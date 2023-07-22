  1. Home
  2. Karnataka ready to set up separate department for NRIs, says D K Shivakumar

Karnataka ready to set up separate department for NRIs, says D K Shivakumar

News Network
July 22, 2023

DKS.jpg

Bengaluru, July 22: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that the government of Karnataka was read to set up a separate department to address the problems of non-resident Indians across the world. 

Speaking at an event organised to present the 'State Export Excellence Awards' organised by the Department of Commerce and Industry and the Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC), he said that many NRIs have requested a dedicated department for them.  

He said Bengaluru is known as a knowledge, IT, cultural and educational hub. The city has the best-in-class educational institutions here and are at the level of competing with the world.

"We are also the number 1 choice when it comes to investments. This is a matter of pride for all of us," he said.

The government will encourage industrialisation in tier 2-3 cities of the state to make sure everything does not become Bengaluru centric, and it is also committed to providing all support to investors, including exporters, he assured.

Noting that the government will strive to have the best single window clearance in the country, Minister of Large and Medium Industries M B Patil said with the 'Ease of Doing Business', the state has the most industry-friendly environment.

"Vision groups will be formed in selected seven sectors to promote the growth of industries. Supporting and encouraging MSMES is the social responsibility of this government. We will be working with Tata Technology to empower MSMEs," he said.

The Export Preparedness Index (EPI) ranking by NITI Aayog for Year 2022 has ranked Karnataka as the No.1 State in the country in two parameters namely Policy Pillar and Business EcoSystem Pillar. NITI Aayog’s Ranking of States was announced on July 17, 2023.

"It is a matter of pride that Karnataka has secured the status of 'Achiever' in the 'Leads Ranking' of the NITI Aayog for the logistics sector in 2022 considering the good infrastructure, good connectivity network and transparent ecosystem," he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
in the news
July 21,2023

mosque.jpg

A Varanasi court on Friday, July 21, granted permission for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The petition filed in the case by the Hindu side had sought a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire mosque complex.

A videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex in May last year had revealed what the Hindu side claimed was a 'shivling' inside the mosque premises. The Muslim side has insisted that the structure is merely a fountain.

The Varanasi court, however, said the wuzukhana (place for ablution) where the 'Shivling' was found, should be kept out of the purview of the ASI's "scientific survey".

Report by August 4

The ASI has been directed to produce a study report before the court by August 4.

The court of District Judge A K Vishwesha further ordered the scientific survey by ASI to take place between 8am-12noon.

The court clarified there will be no restrictions on Namaz and no damage should be caused to the Gyanvapi mosque.

'Turning point in case'

Hailing the order, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the Hindu side, said this was a "turning point" in the case.

Jain said he had argued in court that the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute can be resolved only by an archaeological investigation of the entire mosque complex and that it was crucial to "uncover whether the current structure (Gyanvapi mosque) was built on barren land or was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple".

"It is also important to examine the age and nature of the construction of the western wall of the building and domes to check whether the top of temples existed beneath them. Besides, marks of Swastik, verses of shlokas evident on many walls and many other facts should also be examined," he told the court.

The lawyer said the situation can become clear after examining "in a modern way" the three domes of the Gyanvapi complex, the western wall of the complex and the entire complex.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 14,2023

floods.jpg

New Delhi, July 14: After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna here came down to 208.35 metres at 11 am on Friday even as several key areas in Delhi remained inundated.

On Thursday, the water level had started rising after remaining stable for three hours and reached 208.66 metres by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the water level stood at 208.57 metres on Friday and fell marginally to 208.48 metres at 5 am.

The water level in the Yamuna was 208.42 metres at 8 am, 208.38 metres at 10 am and 208.35 metres at 11 am.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Meanwhile, the floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi and submerged the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat as the Irrigation and Flood Control Department's regulator was damaged.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to seek help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army to prevent the entry of floodwaters to new areas in the national capital.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said he will visit ITO to take stock of the situation.

"This breach is causing flooding of ITO and surroundings. Engineers have been working whole nite. I have directed the Chief Secretary to seek help of Army/NDRF but this shud be fixed urgently," he said.

Commuters faced difficulties as traffic was diverted due to waterlogging at ITO road, a key stretch connecting east Delhi to Lutyens's Delhi.

"No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover due to overflow of drain water near WHO Building. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Some commuters were seen dragging their vehicles on the waterlogged road. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 12,2023

gandhistatue.jpg

Bengaluru, July 12: Opposition BJP legislators on Wednesday staged a sit-in demonstration near Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka legislature, here against the brutal murder of Jain monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi.

Led by former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, the legislators sat near the statue and raised slogans against the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

The BJP said ever since the Congress came to power in May, another round of murders of Hindu figures have started and the killing of the Jain monk was a glaring example.

The opposition party has demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder case saying it required an impartial investigation.

The Jain monk heading a monastery at Hirekodi in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district was chopped into pieces and his dismembered body parts were dumped in a defunct borewell.

Two people, Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath, have been arrested in the case. Police suspect money-related matters were behind the murder.

Former ministers R Ashoka, V Sunil Kumar Dr C N ashwath Narayan and many others joined the protest.

Later, they took out a march towards Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.