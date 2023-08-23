  1. Home
  2. Karnataka records 70% deficit rainfall; severe drinking water crisis in many parts

News Network
August 23, 2023

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Karnataka has reported 70 per cent deficit rainfall since June 1 as monsoon turned patchy leading to a severe drinking water crisis in parts of the state, including Bengaluru and its outskirts.

According to IMD officials, more than half this south Indian state has recorded deficit rainfall, and the overall deficit stands at 70%.

The prolonged dry spell has also hit the groundwater table and borewells have run dry. Officials said the situation can rapidly improve if the monsoon revives, but weather forecasts are far from encouraging.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to drill additional borewells in villages to resolve a burgeoning drinking water crisis. 

At review meeting on Tuesday, chief minister Siddaramaiah, asked officials to take immediate action to ensure availability of drinking water. “Supplying drinking water to people should be your priority. I should not get any complaints in this regard,” he said.

At the meeting, rural development and panchayat raj minister Krishna Byregowda said water is being supplied to 121 villages through tankers. He said 39 taluks are facing severe scarcity of drinking water and requested the chief minister to release Rs 86 crore to tackle the problem.

He said the situation could become worse if there is no rain for another 15 days. “As of now, the situation is manageable,” he said. Warning on dirty water deaths Concerned over the number of deaths due to consumption of contaminated water, Siddaramaiah warned that zilla panchayat CEOs will be held responsible if such incidents continue to occur in the future.

“ZP CEOs will be suspended, and commissioners of urban local bodies will be booked for negligence of duty if any deaths occur due to consumption of contaminated water,” said Siddaramaiah.

He instructed officials to ensure water and sewerage pipes are separated in all slums across the state. “Carry out a 15-day campaign in this regard and submit an action taken report,” he said.

About 13-14 people have died in the state recently after consuming contaminated water. Seven people have died in Chitradurga district alone. “Such incidents happen when there is a lack of coordination between officials of the RDPR, health, and urban development departments,” Siddaramaiah said.

He also instructed officials to ensure water pipes and tankers that supply water to villages are properly cleaned.

News Network
August 21,2023

Mumbai, Aug 21: A BJP minister in Maharashtra has stoked a controversy by linking daily consumption of fish to having “eyes as beautiful” as those of actor Aishwarya Rai.

A video of the remarks by state tribal minister Vijaykumar Gavit, made at a public function in north Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, has gone viral on social media.

“People who consume fish on a daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle. If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you)."
“Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near the seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her,” the minister is heard saying.

“The fish contain some oils, it makes your skin smooth,” added the 68-year-old minister, whose daughter Heena Gavit is BJP’s Lok Sabha member.
NCP legislator Amol Mitkari said the minister should focus on issues faced by tribals, instead of making such 'frivolous' comments.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said, “I eat fish daily. My eyes should have become like that (like those of Aishwarya Rai). I will ask Gavit sahib if there is any research on this.”

News Network
August 22,2023

Mandya, Aug 22: The protest against releasing water from the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam to Tamil Nadu continued in Mandya, for the second day on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that a mega protest led by BJP MP A Sumalatha was launched in Mandya on Monday.

Several farmers' organisations and also JD(S) extended support towards the protest.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) members announced the staging of a protest blocking the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on Tuesday.

As the police denied permission to stage a protest on the expressway, the members continued with the protest at Jayachamaraja (JC) Circle, in Mandya city.

The Raitha Sangha had planned to stage a protest at Induvalu village, near the exit point of the expressway, on Tuesday. Despite police refusing permission, a section of the farmers gathered near Induvalu, in Mandya taluk.

Hence, the police have upped the security measures on the expressway near Induvalu. More than 300 police personnel and three DAR platoons have been deployed on the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, BJP leader C T Ravi, in a press meeting alleged that the Congress government has been releasing water to Tamil Nadu to please its Chief Minister Stalin, who is a part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

News Network
August 19,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Facing flak from various quarters including the opposition BJP, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the circular that stopped funding to state-run Hindu temples for development work.

Muzrai or Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Department Minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified that the circular was issued due to 'confusion,' and the government has no intention to stop any development or repair work at the temples.

He said he has asked both the Principal Secretary and the Commissioner of the department to immediately withdraw the circular.

Following the Minister's directions, the Commissioner on Friday withdrew the circular.

The Muzrai department Commissioner on August 14 had issued a circular directing all district administrations to stop funding for repair and development works of state-run temples, wherever 50 per cent of funds were granted and the works had not commenced or where funds were sanctioned, but not released.

Officials were also asked not to approve any new proposals for which administrative sanction was pending.

Clarifying, Reddy said, recently he "held a meeting with the Principal Secretary and Commissioner (Muzrai department), in which it was directed to submit a report before August 30 regarding -- orders issued but funds not released during the previous government, for temples which 50 per cent funds were given, and the funds available for this year."

He said, "The Commissioner had got confused. We had not asked any work to be stopped."

Noting that the circular was issued without bringing it to his notice, the Minister said, the Commissioner has issued it under confusion.

Hitting out at the Congress government, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar called it "anti-Hindu temples' development."

Fomer Muzarai Minister and BJP leader Shashikala Jolle, pointing out to the importance of temples in Hindu culture, condemned the government's circular, and urged it to release the funds and develop the temples.

She had also threatened protests if the government did not withdraw the circular. 

