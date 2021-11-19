Karnataka: Rains likely to continue for 3 more days; yellow alert in 18 districts including DK, Udupi

Meta-owned company recently released a new update to both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp (including WhatsApp for Business), that will enable users to link their messenger app account to multiple devices.

The important aspect of the new update is that it directly opts users to join the multi-device beta program. With this, users will be able to link up to four devices and one phone only.

Another interesting thing is that while linking the secondary device, the phone need not have to be connected to the Internet. Previously, while opening or operating the WhatsApp Web on the desktop, the phone had to be connected to the internet at all times.

Here's how to link your secondary device with WhatsApp:

Users need not have to dig deep into the WhatsApp settings to join the multi-device feature.

Just open Settings (Cog Icon in the down left corner) >> Linked Devices >> Join Multi-device beta>> then, you will be able to link multiple devices (maximum of four).

If you happen to open the WhatsApp Web on desktop, you will be directly inducted into the Multi-device beta programme.

After that, users will see 'BETA' in the top left corner just beside the profile image. Once done, users will be able to text messages to loved ones or colleagues even if the phone is off.

There are some caveats though; firstly, if you send an unintended message to a person and want to delete it, you won't be able to erase it just yet. So, you should go to your WhatsApp on your phone to delete the text.

Also, users will not able to message or call someone from a linked device if the person on the other side is still using the old version of WhatsApp on their phone.

It should be noted that users won't be able to view live location on companion devices. They have to use their registered phone to view the live location of the friend or loved one.

Another important aspect is that WhatsApp will automatically log out of the companion devices if the registered phone is not used for more than 14 days.

Android and iOS WhatsApp users still can't connect to a tablet just yet. For now, the multi-device support feature is available only for computers and one mobile phone only.