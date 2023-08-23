Karnataka records 70% deficit rainfall; severe drinking water crisis in many parts

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Karnataka has reported 70 per cent deficit rainfall since June 1 as monsoon turned patchy leading to a severe drinking water crisis in parts of the state, including Bengaluru and its outskirts.

According to IMD officials, more than half this south Indian state has recorded deficit rainfall, and the overall deficit stands at 70%.

The prolonged dry spell has also hit the groundwater table and borewells have run dry. Officials said the situation can rapidly improve if the monsoon revives, but weather forecasts are far from encouraging.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to drill additional borewells in villages to resolve a burgeoning drinking water crisis.

At review meeting on Tuesday, chief minister Siddaramaiah, asked officials to take immediate action to ensure availability of drinking water. “Supplying drinking water to people should be your priority. I should not get any complaints in this regard,” he said.

At the meeting, rural development and panchayat raj minister Krishna Byregowda said water is being supplied to 121 villages through tankers. He said 39 taluks are facing severe scarcity of drinking water and requested the chief minister to release Rs 86 crore to tackle the problem.

He said the situation could become worse if there is no rain for another 15 days. “As of now, the situation is manageable,” he said. Warning on dirty water deaths Concerned over the number of deaths due to consumption of contaminated water, Siddaramaiah warned that zilla panchayat CEOs will be held responsible if such incidents continue to occur in the future.

“ZP CEOs will be suspended, and commissioners of urban local bodies will be booked for negligence of duty if any deaths occur due to consumption of contaminated water,” said Siddaramaiah.

He instructed officials to ensure water and sewerage pipes are separated in all slums across the state. “Carry out a 15-day campaign in this regard and submit an action taken report,” he said.

About 13-14 people have died in the state recently after consuming contaminated water. Seven people have died in Chitradurga district alone. “Such incidents happen when there is a lack of coordination between officials of the RDPR, health, and urban development departments,” Siddaramaiah said.

He also instructed officials to ensure water pipes and tankers that supply water to villages are properly cleaned.