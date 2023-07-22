Karnataka ready to set up separate department for NRIs, says D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, July 22: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that the government of Karnataka was read to set up a separate department to address the problems of non-resident Indians across the world.

Speaking at an event organised to present the 'State Export Excellence Awards' organised by the Department of Commerce and Industry and the Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC), he said that many NRIs have requested a dedicated department for them.

He said Bengaluru is known as a knowledge, IT, cultural and educational hub. The city has the best-in-class educational institutions here and are at the level of competing with the world.

"We are also the number 1 choice when it comes to investments. This is a matter of pride for all of us," he said.

The government will encourage industrialisation in tier 2-3 cities of the state to make sure everything does not become Bengaluru centric, and it is also committed to providing all support to investors, including exporters, he assured.

Noting that the government will strive to have the best single window clearance in the country, Minister of Large and Medium Industries M B Patil said with the 'Ease of Doing Business', the state has the most industry-friendly environment.

"Vision groups will be formed in selected seven sectors to promote the growth of industries. Supporting and encouraging MSMES is the social responsibility of this government. We will be working with Tata Technology to empower MSMEs," he said.

The Export Preparedness Index (EPI) ranking by NITI Aayog for Year 2022 has ranked Karnataka as the No.1 State in the country in two parameters namely Policy Pillar and Business EcoSystem Pillar. NITI Aayog’s Ranking of States was announced on July 17, 2023.

"It is a matter of pride that Karnataka has secured the status of 'Achiever' in the 'Leads Ranking' of the NITI Aayog for the logistics sector in 2022 considering the good infrastructure, good connectivity network and transparent ecosystem," he added.