, badges and flags.

"When the farmers get bored, they sit here and pass time. I sell bidis and matchboxes which usually fetches me around Rs 100 a day,” he said.

Manak Singh (77), a native of Amroha district in Punjab, says, "This spot has become our place for chit-chat. We will stay here until all the laws are repealed as per legal procedure. We will not go unless all our listed seven demands are met by the central government. This announcement by the Centre could have also been done with upcoming elections in mind."

Having braved severe weather conditions and other hardship during their protest, the farmers say this has only made their brotherhood and will power stronger.

"If the government would have made this announcement earlier, we would not have suffered so much," a protester rues.

Meanwhile, a few tents away, 68-year-old Ram Kumar Sharma, hailing from Nithari village in Noida, had been serving ‘langar’ (free meals) from morning till night, at the protest site for nearly a year now.

Sharma, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, says he comes around 10 am and leaves at night after the last langar is served.

“I have been organising the langar with the spirit of social service. I will miss the farmers after they will leave the site,” he says.

“I do not want to see anyone going back with an empty stomach. I am myself a farmer and do not want to see anyone hungry,” he adds.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.